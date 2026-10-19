Snaps, Studs and Duds: Analysis of Packers’ Win Over Cowboys

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers beat the Dallas Cowboys 23-13 on Sunday night for their third consecutive win. They’ve allowed 14 or fewer points in each of those games, a first since the 2016 season.

Here is our weekly analysis of the snap counts, along with some studs and duds from their 10th consecutive October win.

Packers Snap Counts on Offense

The Packers played 75 snaps on offense.

Quarterback: For the fifth time in six games, Jordan Love played every snap. PFF charged his receivers with four drops. That’s 18 on the season for Love; no other quarterback has been saddled with more than 11. The other NFC North quarterbacks have been victimized by 15.

It’s not just drops. PFF had his targets going 2-of-9 on contested catches. With a little help from his friends, Love would have had a monster night and the Packers would have scored a blowout victory.

Running backs: Pierre Strong didn’t start but he is the Packers’ best running back. After spending the first four games on the practice squad, Strong played a unit-high 41 snaps. MarShawn Lloyd played 30 snaps and Kaleb Johnson played only four. You’ve got to wonder what his future will be if Josh Jacobs returns this week.

Strong led the team with 11 carries for 25 yards, a 2.5-yard average. Lloyd lost 5 yards on his first two carries and finished with eight attempts for 10 yards, a 1.3-yard average. Johnson’s only carry lost 2 yards. That’s a combined 20 carries for 36 yards. By our count, they had 39 yards after contact. At least Strong manufactured a couple first downs with YAC in the passing game.

Receivers: Christian Watson played 66 snaps and Matthew Golden played 63. Those are huge workloads at a position in which an incredible amount of running is required. That’s especially true for Watson and Golden, who run a lot of deep routes.

Golden caught six passes for 104 yards, including the opening touchdown. It was a great game on paper, though one emoji says a thousand words.

🤦🏾‍♂️ — Matthew Golden (@MatthewGolden_) October 19, 2026

Savion Williams went from injured reserve to getting 40 snaps – almost double the combined number of Bo Melton (18) and J. Michael Sturdivant (four). Williams had a 15-yard catch on the opening series and finished with six touches for 41 yards.

“I thought Savion Williams came in and provided a huge spark for us,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He made a lot of critical plays on that first drive. He was balling out. It was great to have him back out on the field. He’s a big, tough, physical receiver that can provide a spark, which he did, not only in the pass game but in the run game, as well, just giving him some of those jet sweeps. We’ve got to find ways to get him the ball.”

Tight ends: It was a largely forgettable night for Tucker Kraft, who played 58 snaps. Trusted blocker Mark Redman played 25. Jonnu Smith, who had been averaging 20 snaps per game, played a season-low nine; Josh Whyle, who played zero snaps against the Jets and one snap against the Falcons, played a season-high 17.

Kraft caught five passes for 37 yards. The big play was a fourth-and-3 conversion that gained 14 yards and looked like vintage Kraft with the missed tackle and YAC.

Offensive line: When Jordan Love was intercepted in the first quarter, Sean Rhyan wound up in the blue medical tent. He wound up playing every snap, though, along with the rest of the starting offensive line.

Rhyan was charged with two sacks, and right tackle Anthony Belton and right guard Travis Glover were each deemed responsible for three pressures and one penalty. Belton had a good block on Pierre Strong’s 5-yard run to the 1 in the fourth quarter and left tackle Jordan Morgan leveled his man on the fourth-down pass that Christian Watson dropped in the end zone.

Packers Snap Counts on Defense

Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) reacts after making an interception against the Dallas Cowboys. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Packers played 78 snaps on defense.

Defensive tackles: The Packers lined up with only four defensive tackles because Warren Brinson, Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Ford are on injured reserve. How would the Packers make up for the loss of Hargrave, who played about 31 snaps a game? Everyone did just a little bit more.

Karl Brooks, as usual, led the way with 47 snaps and Devonte Wyatt played a season-high 46. Chris McClellan hit 40 for the first time in his career and Anthony Campbell, who missed the last three games, played 32. Brooks had two of the three solo tackles and the only tackle for loss. Coming off a big game, Wyatt had one assisted tackle and zero pressures.

Edges: It was a balanced approach, with Lukas Van Ness playing a unit-high 43 snaps and Dani Dennis-Sutton playing a unit-low 36 snaps. In between were Barryn Sorrell’s 40 snaps and Brenton Cox’s 39. The Packers elevated Arron Mosby from the practice squad so he could play 11 snaps on special teams.

Van Ness had the only sack and a team-high six pressures, according to PFF. Next Gen Stats credited Dennis-Sutton with a team-high six pressures and Van Ness with five. Cox had a couple chances at sacks but couldn’t finish the play. Sorrell officially led the team with two quarterback hits and was in on two tackles for losses.

