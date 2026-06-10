Tucker Kraft Makes Bold Statements on Speedy Recovery, Future With Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft won’t just be on the field for the season-opening game at the Vikings.

“They don’t really want us talking about our injuries and stuff but, with how I feel, I would say I’m going to get all the conditioning I need in camp to start Week 1 on no pitch count.”

Kraft suffered a torn ACL against Carolina on Nov. 2. Saturday, he said, will mark seven months since surgery. He said he anticipates starting training camp on the physically unable to perform list, with conditioning being the focus so he can “hit training camp running” once he’s cleared to return to football.

“I’m doing good. I’m doing better than expected,” he said. “I would really attribute it to the time and the commitment I put into my rehabilitation early on the first three months. That really has catapulted me to where I am now.

“I feel great. My quad looks great. Swelling is minimal to none. No like weird pains and aches coming out of my treatment and my trainings, so we’re really excited to get this ball rolling and we’re going to take off.”

This week’s minicamp marks the third week of offseason practices. Kraft has been a staple with his sprints up and down the sideline. He recently hit 21.5 mph, he said. It’s obviously an apples-to-oranges comparison, but he reached 19.7 mph on his long touchdown at Pittsburgh the week before the injury. That was the fastest speed any tight end had reached last season.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say I’m tracking my rehab based off of speed alone,” Kraft said. “But managing to hit that number where I am in my rehab right now is just a testament to the work that the staff and I have put in.”

When Kraft was injured, he said he considered himself the best “do-it-all” tight end in the NFL. Some people might consider that a “delusional” statement, he said, but his combination of blocking and receiving is as good as any player at the position. He led all tight ends in yards after the catch per catch for a second consecutive season, and he was first last season in passer rating when targeted.

How long will it take him to return to premier form?

“That’s what Week 1 is all about,” he said. “I’m not really buying into the people come back off an injury and aren’t the same. If you’re not coming back off your injury the same, then what are you doing? What were you doing your entire rehab? I do my work and then some. Some people might not be the same, but they don’t speak for me.”

Tucker Kraft Contract Update

Over the past couple months, the Packers have agreed to contract extensions for receiver Jayden Reed and Christian Watson.

Kraft, who is entering the final season of his rookie contract, figures to be the next young star to get a long-term deal.

“I’d say my goal is that I want to play for this organization my entire career,” he said. “I’m spoiled to have been drafted here, and this is all I know. Green and gold is all I know. So, we’d like to keep it that way. And my agent and the Packers’ front office, they’re going to be in those talks in time when it comes. You guys will find out eventually.”

Tucker Kraft on Week 1: pic.twitter.com/YtPeqKGPqu — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) June 10, 2026

Asked if the Packers and his agent, Jack Bechta, have engaged in talks, Kraft was coy.

“There’s certain information that I’m not allowed to divulge at this point,” he said. “So, you can do with that comment what you will.”

It stands to reason that an extension could come sooner than later. Kraft is one of the best tight ends in the NFL and a face-of-the-franchise type of player because of his production on the field and his voice in the locker room.

“There’s certain things that I think I can bring to the table for this team,” he said. “At first for me was leading with my ability, and then I had to grow into the role of being a vocal leaders. You can’t be a vocal leader if you don’t practice what you preach, and that’s what I want to continue to be for this team.

“You’re either leading from the front or you’re leading from the back. I can sit in the back and I can boss people around and say things that are half-hearted, empty or I can be in the front, I can lead with my attitude, I can lead with my play, and that’s where it all got started for me.”

Once Kraft is locked up, Green Bay’s offensive nucleus of quarterback Jordan Love, Kraft, Watson, Reed and Matthew Golden will be under contract through at least the 2028 season (or 2029 if Golden’s fifth-year option is exercised).

“They deserve every penny,” Kraft said of Watson and Reed. “You know, football isn’t an easy sport. It’s the ultimate team sport and we’re out here busting our ass – blood, sweat and tears. The overcoming of injuries that those have shown the Packers organization. I think that they deserve everything.”

About Three Months Until Week 1

When Kraft was injured against Carolina, he was on pace for more than 1,000 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. The scoring total would have ranked third among tight ends in NFL history.

And then, in one unfortunate play, it was all taken away. He was moving from left to tight to block a defender when lineman Sean Rhyan was taken out by a Panthers player. Rhyan’s foot went into the air and hit Kraft in the exact wrong place on his right knee.

“I’d say early on, the hardest part was I watched every game from the couch Week 8 and on last year,” he said, “so the hardest part for me is I’ve always been a leader with the way I do things physically, not necessarily with how I talk and present myself to the team in other settings.

“So, losing that ability to show the boys, this is how we do it, this is the physical standard, this is the precedent, I’d say that was the hardest part for me (was) just not being in the game. But we’re past that now and I’m just blink and camp will be here soon.”

The season will kick off at Minnesota on Sept. 13. He’s taking it one day at a time. Unlike Micah Parsons, Kraft said he tries not to think about that moment when he returns to action.

When he is back, he is eager to pick up from where he left off last season.

“I feel like I went out at as Tight End 1, in my opinion,” he said. “Just the things that I do at the point of attack, where I’m at on any given play, I feel like I went out at the top. I accepted it right away, it’s just shitty. That’s just what it is.

“But it gave me an opportunity. I think the good Lord put us on this world to endure, and there have been so many things I’ve found out about myself through this process – good and bad. There are things about myself that I was able to correct. Strengths, I’m going to be able to show everyone when this is all said and done. I said this before, I don’t think something like this had to happen to me to get better. I think I had the right mindset prior to my injury, but now I know what it’s about and I know how much I love this game and all the support system I’ve had to get past it.”

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