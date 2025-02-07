Packers Add ‘Next Aaron Donald’ in NFL.com Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers need more juice from their defensive line. They got it in a new mock draft at NFL.com.
NFL Network analytics expert Cynthia Frelund chose Ole Miss defensive tackle Walter Nolen with the 23rd overall pick.
“Nolen has some really nice traits,” Frelund explained, “such as his burst and consistent ability to break into the backfield against both the run and pass. But he'll need the right fit; otherwise his aggressive, turnt-up style could potentially be exploited by simple offensive schemes.”
Former Packers first-round pick Devonte Wyatt – when healthy – thrived in new coordinator Jeff Hafley’s system. Nolen could fit well, too, for the Packers, who have some questions on the interior following a disappointing season by Kenny Clark and with TJ Slaton headed to free agency.
Nolen played two seasons at Texas A&M. In 2023, he had four sacks and nine tackles for losses. He transferred to Mississippi for the 2024 season and was a first-team All-American with 6.5 sacks, 14 tackles for losses, 48 tackles and three passes defensed.
Nolen helped himself at the Senior Bowl.
“At 6-foot-3, 293 pounds, Nolen’s twitch and burst are rare for a player of his size,” Jeremiah wrote in listing Nolen among 12 Senior Bowl standouts. “I still want to see him finish plays a bit more -- that issue showed up on tape and it popped up again when I watched him live this week. That said, there’s a lot to dream on with the tools he brings to the table.”
At the Senior Bowl, he proclaimed himself “the next Aaron Donald.”
As he told The Draft Network, “I feel like I can do it all. Aaron Donald did it all at the highest level. I’m a younger, upcoming version of Aaron Donald. I just can’t wait to show everybody that when I get this opportunity I’m being blessed with.”
His defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, Pete Golding, had a different comparison: Quinnen Williams, who he coached at Alabama.
"He's got elite twitch inside," Golding said during fall camp. "He's very heavy-handed, especially at his size. To me, he gives you base-down flexibility to move. …
"And then on third down, he's got enough juice that you're not taking him off the field. He's got a lot of position flex. I think he can be an elite pass rusher inside, but I think he's very, very, very valuable in the run game. He's a three-down player for us.”
In the draft class, Nolen posted elite marks in pass-rush win rate and run-stop percentage, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ranked Nolen No. 20 overall but sees “too much volatility” in his game.
Jeremiah ranked him No. 26 overall. As Frelund said, “If he lands with the right scheme/coach, he could emerge as one of the better players in this draft class.”
At Powell (Tenn.) High School, he was an All-American and five-star recruit. USA Today named him the High School Defensive Football Player of the Year.
“My dad introduced me to the sport of football when I was 3,” Nolen told USA Today at the time. “I started playing in pads when I was 5 and I enjoy the contact, the physicality. I like watching Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack. I like how physical and fast they play.”