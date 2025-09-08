Who Was MVP of Packers’ Week 1 Victory Over Lions?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In the wake of the Micah Parsons trade, Rashan Gary said the Green Bay Packers’ defense would be “scary.”
During Sunday’s 27-13 victory over the Detroit Lions to kick off the NFL season, Green Bay’s defensive front turned in a fearsome, ferocious performance.
“I thought all those guys collectively as a unit,” Matt LaFleur said of the defensive front. “I can’t remember too many games that I’ve been a part of where there is nine TFLs and four sacks. So, that’s a credit to the defensive line.”
While the whole defense had a great day, holding the Lions to their lowest point total since 2023, it was the defensive front holding them to only 46 rushing yards that spearheaded that effort.
It was “the key to the game,” LaFleur said. “That’s typically how they operate. They’re a tough team to stop the run against, and that’s just great run defense and sets you up for a lot of success.”
Within that defensive line, there is one player who found a way to be involved in just about every play, whose stats jump off the page and make him this game’s MVP. That player is Gary.
Gary ended the day with three solo tackles, seven total tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits. He was a major reason why the Lions didn’t reach 200 yards or find the end zone until the final moments.
While he was selected to his first Pro Bowl last season, Gary had what would be considered a down year by his standards with only 7.5 sacks. Starting the season with a dominant performance puts him on track for his first career 10-sack season.
Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, Gary became the eighth Packers player to record 40 career sacks.
It was all business for Gary when he was told of the milestone, saying “I didn’t even know that. Blessed, fortunate. Got to keep going.”
While he had a great game, and the defense as a whole had a great day against a team that was near the top of almost every offensive category last season, it still wasn’t good enough for Gary.
“To be honest, I’ve got to go back,” Gary said. “I’ve got to watch the film because there were a couple of mistakes we could be better at and found a way to get off the field. But in this league, whenever you’re able to go 1-0 and get a win, especially against a good team like that, it’s a good feeling. But we’ve got to be consistent. It’s just Week 1.
With the departure of Kenny Clark in the Micah Parsons trade, Gary is the veteran on that defensive line. Appointed a team captain, Gary wasted no time leading by example. He’s not going to let the team get complacent after a Week 1 win, even against the two-time defending NFC North champions.
“This is a new season, man. Game one, you always want to go 1-0. That’s always been our mindset since I stepped into the building,” he said. “Being able to have an NFC opponent, able to go 1-0, good start, but like I said, it’s early in the season. We’ve got to keep it rolling and just keep the confidence flowing.”
Gary said he’d “celebrate this win for five hours” before turning his attention to Thursday night’s home game against the Washington Commanders.
While it was the defense being able to keep the Lions in check that spearheaded the win, the team as a whole played a great game, and there are many different units that deserve their flowers.
The offensive line had as good a game as you can hope for protecting quarterback Jordan Love, allowing only two QB hits, two TFLs and no sacks. Standout right tackle Zach Tom played the leading role in limiting Lions star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to zero tackles and one quarterback hit. Even after Tom had to leave the game with a hip injury, the backups stepped up and picked up right where Tom left off.
Speaking of Love, he had a great day using the “spread the love” mentality that has brought this team success in the past. While his stats don’t exactly jump off the page, he completed 16 passes to 1- different players, mixing in two touchdown passes, one to Tucker Kraft and one to Jayden Reed.
Finally, Daniel Whelan averaged 54.7 yards per punt, with two bombs of 60-plus yards and another that pinned the Lions at the 8.
“As a team, all three phases, we’re going to play hard, we’re going to play until the whistle, we’re going to play a full 60 minutes and do whatever it takes,” Gary said. “On defense, we’re going to play sound, fundamental, we’re going to communicate and just play fast.”