Packers-Bears Injury Report: Big Opportunity For MarShawn Lloyd
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd, whose rookie season has been sabotaged by injuries, could be back on the field for Sunday’s game at the Chicago Bears, coach Matt LaFleur said after Thursday’s practice.
Lloyd practiced as limited participation for a second consecutive day. He missed the last seven games with an ankle injury sustained in his NFL debut against the Colts and was designated to return from injured reserve on Monday.
On the injury report, he is listed with ankle and hamstring injuries.
The hamstring isn’t a strain or anything that is a concern.
“We feel confident,” LaFleur said. “He looked good out there today at practice, so we’ll see how he progresses and see where he’s at.”
Officially, the explosive third-round pick remains on injured reserve. The Packers have until 3 p.m. Saturday to add him to the roster so he can play on Sunday.
There is a roster spot available following last week’s trade of Preston Smith.
“I think that would probably be the action that we’d take,” LaFleur said of filling that spot with Lloyd.
Lloyd, who suffered a hip injury during a pre-training camp workout with other Packers rookies and a hamstring injury in the first preseason game, sustained an ankle injury in his lone regular-season game against the Colts in Week 2. He had seven touches in 10 snaps in that game.
Tough decisions await once Lloyd is on the field because Josh Jacobs is the lead dog in the backfield and Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks have been reliable role players.
“The thing that’s hard about it, I would say, is that we’ve got three other backs that we’re really confident in,” LaFleur said. “I don’t know if we’ve ever dressed four for a game. So, it’s a good problem to have, but it’s a tough decision, definitely.”
The bye week was just what the doctor ordered for the Packers.
After playing nine consecutive weeks, the Packers were a bit banged up following their loss to the Detroit Lions. The bye week, however, has the team as healthy as it’s been all season ahead of Sunday’s game.
For the second consecutive day, backup defensive tackle Colby Wooden (shoulder) was the only player who did not practice.
Left tackle Rasheed Walker (knee) and rookie offensive lineman Jordan Morgan (shoulder) were added to the injury report as limited participation.
Quarterback Jordan Love was full participation for a second consecutive day after barely practicing before the loss to the Lions.
Unless there’s a drastic change for the worse, the injury report to watch this week will be the one produced by the Bears.
In last week’s 19-3 loss to the Patriots, Caleb Williams was sacked nine times.
However, the Bears played without their starting offensive tackles, left tackle Braxton Jones and right tackle Darnell Wright. Both players, who are dealing with knee injuries, are back at practice. However, left guard Teven Jenkins, who dropped out of the New England game before halftime with an ankle injury, did not practice for a second consecutive day.
Jones, according to Pro Football Focus, has allowed only one sack in seven games while Wright has allowed five in eight games.
“It's going to be nice going back out there, obviously, against a great division team,” Jones told reporters. “Been seeing them for the past three years. Obviously, it's going to be a tough one. We've got them at home ... I'm excited. It's like a breath of fresh air (to) just be able to go out there and play. Let it loose and let it rip.”
Two defensive starters, end Montez Sweat and safety Jaquan Brisker, did not practice on Wednesday. Sweat, who has 3.5 sacks this season after a career-high 12.5 last season, returned as limited participation on Thursday. Brisker, who has one interception, has missed four games with a concussion and was placed on injured reserve.
Packers Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: DT Colby Wooden (shoulder).
Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), DT Kenny Clark (toe), RB Josh Jacobs (groin), LG Elgton Jenkins (rest), RB MarShawn Lloyd (ankle/hamstring), OL Jordan Morgan (shoulder), C Josh Myers (wrist), LT Rasheed Walker (knee), S Evan Williams (hamstring).
Full: DE Kingsley Enagbare (elbow), QB Jordan Love (groin).
Bears Thursday Injury Report
Did not participate: OT Kiran Amegadjie (calf), S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), LG Teven Jenkins (ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest).
Limited: LT Braxton Jones (knee) S Tarvarius Moore (concussion), DE Montez Sweat (ankle), LB Noah Sewell (knee), DE Darrell Taylor (knee), RT Darnell Wright (knee).
Full: None.
