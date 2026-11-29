GREEN BAY, Wis. – Throughout training camp, Jonathan Gannon’s defense poured through the Green Bay Packers’ offensive line like rain through a broken window. Most days, the defense won the daily battles on the practice field because of who won in the trenches.

So, when general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to reporters after final roster cuts – the last time he was obligated to talk to reporters during the season – he was asked what seemed like an obvious question about whether there had been opportunities to improve the unit.

What followed was one of the biggest miscalculations since Napoleon invaded Russia.

The Packers weren’t short of quality offensive linemen. No, they had more quality offensive linemen than spots available on their initial 53-man roster.

“Quite frankly, we were really worried about people poaching our guys,” Gutekunst said. “We started with 11 when we first kind of got down to it and how we were going to get to 10 because we needed to get to 53, obviously.

“Big guys, they don’t grow on trees and very rarely do big guys that can play become available. So, we feel actually really, really good about our back end [of the depth chart] if those guys got to play. We have some young guys that we’re really excited about on the practice squad, as well.”

That premise was crushed in short order, and it’s crushed the team’s hopes of doing something big this season.

Packers Invested Heavily on Offensive Line

The No. 1 line at the end of training camp consisted of Jordan Morgan at left tackle, Aaron Banks at left guard, Sean Rhyan at center, Jacob Monk at right guard and Zach Bako-Bewele at right tackle.

Morgan was a first-round pick in 2024, Banks received an enormous contract in free agency in 2025, Rhyan was given a considerable contract to re-sign in free agency in 2026, Monk beat out returning starter Anthony Belton and Bako-Bewele received a huge contract extension in 2024.

In reserve were Belton (second round, 2025), Jager Burton (fifth round, 2026), Travis Glover (sixth round, 2026), John Williams (seventh round, 2025) and Donovan Jennings (undrafted, 2024). One of the odd men out was Darian Kinnard, who was a valuable backup in 2025 after being acquired for a sixth-round pick.

“We’re heavy there but being heavy, particularly early in the year with the big guys, is really important,” Gutekunst continued. “Because when we get to October and November and injuries pile up, finding big guys is almost impossible. There’s just not very many of them out there. Usually feel like you can find some skill guys, some legs who can run, but to find big guys is really, really hard. So, the more that we can hold onto early makes me feel better.”

But Not For Long

The Packers opened the season at the Vikings. With Banks injured and inactive, Jennings started at left guard.

The line was destroyed.

Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores sent one blitz after another at the Packers. Jordan Love spent most of the day running for his life or getting knocked on his butt. The running backs had nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.

Banks was back on the field for Week 2 at the Jets but was out of the lineup after halftime. Jennings replaced him but was injured, as well, so the coaches turned to Burton. In Week 3 against the Falcons, Burton got the start and the Packers were crushed in an embarrassing performance by the front wall.

Remember that line that had too much talent? Gutekunst ran the GM equivalent of a scramble drill by adding three accomplished veterans. He signed Laken Tomlinson off the Cowboys’ practice squad and signed Kevin Zeitler and Mekhi Becton off the street.

When the Packers lined up for Week 4 at Tampa Bay, Tomlinson was the starting left guard and Glover was the starting right guard.

What was the greater case of mismanagement? That the Packers had a different starter at left guard in each of the first four games because Plans A, B and C failed? Or that they essentially handed the starting job at right guard to Monk with no real competition, only to bench him after three games?

Out-of-Tune Game of Musical Chairs

The Packers found incredible success with the position flexibility of Elgton Jenkins and Bako-Bewele. That seemingly has led to the belief that every player can play multiple positions.

It sounds good, in theory. In reality, you get the type of chaos the Packers have displayed this season.

The Packers drafted Morgan in the first round in 2024 to be the eventual starter at left tackle, only to have him spend most of his first two seasons at right guard. Belton played offensive tackle in college. He spent most of his rookie season playing right guard, split training camp this year at right guard and right tackle, and now is at right tackle following Bako-Bewele’s second consecutive season-ending knee injury.

Perhaps the oddest of them all was Monk. Belton started training camp as the starting right guard, but was replaced relatively early by Monk. During the preseason games, Monk played 23 snaps at right guard and 59 snaps at center.

In what world does it make sense to have your starting right guard – a first-time starter in the NFL – getting most of his preseason action at a position other than right guard?

Continuity Is Foreign Language

The Packers have churned through an NFL-high seven starting combinations in 11 games. They’ve had four starters at left guard and four starters at right guard. Tomlinson, who had played nothing but left guard for a decade, started his first four games with the team at left guard, moved to right guard for two games and then shifted back to left guard.

Zeitler made his long-awaited starting debut against the Rams on Wednesday night but was injured, so the coaches inserted their $77 million swing guard, Banks, in at right guard. If Banks starts at right guard against the Saints, it will be Green Bay’s eighth starting combination.

Coach Matt LaFleur said continuity on the offensive line is “absolutely not” overblown. The Packers, because of injuries, bad play or their own choices, have had none.

“I think continuity is critical, especially when you’re talking about the offensive line, where you need five guys working as one,” he said before Wednesday’s game. “I think that is a huge, huge component in terms of your ability to go out there and have consistent success. And I also think the experience of that group plays a pivotal role in that, as well.”

The Packers have had 13 offensive linemen play this season. All 10 players on Gutekunst’s opening 53 have started at least one game. Along with Tomlinson and Zeitler, they’ve used 12 starters.

And yet, going into the stretch run and a series of do-or-die games given their position in the playoff standings, the coaches likely have no idea which five men will give them their best chance to block the Saints, who rank 10th in the league in sacks.

It’s incredible, really. The Packers are no closer to a solid starting five heading into December than when they lined up for the start of training camp in July.

The placement for the blame probably depends on who you talk to.

Gutekunst believed in the group of linemen he drafted and signed, including some big-ticket investments with Morgan, Belton, Banks and Rhyan, so probably believes the coaching staff has done a bad job developing that talent and building a cohesive unit.

LaFleur, who has stood by his line coach, Luke Butkus, even though Love has taken a beating and the running game is trending toward being the worst in NFL history, probably would point to the talent considering he benched two of those big additions, Belton and Banks. The injury to Bako-Bewele, obviously, was a major blow for which nobody is to blame, but that’s also the only significant injury the unit has endured.

Of course, the truth lies somewhere in the middle.

In what world was giving Banks a $77 million contract in the name of being bigger and more physical in the wake of the playoff loss to the Eagles a better decision than keeping Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins? Why draft a left tackle in the first round, only to have him playing guard for two seasons? Why anoint Monk the starting right guard, only to have him playing center in the preseason?

Really, it’s an organizational failure. In the steak dinner that is an offensive line, Gutekunst bought round steak instead of ribeye and the coaches forgot to season it before hammering it on the grill.

Because of it, while the sides are good and the dessert looks promising, dinner was an epic failure.

Looking ahead to 2027, long discussions are going to be needed about who’s buying the ingredients and who’s working as the chefs.