Packers Can Clinch Playoff Berth This Week
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers could clinch a playoff berth on Sunday.
But don’t count on it.
The Packers (9-4) will face the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks (8-5) on Sunday night. Green Bay has a big lead in the playoff race, and its clinching of a playoff spot seems like a mere formality with four games remaining.
However, for that to happen this week would require three things:
1. The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) and San Francisco 49ers (6-7) to battle to a tie on Thursday night. There has not been a tie since 2022.
2. The Packers to beat the Seahawks on Sunday night. Seattle has won four in a row since its bye.
3. The Atlanta Falcons (6-7) to lose at the Las Vegas Raiders (2-11) on Monday night. The Falcons have lost four in a row following a 6-3 start, but they’re red hot compared to the Raiders, who have lost nine in a row since a 2-2 start.
The Packers have a 97 percent chance to qualify for the playoffs, according to NFL.com.
Coach Matt LaFleur is taking nothing for granted.
“We still got to take care of business, right? And I think every one of these games, like I told our team, is, it’s not going to be easy,” he said on Monday. “Every one of these games, it’s towards the end of the season, so people are going to be clawing and fighting for every game, and it starts this week in Seattle, against a team that is fighting to control their own destiny within their division.
“So, there’s a lot of ball in front of us, and we’ve got to continue to make sure that we look no further than what is right in front of us, and take that day-by-day approach, because that gives you your best opportunity to go out there and Sunday night and play your best ball. So, if we look any further than that, then you get your ass kicked in this league.”
Who Can Clinch This Week?
Three NFC teams can clinch this week.
Green Bay Packers (9-4)
at Seattle Seahawks (8-5); 7:20 p.m. Sunday.
Green Bay clinches a playoff berth with:
- GB win + ATL loss or tie + SF-LAR tie
Minnesota Vikings (11-2)
vs. Chicago Bears (4-9); 7 p.m. Monday.
Minnesota clinches a playoff berth with:
- MIN win or tie
- LAR loss or tie
- SEA loss or tie
Philadelphia Eagles (11-2)
vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-3); 3:25 p.m. Sunday.
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
- PHI win + WAS loss or tie
- PHI tie + WAS loss
Latest NFC Standings
With strength of remaining schedule via Tankathon.
Top Seven Qualify
1.. Detroit Lions: 12-1 (first place, NFC North)
Strength of schedule: .596 (fifth)
2. Philadelphia Eagles: 11-2 (first place, NFC East)
Strength of schedule: .481 (18th)
3. Seattle Seahawks: 8-5 (first place, NFC West)
Strength of schedule: .596 (fifth)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7-6 (first place, NFC South)
Strength of schedule: .404 (25th)
5. Minnesota Vikings: 11-2 (second place, NFC North)
Strength of schedule: .635 (fourth)
6. Green Bay Packers: 9-4 (third place, NFC North)
Strength of schedule: .538 (14th)
7. Washington Commanders: 8-5 (second place, NFC East)
Strength of schedule: .519 (15th)
In Contention
8. Los Angeles Rams: 7-6 (second place, NFC West)
Strength of schedule: .442 (21st)
9. Atlanta Falcons: 6-7 (second place, NFC South)
Strength of schedule: .288 (31st)
10. Arizona Cardinals: 6-7 (third place, NFC West)
Strength of schedule: .365 (29th)
11. San Francisco 49ers: 6-7 (last place)
Strength of schedule: .596 (fifth)
12. New Orleans Saints: 5-8 (third place, NFC South)
Strength of schedule: .500 (16th)
13. Dallas Cowboys: 5-8 (third place, NFC East)
Strength of schedule: .558 (11th)
14. Chicago Bears: 4-9 (last place, NFC North)
Strength of schedule: .769 (first)
15. Carolina Panthers: 3-10 (last place, NFC South)
Strength of schedule: .462 (19th)
Eliminated
16. New York Giants: 2-11 (last place, NFC East)
Strength of schedule: .596 (fifth)
Packers Closing Schedule
Here’s a look at the Packers’ final four opponents and their quarterbacks.
Week 15: at Seattle Seahawks (8-5)
Seattle has won four in a row. Geno Smith is only 18th in rating, but he is No. 1 in the NFL in completions, attempts and yards and fifth in completion percentage.
Week 16: New Orleans Saints (5-8)
New Orleans has won three of its last four games, though only 14-11 at the Giants on Sunday. Derek Carr is 10th in passer rating with 15 touchdowns vs. five interceptions but suffered a broken left hand, which might end his season.
Week 17: at Minnesota Vikings (11-2)
Minnesota has won six in a row. Sam Darnold threw five touchdown passes for the Vikings, who outscored the slumping Falcons 21-zip in the fourth quarter. Darnold is third in passer rating and touchdown passes, sixth in yards and seventh in completion percentage.
Week 18: Chicago Bears (4-9)
So much for a coaching change. The Bears got drilled 38-13 at San Francisco for their seventh consecutive loss. Caleb Williams’ passer rating the last four games, starting with the loss to Green Bay: 95.0, 103.1, 97.8 and 116.9. He has not thrown an interception in seven games.
