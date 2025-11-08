Three Critical Players for Both Packers, Eagles for Monday Night Showdown
The Green Bay Packers (5-2-1) will host the NFC leading Philadelphia Eagles (6-2) at Lambeau Field on Monday. Here’s the TV information, weather and the key players for both teams.
Time, TV, Weather for Packers-Eagles
Date and Time: Monday at 7:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN and ABC, with Joe Buck doing play-by-play and joined in the booth by analyst Troy Aikman. Lisa Salters and Laura Rutledge will report from the sidelines.
Betting Line: The Packers are 1.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook. The line opened at three, then fell to 2.5 after the Packers’ loss to Carolina.
Weather: Cloudy with a game-time temperature of around 32 degrees with 8 mph winds, according to WBAY-TV.
Matchup History: The Packers lead the regular-season series 27-17, including 18-6 at home. The last two regular-season matchups have been decided by seven points or less. The Packers lost 22-10 in last year’s playoffs.
Packers-Eagles: Three Players to Watch for Philadelphia
1. RB Saquon Barkley
After winning NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2024, Saquon Barkley has had a much slower start to the 2025 season at 15th in the NFL in rushing yards and 28th in yards per carry among starting running backs. He is on pace for 1,103 yards, just over half of his 2,005 yards from last season.
Barkley, however, is coming off his best game of the season, a 150-yard performance against the Giants before the bye that began with a 65-yard touchdown on his first touch of the game. On top of him coming off a breakout game, the Packers are coming off their worst game of the season when it came to stopping the run, allowing Panthers running back Rico Dowdle to run for 130 yards and two touchdowns.
Barkley rushed for 109 yards and scored three touchdowns against the Packers in Brazil in Week 1 and 119 yards in the playoff rematch. The Packers need to stop him “from the jump,” Xavier McKinney said.
“Once he gets started,” he continued, “it’s going to be a hard game and challenging game moving forward.”
2. LB Zack Baun
Zack Baun is coming off a breakout season in which he was tied for sixth in the NFL in total tackles and forced five fumbles to earn first-team All-Pro. It led to a three-year contract extension with the Eagles. The former Wisconsin star, who had an interception in last year’s playoff game, has continued to be an impact player this season.
On top of leading the Eagles in tackles with 64, Baun is second on the team with three sacks, leads the team in tackles for losses with five, has a career-high five passes defensed, and added one interception and one forced fumble.
Baun could be an impact player once again against a Packers team that not only likes to run the ball up the middle, but also just lost its leading receiver and hasn’t had a player go for 100 rushing yards in a game this season.
3. QB Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts may be 22nd in passing yards, but that hardly tells the story of his season. On the one hand, he has an NFL-best 15-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Hurts is only 24th in passing attempts but he’s eighth in yards per attempt and fifth in touchdown percentage. On the other hand, he’s taken 25 sacks in eight games, the fifth-most in the league. The Eagles are 28th in sack percentage.
While the Packers defense did a good job stopping the Panthers’ passing attack, the Panthers don’t have nearly as many offensive weapons as Philadelphia with its premier receiver duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. Plus, Hurts has the added threat of using his legs to make plays.
Packers-Eagles: Three Players to Watch for Green Bay
1. WR Romeo Doubs
Romeo Doubs has been one of Jordan Love’s most reliable targets all season, leading the Packers in receptions (34) and targets (52), and resulting in 441 yards and four touchdowns.
With Tucker Kraft going down for the season last week with a knee injury, and Dontayvion Wicks (calf; missed last two games), Matthew Golden (shoulder; didn’t practice on Friday) and Savion Williams (foot; didn’t practice on Thursday) dealing with injuries, Doubs is one of the few healthy options remaining for the Packers in the passing game.
Along with Josh Jacobs and Luke Musgrave, Doubs’ target share should increase with all the injuries to Green Bay’s pass catchers. Doubs is coming off a good game against the Panthers, when he brought in seven catches for 91 yards.
2. RB Josh Jacobs
Like Romeo Doubs, Josh Jacobs will need to step up as one of the only healthy skill players left standing for the Packers. With Kraft out and most of the receiving corps banged up, he could not only see more rushing attempts but more targets in the passing game, as well, where he is fourth in targets on the team.
Jacobs had a solid game in the loss to Carolina, running the ball 17 times for 87 yards and the Packers’ only touchdown. He added four receptions to hit 100 total yards. Emanuel Wilson will also be looked to as an option on the ground and through the air, and third-string running back Chris Brooks could see an expanded role after bringing in two catches for 24 yards last week.
3. DT Colby Wooden
A limited participant in practice this week after missing most of last week’s loss to Carolina due to a shoulder injury, Colby Wooden will have a tough task ahead of him against the Eagles.
As the top run defender in the interior of the Packers’ defensive line, he will have his hands full against 2024 Offensive Player of the Year Saquon Barkley. While the Eagles' running game hasn’t been as good as last year and center Cam Jurgens could miss a second consecutive game with a knee injury, Barkley is coming off his best game of the season as well as a week of rest following the Eagles’ bye.
The Eagles run the ball on the third-highest percentage of snaps. Behind their powerful offensive line, they are likely to lean on their talented running back.