Linebackers: Zaire Franklin played every snap. At the other position, Isaiah McDuffie played 43 snaps and Ty’Ron Hopper played 33. Last week, Hopper had a slight advantage. The rotation is allowing them to maintain key roles on special teams, with McDuffie playing 14 and Hopper 12. Hopper took advantage with four tackles.

Speaking of special teams, Nick Niemann played 16 snaps and Kristian Welch logged 11.

This is wild: McDuffie (four), Franklin (three) and Hopper (one) combined for eight tackles on defense. Edgerrin Cooper had halves with that many.

Cornerbacks: Keisean Nixon went the distance and Brandon Cisse dropped out with a stinger after 54 snaps. That meant Carrington Valentine played a season-high 26 snaps.

Nixon was the target for Prescott. According to PFF, he targeted him 13 times and completed nine passes but for only 55 yards. It wasn’t much better against Cisse (3-of-8 for 30 yards) and his first career interception.

Valentine was excellent off the bench. The first two targets resulted in an interception (overturned by a penalty) and pass breakup.

Safeties: Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams played every snap and Javon Bullard played 67 – the third-most of his career. They were among the three best players on the field. Williams is the only player on defense to have played all 420 snaps.

A week after McKinney picked off two passes in the win against Chicago, Williams grabbed a big one against Dallas. Bullard was tremendous with three pass breakups, including one on fourth down, and two pressures, one of which produced a holding penalty.

Packers Studs vs. Cowboys

Green Bay Packers cornerback Brandon Cisse (2) breaks a up a pass intended for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

CBs Keisean Nixon, Brandon Cisse: In last season’s 40-40 tie at Dallas, CeeDee Lamb was inactive but George Pickens caught 8-of-11 for 134 yards and two touchdowns. A couple weeks ago against Houston’s vaunted defense, Lamb caught 17-of-21 targets for 189 yards and one touchdown.

So, the Packers know what they’re capable of doing against any opponent. On Sunday, the Packers limited them to 15 catches (out of 29 targets) for 143 yards. The Cowboys kept testing Nixon but never really beat him. Cisse had one interception and was mad he didn’t have a second.

“Felt good but should’ve had two,” he said. “That’s what I’m frustrated about, the one at the back pylon. Read the double-move and knew it was coming. Just got to execute on that one, but I felt good. Hopefully, we get many more. That’s the mindset.”

S Javon Bullard: Yeah, Bullard gave up the touchdown at the end of the game. Whatever. Bullard has gone from solid to good to really good in his three seasons. He had six tackles, three passes defensed and two pressures. One of the PBUs came on a fourth-down pass to Lamb in the fourth quarter and essentially clinched the game.

S Evan Williams: It was just another day at the office for Williams, who had six tackles, one interception and one quarterback hit.

“I was showing up around the line of scrimmage pretty early,” he said of the interception. “I think I saw Dak point at me, which typically is a tell that either the back is coming to me or they’re going to slide, which is a good thing because I knew that I was dropping in coverage on that play.

“I saw CeeDee – he’s normally a hot-route type of guy that Dak is looking for, especially in that high red (zone) – so got out and really instincts kind of took over. After the ball was snapped, I kind of floated to a good position, where just kind of put myself between the man and the ball, and the ball showed up, and I kind of blacked out, tried to get jiggy, tried to score six real quick.”

Packer Duds vs. Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Rashan Gary (7) pressures Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Offensive Line: This was the third week together for left tackle Jordan Morgan, left guard Laken Tomlinson, center Sean Rhyan, right guard Travis Glover and right tackle Anthony Belton. The pass protection, which had been strong the past two games, was back to porous. Love was pressured on 45.5 percent of his dropbacks, the fourth-worst of his career, according to Next Gen Stats. Rashan Gary had a career-high 10 pressures and Kenny Clark had one sack.

And the run blocking? Nonexistent. The backs had more yards after contact than rushing yards, by our count.

Running Backs: Not that they get a free pass because of the blockers. On the 20 handoffs to Pierre Strong, MarShawn Lloyd and Kaleb Johnson, their longest run was 6 yards and they didn’t break a tackle. Lloyd thinks he can outrun every defender; this is the NFL and his speed is good but not special. There’s no power. No make-you-miss. Josh Jacobs can’t come back fast enough.

Officiating: Not all the calls were bad but Lukas Van Ness shoving Dak Prescott to the ground and being flagged for roughing the passer was an all-timer.

The defense, as you might have expected, had the best grades in @JacobWestendorf's Packers report card from Sunday's win over the Cowboys. ⬇️https://t.co/CihZfZYG4l — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 19, 2026

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