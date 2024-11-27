Packers-Dolphins Final Injury Report: Total of Five Starters Out
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Three Green Bay Packers starters, Jaire Alexander, Edgerrin Cooper and Romeo Doubs, are out for Thursday night’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
Plus, center Josh Myers, linebacker Isaiah McDuffie and tight end John FitzPatrick are questionable.
Alexander’s loss, while certainly not unexpected, could be a major loss against the high-octane Dolphins passing attack. Tua Tagovailoa is second in the NFL in passer rating since his return from a concussion, and his premier receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, are game-breaking talents.
“They’re definitely the fastest group that we’ve seen so far on tape,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said.
Myers would seem to be the least questionable of the trio. If the Packers would have practiced on Wednesday, Myers would have been full participation. McDuffie and FitzPatrick, who would not have practiced on Monday or Tuesday, would have been limited on Wednesday.
Assuming Myers plays, Green Bay’s No. 1 line will be together for the 11th time in 12 games.
That continuity, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, shows up “in the run game. Things like that where guys can just play next to each other. It’s one thing when you’re just doing combination blocks and things like that when you’ve got a consistent person next to you making those calls, blocking those people.
“And in pass pro, we’re doing an excellent job in pass pro, as well, for the most part. So, I think just having those guys get reps next to each other, the communication, just all being on the same page, is something that people take for granted for sure.”
The potential problem would be at linebacker, with Cooper out and McDuffie questionable. If McDuffie can’t go, the Packers would be down to only Quay Walker, Eric Wilson and rookie Ty’Ron Hopper.
“He’s done a really good job, whether he’s on that look team or whether we put him in on reps,” defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said of Hopper, a third-round pick who played his first defensive snaps against the 49ers on Sunday. “You can see him getting better, getting more comfortable, being more confident.
“I thought when he did go into the game, I thought he was physical. I thought he played fast. I think he took advantage of the opportunity and, if he has that opportunity again, I think we’re all confident that he’ll be able to do it again. I just think he continues to go like this (raising left arm up), and over time I do believe he’ll be a good player for us.”
Doubs suffered a concussion while trying to make a touchdown catch during the second half against San Francisco. On an earlier touchdown drive, he had three third-down conversions.
“Rome, he’s such a problem if you get him one-on-one with DBs,” Stenavich said. “He’s an excellent route-runner. He can win in the quick game. He can win over the middle. He can win on the long ball. So, he’s a really versatile wide receiver.
“The one thing he’s been doing great that people probably haven’t taken notice is his run-blocking. He’s done a really good job in the run game. He’s becoming a total wideout for us and doing a good job. If he’s not out there, we are deep and I think these guys are going to do a great job if Romeo is not out there, filling in for that.”
Two starters are out for Miami. As was the case with Alexander, Cooper and Doubs, Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller and linebacker Anthony Walker did not practice and will not play on a short week.
Tyrel Dodson, who started most of the season for Seattle, will replace Walker. He had an interception after Walker went down last week against New England.
“When you’re going to another team, a lot of times you’re trying to learn a new scheme,” Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver told reporters this week. “The hardest part of that is translating that language into what you already know, so that’s been fairly seamless for him.
“And then he’s just a confident player. I think you guys saw that on Sunday when he got on that field. Ultimately, once he knows what to do, he’s going to rely on the instincts which he has his whole life, and he was able to go out there and make plays.”
Left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable but probably will play. He started against New England last week even though he didn’t practice all week. He would have been limited on Wednesday.
Packers Final Injury Report
Out: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), WR Romeo Doubs (concussion).
Questionable: John FitzPatrick (back), LB Isaiah McDuffie (ankle), C Josh Myers (pectoral).
Dolphins Final Injury report
Out: LB Tyus Bowser (knee/calf), CB Kendall Fuller (concussion), LB Anthony Walker (hamstring).
Questionable: LT Terron Armstead (knee).
