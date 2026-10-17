Ten Most Important Packers for Primetime Shootout vs. Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers are riding high with a two-game winning streak that includes a 31-7 dismantling of the Chicago Bears last week at Lambeau Field.

Of course, that winning streak can quickly be made obsolete with a deflating loss to the Dallas Cowboys at home on Sunday night.

The Packers are 3-2, but those three wins do come with accompanying questions. All three came against either a backup quarterback or someone who is on his last legs in the NFL.

Dak Prescott is neither of those things. He’s a top-tier starter, and the Packers saw that firsthand last year. Prescott led the Cowboys to 40 points against a Packers defense that had Micah Parsons rushing the passer.

Parsons won’t be there Sunday for the Packers, but Prescott will, so expect the Green Bay offense to need to put up some points as Prescott is plenty capable of doing the same against them.

The need to limit Prescott is featured prominently in this week’s list of the 10 most important Packers.

No. 10: S Xavier McKinney

With this game being a potential shootout, one play could swing it in either direction.

Xavier McKinney made two game-changing plays last week with interceptions that turned into touchdowns. The first set up Marshawn Lloyd’s first touchdown of the game. The second interception set up Lloyd’s second touchdown.

McKinney received a ton of praise from his teammates last week for his playmaking ability and leadership.

This week, the Packers will need both of those things in a secondary that was reeling against the Cowboys last year. Dak Prescott threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns while the Cowboys were able to pile up 40 points against a Packers defense that looked like it was out of answers by the end of the night.

McKinney could help in that regard. Last year, McKinney had just two interceptions but is up to three this season.

“I think DB and Bobby have done a great job when we got here for all of our players, all of our coaches, because X is obviously a high-profile, high-performing player,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said of assistant coaches Daniel Bullocks and Bobby Babich. “He’s been really good throughout his whole career since he’s been in the NFL, but the great ones still want to get challenged and they still want to improve, and I think that the DB coaches have done a good job with him of saying, ‘Hey, let’s do a couple of these things and work on it.’

“X and all of our players took it to heart as far as here’s some fundamentals or here’s some coaching points that you can work on to make yourself a better player. All players really want is, ‘How can you help me?’ and they set forth a good plan, and give credit to X. He’s taken that and he works on it. He works on that part of his game a lot and it’s good to see it show up.”

No. 9: S Evan Williams

On the other side of McKinney is the Packers’ other playmaking safety, Evan Williams. With the talent the Cowboys have at receiver, it’s unlikely that Jonathan Gannon is ever going to want to leave his two cornerbacks on an island against CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens.

The Cowboys are going to throw the ball a lot. That’s their identity as an offense. With the ball in the air that often, that leads to more chances for big plays for Green Bay’s defense. Williams was excited about the opportunity.

“For sure. For sure. You got to attack these opportunities,” Williams said. “If you’re hesitant in any facet, that’s when you get exploited as a defense. When you’re unsure or questionable about what you’re going to do, that’s when explosives start to show up and things can go downhill in a hurry.

“As a back end, you’re licking your chops for opportunities like this when you know the ball’s going to be in the air, and it’s up to you to stop it. That’s what we look forward to on any Sunday. It’s our job to shut down receivers like this, and when you get those opportunities, can’t shy away from it.”

No. 8: DT Chris McClellan

In the next-man-up world that the Packers seem to constantly be living in, rookie defensive tackle Chris McClellan is the next man up with Jonathan Ford, Javon Hargrave and Warren Brinson on the shelf with injuries.

The Packers have been hammered by injuries so have had to lean on a lot of next men up.



Here they are, ranked (see link in replies). pic.twitter.com/aVDRAT7TNQ — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 16, 2026

McClellan flashed in the preseason but has had a quiet start to the year save for a quarterback hit that resulted in roughing-the-passer penalty against Minnesota in the NFL debut.

McClellan is going to get more snaps with Ford out at least this week and Hargrave out for the rest of the season. Will that affect the rest of the rotation?

“I feel like it’s the next-man-up mentality,” McClellan said. “We got good players in our room, so even though Hargrave is down, we got AC (Anthony Campbell) up now. So, I feel like it doesn’t. They have a lot of faith in me, KB (Karl Brooks), D-Wy (Devonte Wyatt), obviously AC, all those guys.

“So, we’ll go out there and play our brand of football how we been doing, and we’ll see in the game. I’m sure it might change in the game but, for now, I know we’re just going to keep the same kind of rotation that we’ve been doing. At least in practice that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Whether or not McClellan starts, he’ll play plenty of snaps when Wyatt or Brooks need a break.

