Packers Cornerback Keisean Nixon’s ‘Pissed Off at Greatness’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In his debut season with the Green Bay Packers in 2022, Keisean Nixon took over kick-return duties in the middle of the season and became an All-Pro. In 2023, he became the team’s primary nickel defender. In 2024, he became an every-down defensive back.
With Nixon poised for full-time duties again, what did he learn about himself?
“Not really learn nothing about myself,” he said at organized team activities last week. “I always knew what I was capable of doing. I just needed the opps to do it.”
Nixon entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Raiders in 2019. In three seasons with the Raiders, he played 263 snaps on defense and started two games. That’s not many opportunities, which is why he said it “doesn’t really feel like” his NFL career started until he landed in Green Bay.
“I felt like my fourth year was really my rookie year. So, this is really going onto my fourth year,” Nixon continued. “Just me showing I am the type of player I say I am and show it on the field. I proved last year I can play inside/outside consistently against whoever’s the type guy on the other team.
“The confidence level for me is through the roof. Coach DA [defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley] and Haf [defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley]] have put all the confidence in me to go out there and compete and show that I am who I am. Me knowing myself, I just know what God gave me, and I’m blessed to have that.”
Regardless of Jaire Alexander’s future, a lot will be asked of Nixon in 2025. While the Packers signed Nixon’s former Raiders teammate, Nate Hobbs, in free agency, he was the only significant addition at the position.
If Alexander doesn’t return, Nixon, Hobbs and Carrington Valentine are the only corners on the roster with any significant experience. Last year, Nixon played 605 snaps of perimeter corner and 340 snaps of slot. Of the perimeter snaps, 535 came at left cornerback – or to the strong side of a right-handed passer.
For the season, Pro Football Focus charged Nixon with a 68.3 percent completion rate allowed but just 8.9 yards per catch, the fifth-lowest out of 83 corners to play at least 350 coverage snaps. Sports Info Solutions charged Nixon with 60.9 percent and only 5.9 yards per target, the latter figure matching what NFL Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain allowed.
“I think it hit my goals on a different level,” Nixon said. “At first, I came into play nickel when I got here and then they moved me outside and I got comfortable. That’s what I came in the league as. I’ve never played nickel until I got to the Packers. I probably played like a game or two with the Raiders. Just honing in on the technique of corner, that’s what I want to do.
“I don’t feel like I’m an old guy yet. I’m in Year 7 but my body feels like I’m on Year 4 because, with the Raiders, I don’t feel like I was really on the team, for real. I was just making money, I guess. It’s just what it was. I’m here to work and show I am who I am and what I can do outside. I showed that last year and just complete my resume. Everything they’ve asked me to do, I did it at a high level. Whether it was just play kick return, I went All-Pro in that. I played nickel, I got paid at that. I’m here to play corner. That’s just what I want to do.”
Nixon became something of a household name following back-to-back seasons as the first-team All-Pro returner. After last season, he said he was done with returns and wanted to focus on his role as “CB1.”
Saying he was “frustrated” at the end of the season, Nixon said he’d return kicks again if needed.
“It’s value always – especially when it comes to me being who I am when doing it,” he said. “So, of course, I’m open to it. I’m always going to do what the team needs. Also, just me knowing who I am as a person, if the game’s on the line, I’m going to want the ball, anyways.”
Nixon might feel young but he’s the fourth-most experienced player on the roster behind kicker Brandon McManus (12th season), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (10th) and Alexander (eighth). As he progresses through his career, he knows opportunities to win the Super Bowl are becoming limited.
Losing to the Eagles in last year’s playoffs left a lingering sour taste.
“I still got vinegar in my mouth,” Nixon said. “I hate losing. I’m a competitor, an ultimate competitor at that. I’m pissed off of greatness. That’s just what it is. We’re going to come to play this year. I just hope everybody else in the league’s ready. Because we’re ready.”