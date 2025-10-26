This Steelers Player Can Wreck the Packers on Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers receiver D.K. Metcalf is as big and as strong as the Green Bay Packers’ linebackers, and he is faster than their defensive backs. With truly elite physical tools, he could be the player who wrecks the Packers on Sunday night.
“He’s one of the talented receivers that we have in this league,” safety Xavier McKinney said on Friday. “He’s a big target, he’s physical, he plays strong, he’s a strong guy, got good hands, he’s fast. So, he’s another complete receiver that we have in this league.”
Metcalf has been dangerous this season and throughout his career. While he has relatively modest numbers with 22 receptions for 406 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Steelers, he is No. 1 in the NFL with 18.5 yards per catch.
It’s a closer look inside the numbers that shows how Metcalf could take over this game. While he is tied for 70th in receptions, he is No. 6 with 240 yards after the catch and leads all NFL receivers with 10.9 YAC per catch. Buffalo’s Khalil Shakir is a distant second with 8.1.
Metcalf isn’t just a catch-and-run player, though. Last year with Seattle, he led the NFL with 16 receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, according to Pro Football Focus. Of 72 receivers that were targeted at least 10 times on deep passes, he ranked 12th with a 50.0 percent catch rate. This year, he’s caught 3-of-9.
“He can do it all. He can do it all. I mean that,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said this week. “He’s had so many great plays throughout the course of his career, but certainly this season, as well, whether it’s when they’re playing the Vikings and they rip a strike for 80, the double move he ran on a third down last week vs. Cincinnati.
“Some of the run alerts, he can catch and just stick his foot in the ground and, whether he’s breaking a tackle or just outrunning everybody, he’s a guy that you better be hyperaware of what he’s doing, where he’s aligned. And then, ultimately, he’s a big, powerful guy, so he can break tackles, he can drag people he’s going to fight for every inch out on that grass.”
Metcalf is an absolute monster compared to most receivers. He stands 6-foot-4 and weighs 229 pounds. Before the 2019 NFL Draft, he ran his 40 in 4.33 seconds at the Scouting Combine, which is the fastest recorded time for someone of his size. He also put up 27 reps on the bench press at the Combine, showcasing his incredible strength. All of that adds up to one of the hardest players to tackle in the NFL.
One issue that has faced Metcalf this season has been consistency. After opening the season with four catches for 83 yards (20.8 average) at the Jets, he was held to just three catches for 20 yards by his former team, the Seahawks, in Week 2 and three catches for 32 yards by the Patriots in Week 3.
A week later, Metcalf exploded for five catches for 126 yards (25.2 average) against the Vikings. After the bye, he caught four passes for 95 yards (23.8 average) against the Browns and extended his touchdown streak to four consecutive games.
Last week against the Bengals, Metcalf only had three receptions for 50 yards.
Last year when he was with Seattle, the Packers limited him to three catches for 28 yards.
Even with their powerful pass rush, the Packers' passing defense has been average this season, ranking 15th with 212.0 passing yards allowed per game. While that may seem like a good matchup for Metcalf, tight ends have led their team in receiving against the Packers in four out of six games. The Packers have tackled well and done a good job of taking away the deep passing game.
While Metcalf may be coming off an underwhelming game against the Bengals, Metcalf is one of the most dangerous receivers in the NFL due to his mix of elite size and speed. If the Packers secondary, especially the safeties, aren’t able to contain him, he could lead the Steelers to a win.
“He’s a hell of a competitor,” LaFleur said. “I just I’ve got a lot of respect for the guy.”