Packers-Dolphins Inactives: Five Starters Out for Thanksgiving Showdown
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Three starters are out for the Green Bay Packers for Thursday night’s Thanksgiving showdown against the Miami Dolphins.
Cornerback Jaire Alexander, linebacker Edgerrin Cooper and receiver Romeo Doubs were ruled out on Wednesday’s final injury report. The team’s only other inactive is rookie center Jacob Monk.
Two Packers starters who were questionable, center Josh Myers (pectoral) and linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (ankle), are active. So is tight end John FitzPatrick (back), who played a season-high number of snaps against the 49ers.
The Dolphins will line up without two starters, cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) and Anthony Walker (hamstring). They also were ruled out on Wednesday.
Critically, starting left tackle Terron Armstead (knee) is active. In 10 starts, he has allowed zero sacks and just nine pressures.
McDuffie has started all 11 games and is third on the team with 59 tackles. While the rise of Cooper has made McDuffie something of a part-time player, his presence will be critical with Cooper (hamstring) out. Otherwise, the team would have been down to only Quay Walker, Eric Wilson and rookie Ty’Ron Hopper.
With Myers playing through the injury, Green Bay’s No. 1 line will start for the 11th time in 12 games this season.
How does that continuity show up?
“In the run game,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “Things like that where guys can just play next to each other, it’s one thing when you’re just doing combination blocks and things like that when you’ve got a consistent person next to you making those calls, blocking those people.
“And in pass pro, we’re doing an excellent job in pass pro as well, for the most part. So, I think just having those guys get reps next to each other, the communication, just all being on the same page, is something that people take for granted for sure.”
Alexander will miss his fifth game this season. The Packers are 2-2 – with wins against the Rams (without their starting receivers) and 49ers (without their starting quarterback) and the losses against the powerful passing attacks of the Vikings and Lions.
The Dolphins have their quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, and their receivers, Tyreek Hill, Jayden Waddle and Odell Beckham.
“They’re definitely the fastest group that we’ve seen so far on tape,” Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said. “We’ve got to do it in a variety of different ways – different coverages, different ways to try to slow them down.”
Without Alexander, Keisean Nixon will start at one corner, Carrington Valentine and Eric Stokes might split snaps at the other corner and Javon Bullard will man the slot, as usual. They will face a huge challenge against Tagovailoa, who is No. 2 in the league in passer rating since returning from a concussion.
“Ultimately, you’ve got to try to keep the ball in front of you,” Hafley said. “Hopefully some of the things that we’re going to do, some of the adjustments we’re going to make will allow for that to happen.”
Doubs suffered a concussion while trying to make a touchdown catch during the second half against San Francisco. The pressure will be on Jayden Reed, Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks.
“Rome, he’s such a problem if you get him one-on-one with DBs,” Stenavich said. “He’s an excellent route-runner. He can win in the quick game. He can win over the middle. He can win on the long ball. So, he’s a really versatile wide receiver.
“The one thing he’s been doing great that people probably haven’t taken notice is his run-blocking. He’s done a really good job in the run game. He’s becoming a total wideout for us and doing a good job. If he’s not out there, we are deep and I think these guys are going to do a great job if Romeo is not out there, filling in for that.”
