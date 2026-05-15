Vegas Sets Point Spreads for Every Game; How Many Are Packers Favored?

The Green Bay Packers won’t kick off the 2026 season for almost four months. They won’t end the regular season for almost eight months. Nonetheless, you can bet on Packers-Vikings in Week 1, Packers-Lions in Week 18 and every game in between.

Here are the weekly betting lines from DraftKings Sportsbook .

Week 1: at Minnesota Vikings

The line: Packers by 1.5.

The Packers (9-7-1) are coming off a third consecutive playoff appearance. The Vikings (9-8) fell just short. Improved quarterback play following the addition of Kyler Murray could push them back to the playoffs.

This will be the seventh time in eight seasons that Packers coach Matt LaFleur opened the season on the road.

“Excited about it,” LaFleur told Larry McCarren. “Starting against an NFC North Division rival, it’s always a tough place to play. It’s going to have a playoff-type atmosphere, for sure.”

Week 2: at New York Jets

The line: Packers by 6.5.

Following a 3-14 season, the Jets traded for quarterback Geno Smith, signed several free agents and had three first-round picks. Their win total at DraftKings is still only 5.5, though they are favored in four games.

Week 3: Atlanta Falcons

The line: Packers by 7.5.

After an 8-9 finish marked an eighth consecutive losing season, the Falcons fired Raheem Morris and hired coach Kevin Stefanski. Their over/under is 6.5 wins and they have the longest odds to win the NFC South, even with an offensive core of Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts.

Week 4: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The line: Packers by 1.5.

The Buccaneers were 6-2 at the bye last year before imploding and missing the playoffs. They are the favorites to win the NFC South, though, even though their over/under win total is only 8.5.

Green Bay will be coming off a mini-bye, which could help take just a little bit of the sting out of what could be a steamy Sunday in Tampa.

Week 5: Chicago Bears

The line: Packers by 3.

Are the Bears for real after winning the NFC North and beating the Packers in the playoffs last year? Vegas isn’t so sure. The Bears are third in the division odds behind Detroit and Green Bay. Is Caleb Williams for real after showing late-game magic multiple times? Vegas is more bullish about that. He is tied for eighth in the MVP race.

Week 6: Dallas Cowboys

The line: Packers by 3.

The teams tied 40-40 last season; the over/under for this game is 51.5 points.

Dak Prescott, whose over/under for passing yards is 3,999.5, is seventh in the MVP race and Jordan Love is 10th. Rashan Gary is +10000 to win Defensive Player of the Year; Micah Parsons is +1100 even with the expectation he’ll miss the start of the season.

Week 7: at Detroit Lions

The line: Lions by 1.5.

The Lions will get the benefit of a bye to get ready for this game after getting swept by Green Bay last season.

Even while finishing in last place last season, they are a slight favorite over the Packers to win the NFC North this year.

Week 8: Carolina Panthers

The line: Packers by 7.

The Panthers, who upset the Packers at Lambeau last season, won the NFC South with an 8-9 record. They are third in the division odds behind the Buccaneers and Saints, though.

Week 9: at New England Patriots

The line: Patriots by 1.5.

Led by Drake Maye, who led the NFL in passer rating, the Patriots reached last year’s Super Bowl. After going 13-4, they are projected to win only 9.5 games this season and finish behind Buffalo in the AFC East. Maye is sixth in the MVP race, though.

Green Bay will be coming off a mini-bye.

Week 10: Minnesota Vikings

The line: Packers by 4.5.

This will be Round 2 of the border battle. Kyler Murray, who is expected to start at quarterback ahead of J.J. McCarthy, is second in the Comeback Player of the Year race behind Patrick Mahomes and ahead of Micah Parsons.

Week 12: at Los Angeles Rams

The line: Rams by 3.5.

Both teams will be coming off their Week 11 bye, so there is no advantage for this Wednesday game.

The Rams, who are favored in every game other than their trip to Seattle, are the preseason favorites to win this year’s Super Bowl. They are +800, just ahead of the Seahawks and Ravens (both +950), Bills (+1000) and Chiefs (+1500). The Packers, Eagles, Patriots and Chargers are next at +1600.

Matthew Stafford, the reigning MVP, is eighth in the race, just behind Dak Prescott, tied with Caleb Williams and just ahead of Jordan Love.

Week 13: at New Orleans Saints

The line: Packers by 4.5.

The Packers will have a few extra days of rest following their Thanksgiving Eve game at the Rams.

The Saints are coming off a 6-11 season, their fifth in a row in which they missed the playoffs. Following a promising ending to last season, though, they are second in the NFC South odds behind only the Buccaneers.

Week 14: Buffalo Bills

The line: Packers by 1.5.

Josh Allen is the favorite to win NFL MVP and the Bills are favored to return to the top of the AFC East. Unlike the Packers with Matt LaFleur, the Bills fired longtime coach Sean McDermott after last season. His successor, Joe Brady, is fifth in the Coach of the Year race.

Both Love and Allen have an over/under of 3,549 passing yards.

Week 15: Miami Dolphins

The line: Packers by 10.5.

This could be mission impossible for new Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley and new Dolphins quarterback Malik Willis. Miami’s in a full-blown rebuild and will have to come to Lambeau Field in December. Hence, the huge point spread.

The Dolphins are +3500 to win the AFC East, making them the biggest long shot to win any division. Only the Cardinals have longer odds to win the Super Bowl. They are favored in only one game, their home clash against the Jets.

Willis is +10000 to win MVP, the same as for Tyler Shough, Aaron Rodgers and Michael Penix.

Week 16: at Chicago Bears

The line: Bears by 1.5.

Last year, the Packers outscored the Bears 55-23 in the first three quarters and were outscored 51-16 in the fourth quarters and overtime.

So, are the Packers better than the Bears because they were better than them for most of the three games? Or are the Bears better because they won two of three games?

The Bears are favored in 12 of 17 games but are only +2500 to win the Super Bowl, which is tied for 15th.

Week 17: Houston Texans

The line: Packers by 2.5.

The Texans, who used a hot finish to get into the playoffs last year, are the favorites to win the AFC South. They have a projected win total of 9.5. Quarterback C.J. Stroud is +4500 to win MVP, which ranks 19th in the race.

Houston is driven by its defense. For Defensive Player of the Year, Will Anderson is fourth, Danielle Hunter is 11th and cornerback Derek Stingley is tied for 15th.

Week 18: Detroit Lions

The line: Packers by 2.5.

The Lions were clobbered by the Packers at Lambeau Field last year. Jared Goff had nine turnovers in road games. Already a liability under pressure, he might be even more skittish in the Lambeau cold.

The Lions are favored in 14 games, with the exceptions being Week 2 at Buffalo, Week 17 at Chicago and Week 18 at Green Bay.

Bottom Line

The Packers are favored in 13 games, including their first six. The exceptions are Week 7 at Detroit, Week 9 at New England, Week 12 at the Rams and Week 16 at Chicago. The Packers’ odds are:

Second in the NFC North at +195; the Lions are the pick at +185.

Fourth in the NFC at +800; the Rams are +425, the Seahawks are +500 and the Eagles are +750.

Sixth in the Super Bowl at +1600; the Rams are +800, the Seahawks are +950, the Ravens are +950, the Bills are +1000 and the Chiefs are +1500.

Their over/under is 10.5 wins. In the NFC North, that is tied with Detroit and ahead of Chicago (9.5) and Minnesota (8.5).

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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