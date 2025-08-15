Packers Colts Preseason: How to Watch, Five Things to Watch
Following a week of training camp marked by injuries, big plays and the first joint practice of the year, the Green Bay Packers will visit the Indianapolis Colts at noon Saturday.
Here is how to watch the game and five things to look out for.
How to Watch Packers-Colts
The game will be broadcast on the 22-station Packers TV Network, which includes WGBA-TV Channel 26 in Green Bay and WTMJ-TV Channel 4 in Milwaukee. Kevin Harlan will once again be joined by former Packers fullback John Kuhn in the booth, with Ashley Washburn of WTMJ-TV on the sideline.
There is no live national broadcast this week, but the game can be streamed online at NFL+.
The game will be broadcast on the 54-station Packers Radio Network, with 27-year broadcasting duo Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call.
5 Things to Watch in Packers-Colts Game
1. Malik Willis
With Jordan Love out after thumb surgery, Malik Willis will step into the starting role against the Colts, just like he did when the Packers played them in Week 2 of last season. That ended with a 16-10 Packers win, and Willis will be looking to repeat that success on Saturday.
“I can’t imagine him going out and doing much better than he did last season,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday. “He was here less than three weeks and he had to start a football game. He went out and he led our team to a couple victories, which I think is pretty impressive.
“I love what Malik has been able to do in his short time here in regards to a lot of the core fundamentals that I think are critical in terms of producing good quarterback play. I think he’s really honed in on the mechanics and fundamentals of that and, hopefully, he can continue to progress.”
A third-round pick by the Titans in 2022, Willis joined the Packers at the end of training camp after two rocky seasons in Tennessee. He learned the offense quickly in leading the Packers to victories over the Colts in Week 2 and the Titans in Week 3. He is even more confident going into this year, and much of that is attributed to the fact he has had a full offseason working within the offense.
“I’ve been here for a year,” Willis said. “I got a lot of time in this offseason for the first time. Coming into an offense for a second season in a row, it’s been awesome.”
Willis has had a solid week in camp as the QB1, marked by a couple of big plays and a couple of mistakes. On Thursday, the No. 1 offense struggled in the joint practice against the Colts. A 2-minute drill at the end of practice failed to get a first down.
That isn’t fully a reflection on Willis, though, as five of the team’s top six receivers are out with injuries. He’ll have even fewer weapons at his disposal for the game, with LaFleur likely to keep most of his starters on the sideline on Saturday, so he will need to make do with who can play or it’s going to be another bad game for the Packers offense.
2. Matthew Golden
Matthew Golden continues to impress and is once again a player to watch in Saturday’s preseason game.
He had a good day in the joint practice, especially in the one-on-ones. While that drlll tends to favor the receiver, anyway, Golden showed off his smooth route running and ability to get open in his two reps.
In his first, he took on veteran cornerback and former 49ers standout Charvarius Ward. After a clean release off the line, Golden made a run down the sideline, threatening a deep route off Ward’s left shoulder. Once he saw Ward flip his hips open, he broke his route off inside, crossing up Ward and getting open.
He made the catch just outside the numbers and, in a real game, would have been in position to turn it upfield and rip off a big chunk of yards.
His second rep was against cornerback Alex Johnson, and it was quite similar to his first, just going the other way. He started out running toward the middle of the field, and once he got Johnson running stride for stride with him, he broke it down and cut outside, getting wide open and making the catch and taking it up the sideline.
Golden is quick getting out of his breaks and is going to find himself open a lot. Especially with so many receivers banged up, he’ll need to make an impact with the first-team offense on Saturday.
3. Rasheed Walker Returns, Left Tackle Battle Heats Up
Starting left tackle Rasheed Walker returned to practice from a groin injury this week, which means the fight for the starting left tackle spot will start to ramp up over the final stretch of training camp.
When Walker was out, 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan took all the reps with the first-team offense. With Walker working his way back this week, Morgan took most of the No. 1 snaps and always went first.
“Every day I keep getting better and better,” Morgan said on Tuesday. “When I first got out there, it was like, ‘I got to go back, got to remember everything, got to get off the ball, got to know when to punch.’ As you go and you play and play in the first game, feel really good and just every day I keep getting better.”
Walker, however, started 32 games the past two seasons, including all 17 last year, and won’t give up his spot without a fight.
4. Pass Rush Was Incredible in Joint Practice
For a unit that struggled with consistently rushing the passer last season, the Packers had an incredible day during the joint practice against the Colts’ touted offensive line.
The defense ended the day with 10 sacks, including two by former first-round pick Lukas Van Ness, whose strong training camp continued against highly paid Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann.
“I think just using my bigger body, my get off, my speed,” he said of the key to his success. “I think I have all the tools. It’s just putting it together and continuing to develop. Honestly, there’s a long way to go but I’ve been happy with the progression so far.”
While the Colts are trying to figure out who should start at the quarterback position between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, the Packers will be looking to build pass-rushing depth. While Van Ness and Rashan Gary, who also had a big day, aren’t expected to play, there will be more opportunities for the backups, including rookie defensive end Barryn Sorrell, who had a sack on Thursday.
5. Secondary Forcing Turnovers
On plays when the Colts quarterbacks weren’t sacked and could get a throw off, the Packers’ secondary made plenty of plays on the ball, forcing four turnovers.
Cornerback Keisean Nixon, who intercepted a pass that deflected off the hands of Colts receiver Adonai Mitchell, and nickel Javon Bullard, who forced a fumble, aren’t expected to play against the Colts.
That means more chances for players battling for roster spots. That includes rookie safety Johnathan Baldwin, who intercepted a deep pass from Anthony Richardson after Brenton Cox applied pressure. It also includes veteran linebacker Isaiah Simmons, a first-round pick by the Cardinals in 2020 who played most of last week’s game against the Jets. He picked off Daniel Jones in 2-minute.
“I thought he’s done some really nice things in practice and, hopefully, that will continue and he’ll get more comfortable and we’ll see that translate to the field,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said this week of Simmons.
It is also worth noting that both Packers kickers were a perfect 8-of-8 during the joint practice. Brandon McManus made all five field-goal attempts to continue his scorching summer, with a long of 56.
Just days after Jaguars rookie Cam Little hit a 70-yard field goal in a preseason game, McManus decided he wanted to try one, too. It wasn’t during a live period in practice and the kicking team was just messing around, but McManus hit it, bouncing it off the crossbar and through the uprights.
Irish-born Mark McNamee, the team’s International Player Pathway player, made 4-of-6 in Green Bay on Monday and all three attempts against the Colts, with a long of 45.
“He’s got a good leg,” special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia said of McNamee, who arrived in Green Bay late Friday night and kicked in Saturday’s game against the Jets. “He’s a mature guy. He handled the ambiance pretty good, so we’ll see what the future brings. Field-goal-wise, we’ll hopefully get him going here a little bit. He has to learn when to start and what the take-off looks like, but it was good to have him out there.”