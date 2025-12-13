Three Reasons Why Packers Will Lose Potential Super Bowl Preview to Broncos

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, with a four-game winning streak that includes huge wins against Lions and Bears, will visit the Denver Broncos, who have won 10 consecutive games to take the top spot in the AFC, in a potential preview of Super Bowl LX on Sunday.

Here are three reasons why the Packers will take a Mile High tumble and lose to the Broncos, with the other side of this story coming tonight.

1. Denver’s Overwhelming Defense

There’s nowhere to run and nowhere to hide against Denver’s defense.

Literally.

There’s nowhere to run for running backs. The Broncos are No. 1 in the NFL in yards allowed per rushing attempt.

“It’s not just their front five,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Their linebackers, I think, are elite with (Alex) Singleton and (Dre) Greenlaw. Those guys are really good. They run to the ball (and) they’re physical. Obviously, their front’s good, and their safeties are really productive, really active in the box with (Talanoa) Hufanga and (Brandon Jones). Those guys, they’re really instinctual and really physical players.

“So, that’s going to be hard. It’s going to be a good test for us, obviously, playing in that environment too. That’s just something we got to handle with.”

Because the Broncos stop the run, they are able to force third-and-longs. That means there’s nowhere to hide for quarterbacks. Led by outside linebackers Nik Bonitto, who is tied with Micah Parsons for third in the league with 12.5 sacks, they are on pace to tie the NFL single-season sacks record set in 1984 by the Bears, who had 72.

It’s not just the sacks. They are third in pressures, according to Pro Football Reference. According to the official stats, they have 120 quarterback hits. The Browns, who are second in sacks, have 91. Defensive tackle Zach Allen has more quarterback hits than any player in the NFL.

Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) reacts after a play against the Cincinnati Bengals. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has made some big-time passes while under pressure but, by and large, he hasn’t been nearly good enough. His passer rating when pressured is 48.8, better than only Joe Flacco among qualifying passers.

“Anytime you’re going against elite pass rushers and a good all-around rush, it’s all about playing on time as a quarterback,” Love said. “Obviously, trying to get the ball out as quickly as possible and not try to hold onto it sometimes, and then really just knowing where your checkdowns are if you do feel some pressure and things like that.

“You’ve just got to go out there and find ways to execute and if the pocket breaks down at times, try and find ways to escape, but really just know where their good pass rushers are at at all times. We’ll be on a silent count, so that always plays another element of them trying to time the cadence up, things like that. But yeah, this will be a good test.”

The Broncos are first in yards allowed per carry, third in yards allowed per pass, first on third down and first in the red zone.

“The mentality that the defense has, the swarm, the turnovers, the everything, man,” said running back Josh Jacobs, who’s questionable with a knee injury . “They’re probably the best defense we going to play all year. I have a lot of respect for that, for what they’re doing over there.

“And you love these type of games. It’s going to be a good test to see where we at as an offense. And give a lot of guys in here a confidence boost if you know, we have a good game. So, it’s going to be fun.”

2. Mile High History

All-time in Denver, the Packers are 1-7. That includes a 19-17 loss at Denver in 2023, part of Jordan Love’s rocky start to his career as the team’s starter. Their lone win came in 2007, when Brett Favre threw a bomb to Greg Jennings on the first play of overtime.

This year, the Broncos are undefeated at home. Dating to last season, they’ve won 11 in a row at home. It’s the longest home winning streak in the league. The combination of loud fans, the high altitude and the ferocity on defense have been impossible for opponents to overcome.

The Green Bay Packers will have to deal with the Denver Broncos and the crowd noise on Sunday. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“We’re counting on our crowd this week, not just at the line of scrimmage, but while they’re in the huddle,” Broncos coach Sean Payton told reporters this week. “That communication that exists from the opponent when they’re in the huddle, it all gets blurry. I thought our last home game with Kansas City was significant. I’m counting on it being at an even higher level.”

Fortunately for the Packers, Love has been better on the road (68.1 percent, 7.80 yards per attempt, 14 touchdowns, one interception, 113.9 passer rating) than at home (66.2 percent, 7.88 yards per attempt, eight touchdowns, three interceptions, 97.2 passer rating).

Running back Josh Jacobs got an annual dose of the altitude when he was with the Raiders.

“You definitely do” feel it, he said. “I was trying to tell the guys that because they was asking me the same thing, the thing that I’ve learned when it comes to Denver is you have to make sure you’re almost hitting your second wind before the game starts.

“So, make sure whatever you do in pregame, whatever your routine is or anything, you’ve got to really get after it because you’ve kind of got to be tired so you can hit your second wind because once you hit your second wind, you’re good. It’s just that first little 10, 15 minutes that kind of get people.”

3. Marvelous Marvin Mims

The list of Broncos players selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the first two seasons is a short one. One is sure-fire Hall of Famer Von Miller. The other is returner Marvin Mims, who seems destined to make it 3-for-3 this season.

Mims statistically is the greatest punt returner in NFL history. Among all returners with at least 50 career punt returns, Mims is No. 1 all-time with a 16.1-yard average. Marcus Jones of the Patriots (14.6) is the only other player within 2 yards of Mims.

Denver Broncos receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (19) reacts after scoring a touchdown on a punt return against the Las Vegas Raiders. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

“I think right now he’s playing at a really high level,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said. “He’s been an elite player for a while. He’s got great speed. The thing about him is he can stick his foot in the ground and come right at you, and then he can also turn the corner and get to the wide field.

“So, he’s been a good player for a while, and we’ll have our hands full with him. He just had a touchdown last week against the Raiders to help them win that game. So, it’ll be a good challenge for us.”

Mims is double trouble. On punt returns, Mims led the league with a 15.7-yard average last season and is leading again this season with a 16.4-yard average, which includes a 70-yard return and last week’s 48-yard touchdown. He’s averaging 26.3 yards per kickoff return this year and had a 99-yard touchdown as a rookie in 2023.

“I would say what makes Marvin special and dynamic is just that he has a natural feel,” Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi said. “There are some guys that are ultra-fast, and there are some guys that are ultra-athletic. It takes a special guy to be a punt returner. You have to be really good at fielding the ball and be really good at decision making. Those things come with the territory. He has a really good feel for wherever we’re trying to return the ball, whatever our game plan is.

“He, obviously, has an extraordinary talent in terms of making the first guy miss, which in a punt return, is the No. 1 criterion. You can make that first guy miss or make one or two miss and get to where you’re going. Nothing but positive to say about him. Obviously, when he gets out in open space, he has finish speed.”

In terms of return average, the Packers are 21st in punt coverage and 13th in kickoff coverage. A big key this week will be punter Daniel Whelan, who is third in the league with a 51.1-yard average and seventh with a 42.7-yard net.

Ranked sixth in hangtime, according to Pro Football Focus, he’s going to have to give his teammates a chance to get downfield.

“I think our coverage units have done a pretty good job, especially when you look at our kickoff coverage. We’ve done a really good job in that regard,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “I think Daniel’s done a hell of a job punting the football, with not only distance but hangtime, allowing our guys to kind of fan the field. That is going to be a key in terms of what we do on special teams is our ability to tackle him.”

