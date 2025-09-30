Unlucky 13: Shocking Stats from Packers’ Tie at Cowboys
GREEN BAY, Wis. – How on earth did the Green Bay Packers not beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night?
Well, there’s a simple answer. The touted defense gave up 40 points. That was enough to unravel a game worth of domination. Check out these 13 stats from Sunday.
3: Romeo Doubs caught three touchdown passes. That’s just the 34th time in franchise history. The Packers are 29-4-1 in those games.
3: Touchdown catches by Romeo Doubs. Since the start of the 2019 season, Matt LaFleur’s first season as coach, teams with a three-touchdown receiver are 35-12-1.
5: Touchdowns scored by the Packers. Since the start of the 2019 season, that’s happened 308 times. Teams are 281-25-2 in those games.
10: Pressures by Micah Parsons, according to Pro Football Focus. While he had just one sack, he was dominant against his former team. Since entering the NFL in 2021, Parsons has a league-high seven games of 10-plus pressures. The problem is the rest of the defense had only five pressures.
“What a great player. I hate I didn’t see him” after the game, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “Micah, if you're listening, I know you probably are, I love you brother. What a great player, man. I hope to see Micah again. I hope we see him down the line here again in January.”
Less than 20: On passes thrown less than 20 yards downfield, Jordan Love was 30-of-31 passing for 291 yards and three touchdowns.
30 and 70: The Packers had 32 first downs and converted 71.4 percent of their third downs. Since the turn of the century, there have been only 20 games of 70-plus percent on third down and more than 30 first downs. Those teams are now 18-1-1.
40: This was the 83rd game in franchise history in which the Packers scored 40-plus points. They are 80-2-1 in those games.
According to Stathead, this was the 294th game since 2015 in which a team scored at least 40 points. Those teams are 278-14-2 with a median margin of victory of 23. That includes 148-6-2 since the start of the 2020 season.
71.4: The Packers went 10-of-14 on third down, a conversion rate of 71.4 percent. How good is that? There were only nine games last season in which a team converted at least 70 percent.
100.0: This was Jordan Love’s 19th game with a 100.0 passer rating. The Packers are 15-3-1 when that happens.
118.1: That was Jordan Love’s passer rating against Dallas. Since the start of the 2024 season, there have been 54 instances of a quarterback with at least a 118.0 ranking with three-plus touchdown passes and zero interceptions. Their teams went 44-8-2.
157 and 2: Josh Jacobs had 157 yards from scrimmage (team highs of 86 rushing yards and 71 receiving yards) and two touchdowns. During the Matt LaFleur era, teams are 88-13-1 when a running back has at least 150 total yards and two touchdowns. That includes 14-1 last season.
252: That’s how many yards after the catch provided by Jordan Love’s pass-catchers. According to Stathead, that’s the most in the league this season, well ahead of the 225 yards that Bo Nix received from his playmakers on Monday night against Cincinnati.
Since the start of the 2019 season, there have been 17 instances of a quarterback getting at least 250 YAC. Those teams are 14-2-1.
300: Jordan Love threw for 337 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Quarterbacks with 300-plus passing yards, three-plus touchdowns and zero interceptions had won 10 consecutive games.
“I think we’ve shown what we’re about when we’re playing very well,” Love said. “We’ve just got to do that. We’ve got to be consistent every day, whether it’s practice, games. Every time we touch the field, we’ve got to be consistent.
“There’s just a lot of little areas that, if we clean up and execute at a better clip, we’ll be the team we want to be. I have no doubt in that. I know we’re still a really good team but it comes down to on Sundays coming out here and performing, executing at a high level. There is some disappointment in these past two weeks but there’s still a lot of stuff to clean up and we’ve still got a long season ahead of us and I still know what type of team we are.”