No. 7: RT Anthony Belton

When Zach Bako-Bewele went down for the season in Week 2, it felt like a death sentence for the offense. Part of Green Bay’s resurgence on the offensive line, however, has been the play of his replacement.

Former second-round pick Anthony Belton has bounced around early in his career. He finished last season at right guard and looked like he was going to start there when training camp began.

Shortly into camp, however, the Packers moved Belton back to tackle as an insurance policy for Bako-Bewele, a decision that looks like a stroke of genius.

According to PFF, Belton has gone 78 consecutive snaps without allowing a pressure and 473 consecutive snaps without allowing a sack. In terms of pressures, the only offensive tackles he’s behind are Tristan Wirfs and Trent Williams. Those are two of the best tackles in all of football, with Williams ticketed for Canton as soon as his playing days are over.

“He’s done a nice job. He’s firmed the pocket up,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “I think that was the biggest thing the first couple weeks was just the push that we were feeling in the pocket. There were a couple reps in the game that, obviously, we got to clean up with him but, for the most part, he’s out there competing and doing a nice job.”

Belton is not going to the Hall of Fame yet. There’s still a lot to prove as to whether he can even play tackle at a winning level over a long period. This week, he’ll be facing former Packers edge Rashan Gary, who will be plenty motivated. Gary has not gotten off to the start he’d hoped for in Dallas, but you know he’d love to stick it to his former team that made him a bit of a forgotten man after they acquired Micah Parsons.

No. 6: RB MarShawn Lloyd

Dallas’ defense is not good at much. It’s at the bottom of the league in almost every statistical category that matters. The Packers should have plenty of opportunities in the passing game, but after last week’s aerial assault on the Bears, it’s likely the Cowboys will be looking to limit Green Bay’s big-play passing attack. That means it could see a lot of shell defenses with two safeties protecting the back end.

Green Bay Packers running back Marshawn Lloyd (32) celebrates scoring a touchdown during against the Bears at Lambeau Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That means, at some point, the Packers will have to run the ball with some effectiveness. MarShawn Lloyd was the team’s leading rusher last week with 31 yards on 10 carries, but he did look good on his first touchdown run, when he ran over Jaylon Johnson to get into the end zone.

“Definitely confidence,” Lloyd said. “Each week I feel like there’s something I’ve worked on that I’m getting better at. Now it’s just learning the game more, being around it, being out there more. The more opportunities I get, the more opportunities I’m able to get better and learn from my mistakes. Now, I just need to keep growing.”

The Packers are going to need his rushing stats to keep growing because, at some point teams are going to try and force the Packers into running the ball. This week might be the first week that happens.

No. 5: TE Tucker Kraft

There’s going to be a theme for most of the rest of this list. The Packers are likely going to have to score a lot of points to knock off the Cowboys. Those points, due to their lack of consistent run game, are going to have to come through the air.

Last week, tight end Tucker Kraft touched the ball on the first play of the game. A flea-flicker screen to Kraft picked up a first down and seemed to set the tone. Kraft looked as good as he has all season with five catches for 64 yards.

Was that the closest the Packers have gotten to proving who they can be as an offense?

“I would say so. It was a good feeling,” Kraft said. “We had two other wins this season so far, the feeling in the locker room wasn’t nearly as satisfactory compared to the one we had last week here. And that was because we went out there and played well, not because of who we were playing. So, we’re just going to try to roll that forward and be as consistent as we can.”

No. 4: WR Matthew Golden

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) catches a pass over Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Packers look like they’re forming a dynamic duo at receiver with Matthew Golden and Christian Watson on pace to top 1,300 yards this season. Both were excellent against the Bears, tormenting them down the field for one chunk play after another. Golden finished with 123 yards on six catches plus a two-point conversion to give the Packers their first 30-point output this season.

Golden has come into his own this season after a quiet rookie campaign.

Now, he’ll be facing the Cowboys, the team from his home state and where he played his college football. He also might have another duty added to his plate this week with Skyy Moore set to miss some time with an ankle injury. Golden was the punt returner last week and could resume those duties this week.

“I thought he did a really good job,” special teams coordinator Cam Achord said. “You can see his development. You know, he took pride in it. Went to him on the sideline and you can tell in his eyes he was ready to go. So that’s a great testament to him what he’s done at practice. Going back there, catching the ball, being ready to go. Because you never know. We talk about all the time, you’re one injury away at any position, having to step up and do a good job. Was no hesitation to go back there and put him in the game.”

