Top-Five Quarterback? Here’s Where Experts Rank Jordan Love
GREEN BAY; Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a superb running back and the makings of an elite defense, which is why they are 2-0 and looking like an early Super Bowl contender headed into Sunday’s game at the Cleveland Browns.
For a team to win a championship, though, it needs excellent quarterback play. Can Jordan Love be that player capable of doing what Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre did and lead the Packers to a Lombardi Trophy?
So far, so good, according to the latest NFL quarterback rankings.
In his weekly QB Stock Market at Fox Sports, Henry McKenna has Jordan Love at No. 3.
McKenna graciously took a moment from his Thursday morning to discuss Love’s strong start.
“Jordan Love set out clear goals during training camp that addressed the obvious praise and criticisms around his play last year,” he wrote. “Love said he wanted to preserve his splash plays while raising his floor, avoiding mistakes and making easy throws. Because even Caleb Williams – for example – can make splash plays comparable to Love, but Williams' development is predicated upon hitting his receivers in the hands on just about every play (which was a battle for the Bears QB in Week 1).
“So far, Love has done exactly what he set out to do. The numbers might not be gaudy, but Packers fans are watching. They see the sensational throws Love is making – and without a true WR1. There are just four or five quarterbacks in the NFL playing at Love’s level. But before I crown him as elite, I want to see how he plays without the lead. It’s easier to make sound decisions when you have more points. Might that change if the Packers fall into a hole?”
Love’s stock is soaring. He was No. 13 at the start of the season, when McKenna noted that Love “needs to eliminate” the big mistakes that had plagued his game.
Through two games, Love has zero turnovers.
As McKenna wrote after the Detroit game, when he dove into the tape for an extensive analysis, “If this is how Love is going to play all season long, watch out. Because he will quickly enter the MVP discussion.”
Sure enough, Love is third in MVP odds at DraftKings and tied for third at BetMGM and FanDuel.
The Athletic’s Jeff Howe has his own QB Stock Report. In his, Love rose from No. 6 to No. 4 this week. Of upcoming opponents, Cleveland’s Joe Flacco is 29th, Dallas’ Dak Prescott is 11th, Cincinnati’s Jake Browning is 28th, Arizona’s Kyler Murray is 12th and Pittsburgh’s Aaron Rodgers is 16th.
Pro Football Focus’ grades shouldn’t be taken as gospel, but Love trails only the Rams’ Matthew Stafford, the Cowboys’ Prescott and the Seahawks’ Sam Darnold and is ahead of the likes of the Bills’ Josh Allen, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.
PFF saluted Love’s performance when pressured, which might be the most important characteristic for any quarterback.
Love was pressured on almost half his dropbacks against the Commanders in Week 2. The numbers weren’t very good – 4-of-13 for 68 yards – but, Nick Akridge pointed out, “One of his two big-time throws was wiped out by a holding penalty, and a key drop made the numbers look worse than the performance. Even when Washington generated pressure, Love found ways to make them pay.”
Sticking with PFF, the best quarterback against the blitz will be one of the upcoming opponents, Browning.
At CBS, Love is up one spot to No. 4. Wrote Cody Benjamin of Green Bay’s two comfortable wins, “Love’s effortless gunslinging paces Matt LaFleur's attack. He's averaging 9.1 yards per throw.”
At the Ringer, he’s moved from No. 12 to No. 9 in Steven Ruiz’s rankings. While Ruiz believes Love needs to run more, his arm talent and release are elite. As part of a much more extensive analysis, he wrote: “Love’s game is dynamic in its own way. He’s one of the league’s most creative pocket passers and probably the best when it comes to manipulating safeties with his eyes.”
Love enters Week 3 ranked fourth in the league with a 120.0 passer rating. He is only 25th in attempts and 24th in completions but 12th in yards, third in yards per attempt and first in air yards per attempt and air yards per completion. Nine quarterbacks have thrown at least four touchdown passes. From that group, he is one of four with zero interceptions.
Love will be tested this week by the Cleveland Browns, who are No. 1 in the NFL in total defense and No. 3 against the pass. They have a premier pass rusher in Myles Garrett and top cornerback in Denzel Ward.
“I think we’re always confident,” Love said on Wednesday. “Every week is obviously a new journey. First road game, so it’s going to be a test. It’s going to be something that we haven’t experienced yet with two home games. We won’t have that crowd behind us and be in enemy territory.
“It’s a test, as every week is, but a really good Browns team, a really good defense over there, so we got a good test on our hands. Every week is a new challenge, but I got a lot of confidence in this group and I think we all got confidence in who we got.”