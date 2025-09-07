Updated Packers Predictions for Every Game on Schedule, Including vs. Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Aug. 14, I predicted the Green Bay Packers would finish the season with a 9-8 record and miss the playoffs.
At the time, the Packers looked closer to a last-place team than a first-place team. The Detroit Lions went 15-2 last season and handled the Packers twice. The Minnesota Vikings went 14-3 and handled the Packers twice. The last-place Bears, who almost beat the Packers twice, addressed their biggest problems by hiring a new coach (Ben Johnson) and buying an offensive line.
The Packers? Well, a suspect pass rush and suspect cornerbacks isn’t a great formula for success.
Micah Parsons, of course, changes everything. Good players help win games. Great players help win big games. Parsons is a great player.
So, with the Packers set to kick off the season against the Lions on Sunday, let’s reboot our season predictions. Games marked with an asterisk mean an updated prediction.
Week 1: Detroit Lions
The Lions have won three in a row at Lambeau Field, aka Ford Field West to the Lions fans who will form a large percentage of the 78,000 fans on Sunday. If this were Week 3, I’d pick the Packers. However, because of injuries during training camp, how much chemistry will be missing between Jordan Love and his receivers? Between the offensive linemen?
Meanwhile, Parsons hadn’t done any full-speed football activities since Week 18 of last season until his first practice with Green Bay on Monday. The defense will be a work in progress as Parsons learns the scheme and defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley adds wrinkles.
So, I’ll stick with Detroit.
Prediction: Loss (0-1).
Week 2: Washington Commanders
Even with the expanded playoff field, an 0-2 start is practically a death sentence in the NFL. Especially with both losses at home.
The desperate team almost always wins in the NFL, and being at home on a short week is an advantage for Green Bay.
Prediction: Win (1-1).
Week 3: at Cleveland Browns
Joe Flacco is a statue in the pocket. Here come Parsons and Rashan Gary.
Prediction: Win (2-1).
Week 4: at Dallas Cowboys
If only there were a storyline for this game. The Cowboys looked solid in Week 1 and Dak Prescott is a heck of a quarterback. But Parsons is going to be a man on a mission against the team built by Jerry Jones, who forgot Parsons’ first name after the trade.
Prediction: Win (3-1).
Week 5: Bye
Week 6: vs. Cincinnati Bengals*
Cincinnati’s defense is terrible. Green Bay’s cornerbacks are suspect. Added together, the over/under for this game might have been set at 80. OK, that’s an exaggeration. Maybe. Facing a suspect offensive line, this is one game that Parsons will swing in Green Bay’s direction.
Prediction: Win (4-1).
Week 7: at Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals could make some noise in the NFC West. You know who else will make some noise? All the Packers fans filling the stadium.
Prediction: Win (5-1)
Week 8: at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aaron Rodgers downplayed it but you know he wants to light up the team that in 2020 drafted his replacement rather than add to a team that had just reached the NFC Championship Game. Parsons could have a big night against the Steelers’ line but primetime in Blitzburgh will be a big challenge.
Prediction: Loss (5-2)
Week 9: vs. Carolina Panthers
Carolina looks like a team on the rise but the Packers are too powerful.
Prediction: Win (6-2)
Week 10: vs. Philadelphia Eagles
The schedule-makers gave the Eagles the bye week to get ready for this heavyweight showdown. Given their physicality, fresh legs and bodies will make the difference, meaning the computer that spit out the schedule could be what determines the No. 1 seed.
Prediction: Loss (6-3)
Week 11: at New York Giants
The Giants’ fearsome pass rush could make life difficult for Jordan Love, but Green Bay’s pass rush could overwhelm rookie Jaxson Dart.
Prediction: Win (7-3)
Week 12: Minnesota Vikings
Once again, the schedule-makers did the Packers no favors. It certainly would have been helpful to face J.J. McCarthy before he’s had two-thirds of a season to get settled in. In a hotly contested rivalry between two quality teams, this seems like the type of game that Parsons could swing in Green Bay’s direction with a key fourth-quarter sack.
Prediction: Win (8-3)
Week 13: at Detroit Lions
The Lions are the best team in the NFC until proven otherwise. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs on that surface are almost unstoppable.
Prediction: Loss (8-4)
Week 14: vs. Chicago Bears
The Packers will be coming off a Thursday game and the Bears off a Friday game, so both teams will come in well-rested. Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was horrible when pressured last season. Maybe new coach Ben Johnson will have solved the problem. Or maybe Williams is just bad under pressure. Goodness knows Green Bay should be able to pressure the passer.
Prediction: Win (9-4)
Week 15: at Denver Broncos
The Broncos might have the best defense in the NFL. Compounding those problems is the Mile High homefield advantage, with Green Bay 1-8 all-time in Denver.
Prediction: Loss (9-5)
Week 16: at Chicago Bears*
Playing a division rival twice in a span of three weeks is a bit goofy. But it’s the same for both teams, so it doesn’t matter. With the Bears perhaps playing for pride, Parsons will be the X-factor in swinging another loss into a win.
Prediction: Win (10-5)
Week 17: vs. Baltimore Ravens*
Derrick Henry running straight up the middle against a run defense without Kenny Clark and TJ Slaton? What could go wrong? This game flips the other direction.
Prediction: Loss (10-6)
Week 18: at Minnesota Vikings*
Parsons has played two games at U.S. Bank Stadium. The first time, he had a career-high four tackles for losses. The second time, he had two sacks, five quarterback hits and one forced fumble. In what could be a do-or-die game to cap the regular season, Parsons swings this game in Green Bay’s direction.
Prediction: Win (11-6)
Packers In the Playoffs
With the Lions winning the NFC North and earning the top seed, the Packers will enter the playoffs as the No. 1 wild card. Green Bay will go on the road and beat the Buccaneers in the opening round before getting run over by the Eagles in the divisional round. With the game wrapped up, the Eagles will run four consecutive Tush Pushes to run out the clock.
The Bills will beat the Lions in the Super Bowl.
Laugh at Bill’s Week 1 Predictions
Every week, this will be a separate headline, which will be highlighted by my Packers game pick.
Early games: Falcons over Buccaneers; Bengals over Browns; Colts over Dolphins; Jaguars over Panthers; Patriots over Raiders; Cardinals over Saints; Steelers over Jets; Commanders over Giants.
Afternoon games: Broncos over Titans; Seahawks over 49ers; Rams over Texans; Lions over Packers 27-20.
Primetime: Bills over Ravens (Sunday night); Bears over Vikings (Monday night).
Thursday/Friday: Eagles over Cowboys (trust me, that was the pick); Chiefs over Chargers (honesty is the best policy).