Packers at Rams: Watch the Highlights
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are playing the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The Packers will be looking to bounce back from last week’s home loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
We’ll post highlights throughout the game.
Big Game for Packers, Rams
This is a big game for the Packers. The Minnesota Vikings improved to 5-0 by beating the New York Jets in London and the Chicago Bears moved to 3-2 by clobbering the Carolina Panthers. With the Detroit Lions enjoying their bye with a 3-1 record, the Packers need a win to keep pace. Otherwise, they will be in last place in the NFC North.
Packers quarterback Jordan Love had a big second half in the loss to the Vikings. Rams quarterback moved to 10th on the all-time passing list in their loss to the Rams.
“I remember watching Matt when he was back on the Lions,” Love said this week. “I don’t remember exactly the first time I watched him, but he’s one of those quarterbacks, he’s been doing it a long time and a high level, so I definitely love watching him and break down his tape and things like that.
“Talk about a guy that can do a lot of things with eye manipulation, no-look passes, put the ball on the money. He’s one of those accurate quarterbacks in the game, so I’ve got a lot of respect for him. I actually met him this offseason, so it was very cool to be able to talk to him and pick his brain with different things, but definitely got a lot of respect for him.”
