Wait Continues as Packers G Kevin Zeitler Gets Ready to Face Former Team

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Something unexpected happened after the Green Bay Packers signed Kevin Zeitler to fill the gaping hole at right guard.

Travis Glover plugged it.

So, there’s a chance Zeitler will spend his fourth consecutive game on the bench when the Packers play at the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

The acclimation is going “great,” Zeitler said after practice on Thursday.

“I think everyone here’s been amazing,” Zeitler said. “It’s been really cool to be a part of this organization. I love watching the way the guys work. The O-line group is an incredible grouping of guys, from vets to young guys. I am so pumped to be here.”

Zeitler was inactive for his first week with the team. The last two weeks, he’s played 11 snaps of field-goal/extra-point protection but none on offense.

It’s been an odd turn of events for Zeitler. In his first 14 seasons, he started 213 of 214 appearances. From 2015 with Cincinnati through 2025 with Tennessee, Zeitler played in and started all but seven games.

Yes, Zeitler wants to play. But the ultimate goal is being accomplished.

“Hey, it’s just part of it,” Zeitler said. “It’s a big shoutout to Glove doing a great job out there as well as the group who’s been out there and kind of getting into a groove. Right now, the only thing that matters is winning and right now they’re getting the job done. It’s a blessing. It obviously gives me time to keep learning the offense, keep getting back in the swing of things and I’ll be ready when I’m called upon, whenever that is. It is what it is.”

Will he be called upon this week at Detroit? At the start of Thursday’s practice, when the line works on cadence with Jordan Love, Glover was the right guard. During individual drills, Glover got the first rep while Zeitler grabbed a dummy. Zeitler, though, did get some reps alongside center Sean Rhyan or right tackle Anthony Belton during combo drills.

It could all be subterfuge, but it seems like Glover is in line to make his fourth consecutive start vs. the rival Lions.

Really, it’s not a shock that it’s worked out this way. The Packers have won three consecutive games with their new offensive line. Glover hasn’t been great but the line has played better since he took over at right guard and veteran Laken Tomlinson was signed to play left guard.

Before the Packers signed Tomlinson, he spent three weeks on the Cowboys’ practice squad, so he was ready to go physically. Zeitler wasn’t with a team during training camp or the first three weeks of the season, making this stretch the equivalent of training camp.

“The key is finding your way to making it a training camp,” he said. “Right now, obviously, when you’re in-season, reps are at a premium for the guys that are out there. For me, it’s about finding ways to get mental reps, standing behind them, it’s tons of extra film on my own, making flashcards and trying to ingrain the whole system into my system as fast as I can. You just find ways to get it done.”

The coaches are happy with his progress. If needed, there would be no hesitation to put him in the lineup.

“Yeah, I think he looked better last week,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said on Tuesday, one day before this practice week started. “Obviously, he dressed for the game so we were prepared to put him in if we needed him. So, I think every week we’re just going to keep evaluating what’s going on there.

“I think for our O-line’s sake, we’ve played better the last few weeks. So again, just like last week, we’re not going to change just to change, but we want to put the best five guys out there that we think gives us the best chance to win. We’re just going to keep evaluating it as the week goes on.”

Kevin Zeitler is shown before a game while with the Lions in 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Packers are the 36-year-old’s seventh team. The fifth of those teams was the Lions, for whom he started all 14 games in 2024.

He’s got a lot of respect for their coach, Dan Campbell, who has led the Lions’ revival after decades of mostly losing teams.

“It’s amazing,” Zeitler said. “Just the ultimate leader of men and sets the attitude of the room. Everyone who’s there, you buy in. No matter how you are as a person, you’re all about it. Great leader of men. …

“The way he leads, the way he is, he’s the type of guy everyone wants to be around, wants to be a part of, play well for. He does great things over there.”

While it’s understandable why Green Bay’s coaches might not want to upset the apple cart after three consecutive wins, the running game remains the worst in the league and quarterback Jordan Love has taken too many hits.

With Sunday’s game being in raucous Ford Field, this will be a good litmus test for what the coaches are thinking in terms of their commitment to Glover. If the line is struggling handling the Lions, who lead the league in sacks, and the noise, maybe this will be the week to see what Zeitler can add.

He’ll be ready.

“Right now, the team is doing some really good things and I’m very happy for them,” he said. “We need to win. That is the No. 1 thing in this league. Winning is what matters. I’ll take the time and, whenever I’m called upon, I’ll be ready.”

The Packers are almost lapping the field in dropped passes. I saved the best part of the story for last, which was Matt LaFleur's response yesterday. ⬇️https://t.co/gpU70nrt63 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) October 22, 2026

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