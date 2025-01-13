Keisean Nixon Says He’s Playing Perimeter Cornerback, Not Returning Kicks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – One day after the Green Bay Packers’ season-ending loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, Keisean Nixon made clear his ambitions for 2025.
After making a name for himself as a nickel defender and All-Pro kickoff returner, Nixon has no plans to do either next season.
“I want to be CB1. CB1 is not doing kick returns,” Nixon said as the players cleared out their lockers on Monday. “That’s just what it is.”
Nixon was the team’s primary slot defender down the stretch in 2022 and throughout 2023 while earning first-team All-Pro honors as a returner both seasons. With injuries to Jaire Alexander and the desire to get both of their rookie safeties on the field, first-year defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley moved Nixon to perimeter cornerback early this season.
He exceeded anyone’s expectations in that role – other than perhaps his own. He earned one All-Pro vote at cornerback and capped his season by allowing one catch in four targets against the Eagles, according to Pro Football Focus.
On Sunday, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was limited to 131 passing yards.
“I’ve played corner my whole career. My whole life,” Nixon said. “That’s who I am is a corner. I only played nickel when I got to Green Bay because that’s the only way I was going to get on the field, so I had to learn it. Other than that, corner is what I want to play, that’s what I’m going to play. That’s just what it is.”
For the season, Nixon had one interception, tied for second on the team with seven passes defensed and led the team with three forced fumbles.
Given Alexander’s perpetual injuries, Nixon’s play probably saved the season.
Given how he played, Nixon expects to remain at cornerback when the team reconvenes in the spring.
“I think my Year 1 with Jeff was outstanding,” Nixon said. “I think he revamped the way my career’s shaping, moved me to outside corner and I played outstanding all year. I like Haf a lot. I can’t wait to get back next year and get Year 2 under my belt in his system playing outside corner only. I’m just excited about it.”
Whatever is next for Alexander – he declined comment on Monday – the Packers probably will invest heavily at cornerback this offseason. Alexander started seven games last season, when he played 40 percent of the defensive snaps, and seven games this season, when he played 33 percent of the snaps.
Regardless of Alexander’s future, Nixon knows his future.
“I play at a high level,” he said. “I’m just happy that I found an organization that really loves me and cares for me. I’m excited just to play outside corner for a whole year and know I’m going to play outside corner.
“That’s just really what it is: Focus on playing corner and locking up every team’s No. 1 next year.”
Focusing on playing cornerback means not focusing on kick returns.
A game-changing factor for the Packers the past two seasons, Nixon was mostly kept in check by opponents this year. Nixon and the Packers expected the new kickoff rules to be an advantage, but that was not the case.
“I’m kind of through with that,” he said.
On Sunday, he was clobbered by former Packers linebacker Oren Burks on the opening kickoff return and fumbled, with the Eagles recovering. Replay showed Nixon making the recovery but the initial ruling held up upon review.
“Hell, yeah, I had the ball. I got the ball back,” he said. “When I was under the pile, they just started pulling my arms apart and then the ball popped back out.”
Given a short field, the Eagles took advantage for a quick touchdown and never looked back during their 22-10 victory.
“It was sudden change, they scored right after, so it gave them the ball,” Nixon said. “But I got the ball back, for sure. It should’ve been targeting, helmet-to-helmet, but can’t dwell on it. Never been hit that hard, either. That was like the first time, I was kind of rattled. But it is what it is.”
Nixon had 18 of the team’s 20 kickoff returns. Had he had reached the 20-return threshold to qualify for the league leaders, his 29.3-yard average would have ranked second in the league. His longest of four returns against the Eagles went for just 28 yards.
“I’m kind of over it,” he said. “I don’t really want to do it no more. There’s going to be talks with the coaching staff and stuff like that, but I think it’s over with for me.”
