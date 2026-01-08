Where Does Packers’ Jordan Love Rank Among Playoff Quarterbacks?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL playoffs are here, and as much as coach Matt LaFleur would like to deflect the pressure off Jordan Love, this is the time of year when quarterbacks must build their legend.

“I think a lot of times, the quarterback is going to get too much credit when you win and too much blame when you lose, and that’s just the nature of it,” LaFleur said this week. “But I think that there’s nobody else I’d rather have than Jordan.”

Generally speaking, Love is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the playoff field. One exception: Love ranks eighth among the 14 playoff starters , according to Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame. His inconsistent play was emblematic of the offense’s inconsistent play as a whole.

Love will lead the Packers into Saturday night’s NFC wild-card game against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears. While Williams put up better numbers in Love, he “also misses a ton of easy throws. His CPOE (completion percentage over expectation) is -6.9%, the worst of any qualifying quarterback,” Verderame noted.

What makes this a wide-open race to the Super Bowl is the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, the top seeds in the playoffs, have considerable questions at quarterback. Verderame has Seattle’s Sam Darnold at No. 9 and Denver’s Bo Nix at No. 13.

Separately, in his playoff preview for Sports Illustrated , Albert Breer says Love’s “ability to get hot” is a reason why the Packers could win the Super Bowl.

“Given the injuries the Packers have incurred across the roster, a lot is going to ride on the quarterback getting hot,” Breer wrote.

Here are other quarterback rankings entering the playoffs. More analysis of Love, Williams and the other quarterbacks is available at the links.

Bleacher Report: 3rd

Brent Sobleski graded each team’s quarterbacks , with the Packers ranking third.

“According to Unexpected Points' Kevin Cole, Love posted the second-best EPA of any quarterback during the regular season. Only Drake Maye, who is arguably the frontrunner for MVP, ranked above him. Prior to Love's final regular-season appearance, he graded first overall in short-to-intermediate throws and fourth in deep passing, per Pro Football Focus.

Final regular season 2025 quarterback efficiency numbers (EPA/play), min 300 dropbacks



1) Drake Maye +0.32

2) Jordan Love +0.29

3) Brock Purdy +0.26

4) Matthew Stafford +0.24

5) Josh Allen +0.23

6) Dak Prescott +0.20

7) Daniel Jones +0.20

8) Patrick Mahomes +0.18

9) Sam Darnold… — Kevin Cole (@KevinCole___) January 5, 2026

Pro Football Network: 4th

Using its own metrics , Love ranks fourth with a B-plus season grade.

“He finished second in the league in EPA per dropback and led all quarterbacks with a 0.55 EPA average per dropback in a clean pocket,” PFN’s Jacob Infante wrote.

Williams is near the bottom of PFN’s playoff quarterbacks, as he ranked near the bottom of the NFL in completion percentage but also led the league in fourth-quarter comebacks.

Fox Sports: 4th

In his weekly QB Stock Market , Henry McKenna put Love in his first tier of quarterbacks.

“I get that the counting stats weren’t elite. But Love is the fully realized form of what Caleb Williams is supposed to (someday) be. Love can make any and every throw. It’s incredible how often he does. His season has somehow become polarizing, with the average NFL fan failing to wrap their heads around what has made Love special this year. But there’s a small contingent of film nerds, analytics nerds and Packers fans who all see the same thing: an indisputably great QB.”

McKenna has Williams at No. 10 because of his ability to make remarkable throws and his improving consistency but his pesky habit of “digging himself into holes.”

USA Today: 4th

Jack McKessy has Love ranked fourth overall and second behind only the Rams’ Matthew Stafford in the NFC. Love ranked second in ESPN’s QBR, McKessy noted .

CBS Sports: 5th

Garrett Podell likes how Love played this season in terms of EPA and other numbers, and what that could mean in the postseason .

“The Packers are back in the playoffs for the third time in Love's three seasons as Green Bay's starting quarterback, and they have a favorable playoff path at the Bears and then at the Sam Darnold-led Seahawks if they advance to the divisional round.”

The big key for Saturday will be how the “volatile” Williams performs.

Sporting News: 8th

Which Jordan Love will attack Chicago’s defense , Bill Bender wondered.

Love threw 23 touchdown passes against only six interceptions in the regular season. In three playoff starts, he’s thrown five touchdowns and five picks.

“Love has made three road playoff starts at Dallas, San Francisco and Philadelphia. Will it be the three-TD debut he made against the Cowboys or the three-interception struggle against the Eagles last season? It's a tough call, which puts Love at this point in our rankings.”

Bender has Williams – the “ultimate boom-or-bust” quarterback – at No. 10.

The Athletic: 10th

In Jeff Howe’s final Quarterback Stock Report , Love was 12th overall and 10th in the playoff field. He’s one spot behind his counterpart on Saturday night, Williams.

Malik Willis was tied for the best backup and will be coveted in free agency.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News