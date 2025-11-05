Who’s Josh Whyle? Packers Make Flurry of Roster Moves
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers didn’t make any trades at the deadline but they did make a series of roster moves on Tuesday. Four of them were focused on the tight end position.
Promoted to Active Roster: TE Josh Whyle
With star tight end Tucker Kraft placed on injured reserve, the Packers made the obvious move in promoting Josh Whyle from the practice squad.
The Packers are going to have the entire 2023 draft class of tight ends at one point or another. Luke Musgrave was a second-round pick in 2023, Kraft was a third-round pick and John FitzPatrick was a sixth-round pick. Former tight end Ben Sims, who’s now with the Vikings, went undrafted in 2023.
Drafted by the Titans in the fifth round in 2023, Whyle is a proven commodity. He caught nine passes for 94 yards as a rookie and 28 passes for 248 yards in 17 games (four starts) last season. He caught 4-of-5 targets for 43 yards against Green Bay in 2024.
“I love Josh,” Titans quarterback Will Levis said before last season. “He’s a juice guy that we have on this team, and it's been cool to see him come out of his shell and to be a fun presence in this locker room. He works his tail off. He is prepared every day.
“Ever since we came in here as rookies, we have kind of been hip to hip, being able to keep ourselves accountable. He's made huge strides. You can tell just from the moment he got here for workouts, he really worked on himself and his body and how he's going to approach this year. It has paid off for him a lot, and I'm looking forward to continuing to see him develop.”
With a new coaching staff, the Titans released him at the end of camp this summer.
At 6-foot-6 1/2 and 248 pounds, Whyle ran his 40 in 4.69 seconds before the 2023 draft. The Packers showed a lot of interest in him, meeting with him at the Senior Bowl and Scouting Combine and then bringing him in for a visit.
“I'm 6-6, 250 and I think I can move really well,” Whyle said after being drafted. “Growing up I played every sport you can imagine. My parents started me out in gymnastics when I was young, but I played basketball and football throughout high school. Football is something that I've always been good at, and it's something I've always found fun, which I think is really important.
“If you are going to play this game and make a career out of it, you have to have fun with it.”
He played at Cincinnati, which produced tight ends Travis Kelce, Brent Celek and former Packers third-round pick Josiah Deguara.
“They like the idea that I can do a little bit of both,” he said after being drafted. “I can be an in-line blocker and they can spread me out to be able to catch the ball. Not only that, but I think I have good special teams value.”
His 15 touchdown catches are the most in Bearcats history by a tight end.
“I came in and having Trav that went there, Celek – he went to my high school, as well – and then I got to see Josiah, it really made me feel like, ‘Oh, I can do this,’” he said at the 2023 Scouting Combine.
“We have a sign up in our room that says, ‘Through these halls walk the best tight ends in the country.’ And that’s just kind of a belief, and that’s just kind of how I try to go around the building through my five years there, and just kind of continue it on for the younger guys so they feel the same way.”
Promoted to Active Roster: DE Arron Mosby
With Lukas Van Ness out with a foot injury, Arron Mosby had been elevated from the practice squad for each of the last three games. He logged 51 snaps on special teams during that span and was in on two tackles.
Having maxed out the practice-squad elevations, the Packers promoted him to the active roster.
Signed to Practice Squad: TE McCallan Castles
McCallan Castles entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Eagles in 2024. He served a practice-squad stint with the Chargers as a rookie. This year, he spent time in training camp with both of the Los Angeles teams. He did not catch any passes in two preseason games with the Rams.
Castles spent six seasons in college: two at California, three at UC Davis and, finally, Tennessee in 2023. He caught 22 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns for the Vols.
Before the 2024 draft, he measured 6-foot-4 3/8 and 244 pounds and ran his 40 in 4.67 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score was 8.58.
He likes football and Legos.
“The last one I’ve been doing is one of the Star Wars diagram ones, which are pretty small,” he told Windy City Gridiron before the 2024 draft. “I’ve tried to stay away from buying the big ones, because I know I’m about to move wherever I end up going, and they’re kind of a pain to move.”
Signed to Practice Squad: TE Drake Dabney
Drake Dabney, who played four seasons at Baylor and his final season at TCU, went undrafted this year and signed with the Titans. He was released during final roster cuts and spent two weeks on their practice squad.
In 53 career college games, he caught 84 passes for 1,066 yards and eight touchdowns. His best season was at Baylor in 2023, when he caught 33 passes for 552 yards and five scores. He had missed most of 2022 with a broken leg.
“I know sometimes we can often take things for granted,” Dabney said in 2023. “You do the same thing every day, you can kind of get lost in the sauce. … You never know when that last snap or last down is. I just thank God for having me here and bringing me through what I’ve been through.”
Before the draft, he measured 6-foot-4 5/8 and 248 pounds and ran his 40 in 4.77 seconds. His Relative Athletic Score was 4.74.
Signed to Practice Squad: WR Michael Woods II
Michael Woods was a sixth-round pick by the Browns in 2022. He caught five passes for 45 yards in 10 games as a rookie, didn’t play in 2023 due to a torn Achilles, then caught seven passes for 55 yards in five games (two starts) in 2024. He was waived/injured by the Browns in July.
In December 2023 while on injured reserve, the NFL suspended him for six games.
“It’s like if you’re a boxer and you get punched early in the rounds,” Browns receivers coach/pass game coordinator Chad O’Shea said in 2024.
“That’s kind of what happens to a player early in his career. But regardless of when that happens, the resiliency of the players is what’s most important, and the great thing about Mike Woods is we believe that he has the trait of resiliency and he’s going to fight through it. And it’s been really impressive to see his improvement coming off the injury.”
Before the 2022 draft, he measured 6-foot-1 1/2 and ran his 40 in 4.55 seconds.
At Arkansas and Oklahoma, he caught 118 passes for 1,648 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“Wide receivers block for touchdowns, and the O-line, they block for first downs,” he said after being drafted. “That's why I really take pride in it. I feel like it helps the team, and it turns everybody up to see me plant somebody in the ground.”
Signed to Practice Squad: LB Kristian Welch
The Packers placed linebacker Nick Niemann on injured reserve on Saturday and promoted linebacker Kristian Welch to the 53-man roster. He played in 10 snaps on special teams against Carolina. The Packers released him from the active roster on Monday.
Released from Practice Squad: G/C Lecitus Smith
Lecitus Smith was released at the end of training camp but signed to the practice squad on Sept. 24. He did not play in any games.
Placed on Injured Reserve: TE Tucker Kraft
Tucker Kraft’s season is officially over following the torn ACL sustained against Carolina.
“He’s doing as good as you could ever be doing, considering the circumstances,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “Tuck’s a guy that’s not going to flinch. That’s why we love him. He’s a hell of a player, hell of a teammate, hell of a guy. I’m bummed for him. I’m bummed for us.”
