Packers Could Have Abundance of Weapons on Offense
GREEN BAY, Wis. – At this point last year, the Green Bay Packers thought their offense had unlimited potential because of their deep and diverse group of skill-position players.
Led by Jayden Reed, who was coming off a standout rookie season, the Packers had four receivers they believed could be a No. 1 on any given Sunday, giving them the ability to spread the field and create easy completions. With Luke Musgrave healthy following a lacerated kidney to join Tucker Kraft, the Packers could line up with two tight ends and put defenses in a run-pass pickle. With the additions of Josh Jacobs in free agency and MarShawn Lloyd with a third-round pick, the Packers had a potential thunder-and-lightning backfield.
Of course, it didn’t turn out that way.
Reed, Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson were slowed or sidelined by various ailments, especially during the stretch run. Because of injuries and dropped passes – only Allen Lazard had a higher drop percentage than Dontayvion Wicks and Reed – none of them threatened 1,000 yards. A slow start followed by an ankle injury limited Musgrave to seven catches. Lloyd played 10 snaps in his one game.
Fast forward to 2025, and it’s déjà vu all over again.
Following an underwhelming season by the receivers and Watson’s torn ACL, the Packers used their first-round pick on Matthew Golden and third-round pick on Savion Williams.
Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich is excited about the possibilities.
With his 4.29 speed in the 40, Golden is a shorter but more well-rounded version of Watson. He thrived down the stretch last season for Texas.
“Like him. Like him. Looks fast. Yeah,” Stenavich said with a sly smile on Monday. “We’ll see. Once we get out there, obviously, OTAs, you’ll get a feel for him, but I’m really excited to see how we progress through training camp and the plays he’s going to make. I’m fired up about it.”
Williams thrived as a receiver and runner during his final season at TCU. At 222 pounds, he should be able to impact games on screens and jet sweeps as he learns the finer points of receiver play.
“He’s a guy that is really interesting. You can come up with a zillion different ways to use him in your offense,” Stenavich said. “That’s one guy I’m really fired up about … whether it’s handing him the ball or his routes down the field. He’s a guy that can make some plays.”
At the draft, coach Matt LaFleur said offensive creativity is limited only by the imagination. With Williams’ diverse skill-set, how will the Packers build a role for Williams without overloading him?
“You start small and then just kind of adding it, keep adding it until you think it’s too much,” Stenavich said. “The one good thing about those guys is they’re both very intrinsically motivated, they’re driven, they work hard off the field, so they’ll do whatever they can off the field to make sure they’re ready to go.”
It’s not just the rookies. There are high hopes for Musgrave, a third-year player who looked like a budding star as a rookie before the kidney injury. Last year, he was practically invisible during training camp and had only a meager role before an ankle injury that required surgery. He finished the season with seven catches for 45 yards; he had four games with more than 45 yards as a rookie.
The return of Musgrave, Stenavich said, could cure an underperforming play-action attack, which never fully capitalized on Jacobs’ success.
“I think having Musgrave back is going to help us in 12 personnel,” Stenavich said of pairing Musgrave and Tucker Kraft. “You can do a lot of good stuff out of 12 personnel as far as the play-action game. And then just his juice and speed down the field is another area of our offense we’ve kind of scratched the surface on. But we’re always looking for different ways to amp up that play-pass game, so that’s one thing I think this offseason we’re really going to focus on for sure.”
Finally, there’s Lloyd, the third-round pick last year who was sidelined by one malady after another. There was a hip injury before training camp, a hamstring injury during the preseason, an ankle injury during his lone regular-season appearance and an appendectomy that shut him down once and for all.
Lloyd visited the same specialist that got Watson and Eric Stokes past their hamstring injuries, with the hope his explosiveness can add a new element to the backfield as well as take some of the strain off Jacobs.
“I’m excited about this OTAs and training camp just to see him get out there, run around and see what he can do,” Stenavich said. “He’s been here all offseason working hard. He’s got the speed, he’s got the size, so I’m excited to see him get out there and make some plays.”