This Giants Player Can Wreck the Packers on Sunday
The Green Bay Packers are under pressure to beat the New York Giants on Sunday. To do it, they’ll have to beat the pressure of the Giants.
Quarterback Jordan Love has been pressured more than 12 times in four games this season, including a season-high 20 in last week’s loss to the Eagles, 19 in the tie at the Cowboys and 14 in the upset loss to the Browns.
The Giants have the potential to bring the heat. On a defensive line full of first-round picks like Kayvon Thibodeaux, Dexter Lawrence II and 2025 third-overall pick Abdul Carter, it is Brian Burns who stands out as the one of the most productive pass rushers in the NFL.
“It’s going to be a big challenge for us, for sure,” is what Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said about facing the New York Giants’ defensive front on Sunday.
Burns, in his second season in New York after spending five years with the Carolina Panthers, is tied with Myles Garrett for the league lead in sacks with 11. After just 10 games, he is closing in on his career-high 12.5 sacks, set with the Panthers in 2022, when he was selected to his second Pro Bowl.
“Well, he’s had a pretty dang good career up to this point,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said about Burns. “He’s always been a really good player. I think when you couple that with the guys around him, it’s not surprising to me that he’s having that type of year.”
While the guys around him may not have the same production as Burns, the rest of the Giants’ defensive line has still been great at generating pressure. According to PFF, the Giants have four players in the top 30 in pass rush win rate, including Burns, who is 28th at 9.1 percent. Lawrence is 10th (13.8 percent) and Carter is 17th (12.9 percent). Kayvon Thibodeaux, who will sit out this game due to injury, is 23rd (11.1 percent).
Facing such a strong defensive front could end up being a problem for the Packers’ offense, which has struggled this season when Jordan Love is pressured too often.
Through nine games, the Packers offensive line has given up just 14 sacks, which is the third-fewest in the NFL. However, it’s the key sacks and the consistent pressure that have been issues all season.
Looking deeper at their three losses, the offensive line allowing sacks has been one of the biggest issues.
In their first loss of the season in Week 3, 13-10 at the Browns, Jordan Love was sacked five times and the offense was never allowed to get on schedule, resulting in their lowest scoring game of the season until last week against the Eagles.
In the 16-13 loss to the Panthers in Week 9, Love was only sacked once, but it still had a big impact on the game. It came on second-and-10 in the red zone, and the 8-yard sack turned a third-and-manageable into third-and-long. It was followed by a penalty that backed the Packers up even further and then an incompletion. Instead of opening the scoring with a touchdown and a 7-0 lead, they settled for a field goal that was quickly negated by a Panthers touchdown on the following drive.
In the Packers’ 10-7 loss to the Eagles last week, Love was sacked three times, and all three were drive killers. The first came on the first drive of the game, an 11-yard sack that set up a third-and-20. After an incompletion on the next play, the Packers had to punt. The next two were back-to-back sacks at the end of the first half, the second of which forced a fumble.
It goes to show that if the Packers can’t handle Burns and the Giants strong defensive front, they could end up falling victim to their third “trap game” of the season. They were favored heavily against both the Browns and the Panthers, and sacks and defensive pressure ended up being the difference in the game.
Burns has an even split between snaps at both outside linebacker positions, which means he’ll go up against left tackle Rasheed Walker and right tackle Zach Tom.
The offensive line also will need to adapt to a new starting center, with Sean Rhyan replacing injured Elgton Jenkings. With Lawrence, who had nine sacks in only 12 games last season, in the middle of that defensive line, it could be a tough test for the Rhyan, who will be making his first career start at center.
Besides the loss of Jenkins, the rest of the Packers’ offensive line is healthy. None of the other four starters had an injury designation on the final injury report.
Burns was held without a sack last week against the Bears, but still racked up three pressures, two quarterback hits and a batted pass, according to PFF. If the offensive line can find a way to limit his production even more, it will make it a lot easier for the offense to get back on track and end this losing streak.
