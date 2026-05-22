Vegas Loves the Packers More Than Most Teams

The Green Bay Packers are 1.5-point favorites for their Week 1 border battle at the Minnesota Vikings, according to DraftKings Sportsbook . In fact, the Packers are favored in each of their first six games and in 13 games overall .

Fox Sports counted how many games in which each team is favored . The sportsbook used wasn’t mentioned but the Packers were favored in 12 games, by Fox’s count. That’s tied for the ninth-most games.

The Rams are first with 16, including their Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Packers. They are underdogs only at Seattle.

The Bengals are next with 15, with the exceptions being at Houston and at Baltimore.

The Lions, Seahawks, Bills and Ravens are favorites in 14 games. Against Green Bay, the Lions are favorites at home and underdogs at Lambeau Field. Buffalo is an underdog for its game at Lambeau.

The Eagles and Texans are favorites in 13 games. Houston is an underdog for its game at Lambeau.

The Packers, Bears and 49ers are favorites in 12 games. The Packers are favorites in all nine home games and underdogs at the Lions, Bears, Patriots and Rams.

Based on the individual games, the projected finishes in the NFC North are 14-3 for the Lions, 12-5 for the Packers and Bears, and 8-9 for the Vikings. Based on win totals, though, it’s 10.5 for Green Bay and Detroit, 9.5 for Chicago and 8.5 for Minnesota.

Packers 2026 Schedule: Favorites or Underdogs?

At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are favored to win 13 games. Here is the weekly schedule with the opening lines and the projected win totals for their opponents.

Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings – The line: Packers by 1.5.

Vikings: 8.5 wins. Favored in: 8 games.

Week 2: at New York Jets – The line: Packers by 6.5.

Jets: 5.5 wins. Favored in: 4 games.

Week 3: Atlanta Falcons – The line: Packers by 7.5.

Falcons: 6.5 wins. Favored in: 2 games.

Week 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers – The line: Packers by 1.5.

Buccaneers: 8.5 wins. Favored in: 9 games.

Week 5: Chicago Bears – The line: Packers by 3.

Bears: 9.5 wins. Favored in: 12 games.

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys – The line: Packers by 3.

Cowboys: 9.5 wins. Favored in: 11 games.

Week 7: at Detroit Lions – The line: Lions by 1.5.

Lions: 10.5 wins. Favored in: 14 games.

Week 8: Carolina Panthers – The line: Packers by 7.

Panthers: 7.5 wins. Favored in: 3 games.

Week 9: at New England Patriots – The line: Patriots by 1.5.

Patriots: 10.5 wins. Favored in: 10 games.

Week 10: Minnesota Vikings – The line: Packers by 4.5.

Vikings: 8.5 wins. Favored in: 8 games.

Week 11: Bye.

Week 12: at Los Angeles Rams – The line: Rams by 3.5.

Rams: 10.5 wins. Favored in: 16 games.

Week 13: at New Orleans Saints – The line: Packers by 4.5.

Saints: 7.5 wins. Favored in: 5 games.

Week 14: Buffalo Bills – The line: Packers by 1.5.

Bills: 10.5 wins. Favored in: 14 games.

Week 15: Miami Dolphins – The line: Packers by 10.5.

Dolphins: 4.5 wins. Favored in: 1 game.

Week 16: at Chicago Bears – The line: Bears by 1.5.

Bears: 9.5 wins. Favored in: 12 games.

Week 17: Houston Texans – The line: Packers by 2.5.

Texans: 9.5 wins. Favored in: 13 games.

Week 18: Detroit Lions – Packers by 2.5.

Lions: 10.5 wins. Favored in: 14 games.

The Bottom Line

Of the 11 teams that are favored in at least 12 games, the Packers will play the Bears (twice), Lions (twice), Texans, Bills and Ravens. That’s seven of 17 games. On the other hand, of the 11 teams that are favored in five or fewer games, the Packers will play five: the Saints (five wins), Jets (four wins), Panthers (three wins), Falcons (two wins) and Dolphins (one win).

“I think every year, the schedule is the challenge,” coach Matt LaFleur told Packers.com’s Larry McCarren. “Certainly, one of the things that factors in each and every year is the health of your football team and how you implement de-loading weeks, take a little off the players. The one thing that’s unique about this year, it’s probably the most unique schedule in regards to how many days you have off in between games that we’ve ever experienced.”

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