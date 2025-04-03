Packers’ Coaching Staff Gains Two Former Coordinators, Three Ex-Players
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur on Thursday announced his full coaching staff for the 2025 season. Among the additions are one former offensive coordinator, one former defensive coordinator and three former NFL players.
DeMarcus Covington: Defensive line coach/run-game coordinator
Covington spent the last eight seasons with the New England Patriots. He was the team’s outside linebackers coach in 2019, defensive line coach from 2020 through 2023 and defensive coordinator last season.
Covington twice was part of Tom Pelissero’s “Young NFL Coaches to Watch” at NFL.com.
“He’s a guy that I got a little exposure (to) when we played against New England a couple of years ago and practiced against them,” LaFleur told reporters at the owners meetings this week. “I know he’s held in pretty high regard around the league, and I really like the demeanor that he’s coming in with. He’s a technician, knows ball – knows a lot of ball. I think he’s well-versed. I think having that coordinator background is big, as well.”
Luke Getsy: Senior assistant
Getsy was with the Packers as a quality control coach in 2014 and 2015, receivers coach in 2016 and 2017, quarterbacks coach in 2019 and quarterbacks coach and passing-game coordinator in 2020 and 2021.
He was offensive coordinator for the Bears in 2022 and 2023 and the Raiders in 2024. Fired by Las Vegas last season, LaFleur initially brought him back as a consultant.
“I know he’s had a rough go of it the last couple years, but he’s a guy that I have a lot of respect for, not only as a football coach but as a man,” LaFleur said. “I think he does a great job. He’s extremely organized, really smart, I think he sees the game the right way. He’s brought a lot of cool ideas as we went through, all our cut-ups and kind of discussed as a staff. So, he’s going to bring a lot of value to us.”
Sean Mannion: Quarterbacks coach
Mannion entered the NFL as a third-round pick in 2015. His six-year NFL career included 2017 with the Rams, when LaFleur was their offensive coordinator. The third and final start of his career came with the Vikings in the 2021 finale, which the Packers won 37-10.
“I think his experience, his ability to relate to that position, understanding what’s going through that guy’s mind,” LaFleur said. “I think early on, even when I coached him in L.A., I thought eventually this guy’s going to be a coach. So, he’s very, very proactive in his approach. He’s very well prepared and I think he can help prepare our quarterbacks the same way.”
Cory Harkey: Special teams quality control
Harkey was assistant special teams coach for the Buffalo Bills the last three seasons. An undrafted tight end out of UCLA in 2012, Harkey played in 64 games with 28 starts in five seasons and finished his career with 27 receptions and three touchdowns.
Harkey is the son of former Major League Baseball pitcher Mike Harkey, who is in his 16th season as the Yankees’ bullpen coach. Harkey's new boss with the Packers, Rich Bisaccia, is a huge Yankees fan.
“It’s definitely helpful,” Cory said of his dad’s coaching background. “I can go to him with advice when it comes to coaching, day to day and stuff like that even though very different sports it’s still good to have his knowledge and expertise from the coaching side of things.”
Jeremiah Kolone: Offensive assistant
A native of Pago Pago, American Samoa, Kolone went undrafted in 2018 after starting 42 games at San Jose State. He played in five games with two starts with the Rams in 2022.
Kolone spent 2024 as a graduate assistant at the University of Arizona. Central Florida coach Scott Frost hired him as an offensive analyst in January.
Here are the full biographies of all the coaches who are new to the team or new to their role.
Packers’ Offensive Coaches
Adam Stenavich: Offensive Coordinator; Luke Butkus: Offensive Line; John Dunn: Tight Ends; Luke Getsy: Senior Assistant; Eddie Gordon: Assistant Offensive Line; Rob Grosso: Offensive Quality Control; Connor Lewis: Pass Game Specialist/Game Management; Ryan Mahaffey: Wide Receivers; Sean Mannion: Quarterbacks; Ben Sirmans: Running Backs; Jason Vrable: Passing Game Coordinator; Jeremiah Kolone: Offensive Assistant (Minority Fellowship).
Packers’ Defensive Coaches
Jeff Hafley: Defensive Coordinator; Derrick Ansley: Passing Game Coordinator (Defense); DeMarcus Covington: Defensive Line/Run Game Coordinator; Wendel Davis: Defensive Quality Control; Ryan Downard: Defensive Backs; Sean Duggan: Linebackers; Jeff Koonz: Defensive Assistant; Jamael Lett: Defensive Quality Control; Vince Oghobaase: Assistant Defensive Line.
Packers’ Special Teams Coaches
Rich Bisaccia: Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator; Byron Storer: Assistant Special Teams; Cory Harkey: Special Teams Quality Control.
Packers’ Strength and Conditioning Coaches
Aaron Hill: Strength & Conditioning Coordinator; Todd Hunt: Strength & Conditioning Assistant; Marcus Jones: Strength & Conditioning Assistant; Ben Schumacher – Strength & Conditioning Assistant.