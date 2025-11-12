What Channel for Packers-Giants? Broadcast Map, Big Broadcast Debut
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After two weeks of rancid home cooking, the Green Bay Packers will head to the Big Apple and play at the New York Giants on Sunday.
The game will be broadcast by Fox Sports. Will it be on TV where you live? Here’s this week’s TV and radio information.
Packers at Giants Game Vitals
When: Noon Sunday.
Where: MetLife Stadium.
Records: Packers – 5-3-1 (third place, NFC North). Giants – 2-8 (last place, NFC East).
Coaches: Packers – Matt LaFleur (72-36-1 in his seventh season). Giants – Mike Kafka (debut as interim coach).
History: The Packers lead 29-25-2 in the regular season and 5-3 in the playoffs. In the last meeting, Tommy DeVito led the Giants past the Packers 24-22 on Dec. 11, 2023. Jordan Love was 25-of-39 passing for 218 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He rallied the Packers but Randy Bullock kicked a walk-off, 37-yard field goal.
Packers-Giants Broadcast Map
The game will be broadcast by Fox Sports, with Adam Amin (play by play) joined by Drew Brees (analyst) and Kristina Pink (sideline).
Will you be able to watch the game? That depends on where you live. Most of Wisconsin will get the game, as will the Northeast, a pocket of the South and a little bit of the Rocky Mountains.
Here’s the broadcast map from 506 Sports. Most of the nation will get the Bears-Vikings game.
Will the game not air in your neighborhood? You can watch through NFL Sunday Ticket by YouTube.
This will be Brees’ Fox debut as he replaces embattled Mark Sanchez.
“I appreciate the opportunity Fox has given me in the booth and with their team,” Brees said. “I hope my passion for this game is reflected in the knowledge and insights I provide to the fans each Sunday.”
If you can’t watch, you can always listen. The Packers Radio Network consists of 54 stations. Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren are in their 27th season together. Former Packers fullback John Kuhn will be on the sideline.
Their broadcast also can be heard on Sirius Satellite Radio (Channel 94 or 385) or through the app.
ESPN Radio will have the national radio broadcast, featuring Chris Carlin (play-by-play) and former NFL quarterback Kelly Stouffer (analyst).
Battle of Slumping Teams
The Packers are coming off back-to-back home losses to the Panthers and Eagles in which the offense scored just 20 points.
“I’m not worried about that,” coach Matt LaFleur said of keeping the locker room together. “We’ve got the right guys in the locker room. I’m absolutely not at all concerned about that.
“We just have to find a way to win a football game, and we’ve got to start by playing really good, complementary football which, unfortunately, we haven’t done. I feel like we’ve wasted a few performances – championship-level defensive performances – and haven’t been able to score enough points.”
The Giants have lost four in a row but are 2-2 at home, including 34-17 over the Eagles. The Giants haven’t won since, and have allowed 33, 38, 34 and 24 points during the skid. The Giants fired coach Brian Daboll. Former NFL quarterback Mike Kafka has replaced Daboll.
In one of his first orders of business, Kafka announced that Jameis Winston, not Russell Wilson, will start at quarterback with impressive rookie Jaxson Dart sidelined by a concussion
The Giants’ losing streak started with a 33-32 loss at Denver in which the Giants took a 26-8 lead with 10:14 remaining. Last week, they took a 20-10 lead at home against Chicago with 10:19 to play.
In 2023, the Packers won three consecutive games before losing back-to-back games against the Giants and Buccaneers to fall to 6-8. They won their last three, though, to get into the playoffs.
“We can definitely get to that,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “It’s all about going one week at a time, but starts with getting a win. Getting a win and build upon that, that’s exactly what we did in ‘23. Just keep finding ways to go out there each week and get better. I think the mindset is just keep believing in the guys we’ve got. That’s what we’ll keep doing.”