Golden looked more comfortable on Sunday than he did at any point a season ago in fielding punts. The Packers can ill afford a turnover in that phase of the game, but also cannot afford to have his extended duties on special teams affect his offense. That delicate balance will be something to monitor.

No. 3: WR Christian Watson

You can’t have a dynamic duo without two top players on the field, and Christian Watson has paced the Packers’ receiver room this year. Watson always had the talent. What he lacked was the opportunity due to injuries and a crowded receiver room.

Those opportunities are there for the taking in Green Bay this year, and Watson had one of his best games as a pro against the Bears. Watson had six catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns. His second touchdown was spectacular, and he’s continued to grow the connection with his quarterback.

Packers receiver Christian Watson is on a pace that is unprecedented in NFL history. ⬇️https://t.co/xbK2p7PRX5 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 15, 2026

“Yeah, I think he’s just playing at a high level right now. He’s making plays,” Jordan Love said. “We know what type of speed Christian has – everybody knows what – he’s making plays when the ball is his hands. Like that touchdown catch he had, he’s making contested catches. That’s the area that everybody’s talked about, growth, and he’s been making huge strides in that area.

“I think he’s just a consistent player for us right now. He’s in the right spots, both the passing game, the run game. He knows what to do, he’s been in the system for a while and he’s a smart guy. So, now it’s just seeing how far we can take this thing with me and him and our connection. Really, for me, it’s just fun to watch. When you’ve got a guy that you can get on any route, you never know, he can take it to the crib at any time.”

Watson will be attacking a Cowboys defense that ranks last in opponent passer rating. According to Sharp Stats, they give up 2.01 points per target, 9.7 yards per target and a 5.9 percent touchdown rate to opposing receivers. Those marks rank 29th, 29th, and 24th, respectively.

This could be another big week for Green Bay’s big-play receiver.

No. 2: QB Jordan Love

Speaking of players who could be primed for a big week. Jordan Love has lit up the Cowboys in two career meetings.

He’s thrown six touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Both of those games came in Dallas, so Love will get his first crack against a Dallas defense that is reeling at Lambeau Field.

You know who will be waiting all day for Sunday night?



Packers QB Jordan Love, who is the GOAT of Sunday nights. ⬇️https://t.co/oHCuARKE8p — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 16, 2026

In a game with high stakes, Love is always the same person. He’s calm and collected in moments of chaos, which has likely helped him wade through some of the beating he took early in the season to get where he is now.

That has caught the eye of his teammates.

“His poise. He’s out there trying to keep us all together,” tight end Tucker Kraft said. “We all understand the mission and the message from the head coach throughout the week, but Jordan is out there really pulling the strings in a lot of instances.”

If Sunday’s game is going to be a shootout, it will be important for Love to remain poised and not try to do too much while trying to keep pace with Dallas’ offense.

No. 1: CBs Keisean Nixon and Brandon Cisse

Keisean Nixon did something on Wednesday he has not done often since signing in Green Bay. He missed practice with a groin injury. Nixon never misses time. In fact, he’s never missed a game since signing with the Packers, going a perfect 73-of-73 in four-plus seasons.

He won’t miss Sunday’s game, either, as the Packers will have their veteran cornerback against Dallas’ duo of receivers.

While Nixon is off the final injury report, rookie starter Brandon Cisse is questionable with a hip injury, though he seemed to be walking fine through the locker room on Friday.

“Good. Big-time challenge,” defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon said of Cowboys receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, who have combined for 862 yards. “You guys see how we play. There are a lot of times they’re on an island with no help and they do a good job of winning at a high level.

“And they also understand the whole kind of scheme where we put a lot on their plate. It’s not just, ‘Go cover that guy.’ There’s some things that we ask them to do with their eyes and their leverages and their techniques. So, I’m very pleased with where they’re at and, like you said, we got a big-time challenge coming in here. This is two of the top guys that you’re going to see all year.”

Last year, Nixon and the defensive backs struggled against the Cowboys. Pickens, in particular, had a big night with eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns when Lamb was inactive.

There’s no doubt that Dallas has looked at that film and will try to challenge Green Bay’s corners again. Nixon and Cisse need to come ready to play, or Dallas could pile up points in a hurry.

You know who will be waiting all day for Sunday night?



Packers QB Jordan Love, who is the GOAT of Sunday nights. ⬇️https://t.co/oHCuARKE8p — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 16, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER