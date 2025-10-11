Three Reasons Why Packers Will Be Shocked by Bengals
GREEN BAY, Wis. – If the Green Bay Packers proved anything during the first quarter of the 2025 NFL season, it’s that they are good enough to beat any team in the NFL and bad enough to lose to (or tie) any team, as well.
The Cincinnati Bengals might be the worst 2-3 team in NFL history. With Joe Burrow starting at quarterback, they started 2-0. Without him, they’ve been destroyed three consecutive weeks. The score through three quarters in those games? 97-6.
So, the Packers, who are coming off their bye, should enjoy a bounce-back win on Sunday at Lambeau Field. But with this team, nothing is guaranteed.
Here are three reasons why the Packers will lose to the Bengals. (With three reasons why they’ll win coming later.)
1. Ja’Marr Chase and Hippos
Leave it to Micah Parsons to provide the most colorful description of the challenge the Packers’ defense will face against All-Pro Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase.
“Ja’Marr Chase is like the jaguar. He’s one of them special ones that you just don’t f*** with,” Parsons said this week. “He’s one of the ones – or like the hippo. If the hippo’s in the water, you don’t f*** with the hippo.
“He’s a special breed of his own. He’s one of those. He’s a special breed. He’s going to do what he do. It’s just like we got to slow him down. We got to stop him. But I know who he is and I expect him to make plays doing what he do. That’s the standard I have for those type of guys.”
To say Chase is one of the best receivers in the NFL is almost disrespectful. Chase last season led the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. He became the fifth receiver to win the Triple Crown since the merger, and the youngest since Packers legend Don Hutson did it at age 23 in 1936.
A first-round pick in 2021, Chase has played the Packers only once. In a tie at Cincinnati during his rookie season, he caught six passes for 159 yards with a 70-yard touchdown. He’s one touchdown away from 50 in his career.
Even with the quarterback issues that necessitated the Hail Mary trade for Joe Flacco, Chase is eighth in the league with 32 receptions, 10th with 374 yards and tied for 12th with three touchdowns. Highlighted by games of 165 yards against Jacksonville in Week 2 and 110 yards against Detroit last week, he’s got a good chance to become the first player in NFL history with at least 80 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions in each of his first five seasons.
“I appreciate the organization trying to make this work. So, we’ve got to make it work,” Chase said this week of the trade. “They just see that we’ve got a chance. Defense is doing a good enough job to help us out. Ultimately, we’ve got to have plays in space. That’s what they’ve seen. That’s what they wanted to keep going. They’ve just given us an opportunity to make more of those plays happen.”
Chase is a great player who can strike from any distance. He can win deep. Last year, he led all receivers with six touchdowns on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield. He can win short. Last year, 67 receivers were targeted more than 60 times. Chase finished first in missed tackles (24) and ninth in yards after the catch per catch (6.3).
Combined with towering Tee Higgins, the Bengals have an elite receiver tandem that could make Flacco turn back the clock in comparison to how he played in the Browns’ win over Green Bay a few weeks ago.
“They can get the ball to Ja’Marr in a variety of different ways,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “It could be a run alert, where he’s running a bubble screen, or just a little flat route. and it looks like it’s bottled up,and the next thing you know he gets out the back end and he takes it to the house.
“Both those guys are extremely dangerous. Tee is as good as anybody in 50-50 balls, it’s not even a 50-50 ball when he’s out there.”
Flacco was terrible against Green Bay – and this season, in general, with the worst passer rating and yards per attempt in the NFL. Going from Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman to Chase and Higgins is like going from a sedan and a minivan to a convertible and a dragster.
“In my opinion, if you get two guys like Ja’Marr and Tee, you get those two guys, if I’m the quarterback, I’m just throwing it. I don’t give a damn,” safety Xavier McKinney said.
“I believe they’re going to catch the ball. That’s just how I’d think of it. In that aspect, this is different. Obviously, Joe Flacco is a really good quarterback who’s played a really long time. He’s got a lot of respect just around this league. Having that and then combining it with guys that are top of the league right now, I’m sure it’ll change up some things for them.”
2. Trey Hendrickson and Takeaways
In one corner, it’ll be Bengals All-Pro defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who is one of the best pass rushers of the era. In the other corner, it’ll be Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker, who is questionable on the injury report, or Jordan Morgan, who hasn’t played left tackle in an NFL regular-season game.
What could go wrong?
“He’s been a very consistent player for a lot of years now,” coach Matt LaFleur said of Hendrickson, “and he’s another one of those guys that can wreck the game if you give him the opportunity. So, we got to make sure we do a great job in regards to, obviously, knowing where he’s aligning and then helping out when possible.”
Hendrickson, who lines up almost exclusively against the offensive left tackle, is a total-package pass rusher.
“He’s a guy that can run right through your face and put you on the ground or he can run right around you,” LaFleur said.
He is coming off back-to-back seasons of 17.5 sacks. With four sacks to start this season, he’s got a chance to join Reggie White as the only players in NFL history with three consecutive 17-sack seasons. Since the start of the 2023 season, he has a league-high 39 sacks – 5.5 more than anyone else.
Talk about dominance.
“He’s a great player, man,” said left guard Aaron Banks, who also is questionable. “He’s got power, he’s got speed, I think he’s very savvy, he’s played a lot of ball, and he brings a challenge. I’ve played against him before (and) I’ve seen what type of player he is firsthand, so we’re excited for the challenge. We’re excited for every challenge.”
Cleveland’s Myles Garrett had an outsized impact in the Browns’ upset win in Week 3, not because he dominated Green Bay’s front but because of the Packers’ focus on preventing him from dominating the game. Walker or Morgan won’t be asked to handle Hendrickson by himself. There will be plenty of help, which means the rest of Green Bay’s line will have to step up.
The Packers faced the Browns with Zach Tom getting one snap at right tackle and Banks playing one half at left guard. They appear poised to return to action this week, which would help.
Hendrickson had two sacks and a forced fumble in last week’s loss at Detroit. That gave the Bengals five takeaways this season – sixth-most in the league. They forced two in each of their two wins; the Hendrickson strip was the only one during their three-game skid.
“I want to win as a captain and lead these guys where we’re supposed to go, so we’ve got a lot to fix,” he said after the game. “There are some things that are good on tape – pat yourself on the back for a second and then let’s look at the plays we need to fix. (Those that have) played in this league know you’ve got to forget the good things quick and forget the bad things faster.”
3. Special Teams and Injuries
Kicker Brandon McManus is dealing with an injured right quad, and while he is expected to play, it will be something to keep in mind throughout the game.
The Packers’ issues run deeper than the health of their kicker, though. The Bengals have one of the best special-teams units in the NFL; the Packers have one of the worst.
It only takes one blunder to lose a game – or tie a game – as the Packers know too well. They probably would have beaten the Browns if not for McManus’ field goal in the final half-minute being blocked. They might have beaten the Cowboys if not for McManus’ extra point being blocked and returned for two points and Dallas’ long kickoff return setting up the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter.
Green Bay’s rookie returners – Matthew Golden on punts and Savion Williams on kickoffs – are learning on the fly. Not only have they not produced, but they’ve seemed like a disaster waiting to happen at times.
“We’re excited about the direction they’re going in the return game,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said. “It’s going to always be a little bit of a work in progress if you’ve never done it.”
His coverage units – a relative strength so far – will be tested by Bengals receiver Charlie Jones, who had a 100-yard kickoff-return touchdown last season and boasts a 13.0-yard average on punt returns this season.
“I’ve always told you guys, special teams is one play,” Bisaccia said. “We don’t get those 72 or 68 plays, and if you have one big gaffe or two that affect the game, and it just gets magnified.”