Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Packers After Week 12?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After routing the undermanned San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, the Green Bay Packers moved up to seventh in the Packers On SI Consensus NFL Power Rankings.
The Packers were eighth last week in the rankings, which take eight national power rankings and turn them into one all-knowing consensus ranking.
The Detroit Lions remain No. 1, and the Buffalo Bills lead a three-way battle for No. 2. The Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Packers give the NFC three teams in the top seven.
Here’s what the national experts are saying, with links to their full rankings.
The Athletic: 5th
Josh Kendall moved the Packers into his top five.
“Green Bay announced itself as a legitimate NFC contender Sunday by demolishing the reigning conference champions. If Jordan Love can be efficient (two touchdowns and a 107.7 passer rating against the 49ers) and Josh Jacobs keeps running like this, the Packers can be a threat to the Lions in the playoffs. Jacobs, who had 106 yards Sunday, is third in rushing yards (944) and has the sixth-best avoided tackle rate among backs with more than 150 carries, according to FTN Fantasy.”
Sports Illustrated: 6th
Conor Orr, who moved the Packers up two spots, loves Green Bay’s running game.
“I watched a cut-up of times when Josh Jacobs touched the ball Sunday against the 49ers and after spending so many years mesmerized by the complexity of the Kyle Shanahan run game, it’s time to give Matt LaFleur and Adam Stenavich some props. The amount of additional pop they got in the running game by weaponizing Tucker Kraft and John FitzPatrick, the myriad ways in which Jacobs was getting the ball already in motion … it was beautiful. And it’s absolutely going to matter in January.”
ESPN: 6th
The Packers are up a couple spots in ESPN’s beat-writer rankings.
“Where would the Packers' defense be if it wasn't for all their takeaways?” Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky wrote. “Their 22 forced turnovers (including one on special teams) are tied for second in the NFL, which makes up for a middling run defense and lack of a consistent pass rush. Their overall FPI ranking is fourth, which means this team is a legitimate Super Bowl contender.”
Yahoo: 6th
Frank Schwab inched the Packers up a spot.
“A lot was said about the Packers practically replacing Aaron Jones with Josh Jacobs. It’s looking like the right call. Jacobs is third in the NFL with 944 yards and has seven touchdowns. Jones has 798 yards and three scores. Jones has been good for Minnesota but it’s tough to say Green Bay made the wrong call.”
Fox Sports: 7th
David Helman moved the Packers up one spot following a lopsided win over a rounded rival.
“Smashing the 49ers isn't quite as big of a statement when Brock Purdy, Trent Williams and Nick Bosa don't play in the game, but it still had to have felt good to completely demoralize a team that's caused them so much heartache in recent years.
NFL.com: 7th
Eric Edholm moved Green Bay up one peg after its “solid stomping” of the 49ers.
After discussing that game, Edlhom looked ahead to Thursday: “There should be some concern ahead of the short-week game against a suddenly scary Miami team, however. WR Romeo Doubs suffered a concussion Sunday, and if he is to play on Thanksgiving night, he'll have clear the protocol very quickly. The Packers could also be without Jaire Alexander (knee) and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), who both missed the win over San Francisco.”
CBS: 7th
Pete Prisco also moved the Packers up a spot.
“They dominated the undermanned 49ers, but that's what they had to do. The running game clicked with Josh Jacobs, and the defense came up big.”
Pro Football Talk: 7th
Mike Florio inched the Packers up one spot, as well. Here’s what he had to say about the Dolphins, who he ranked 18th: “The shell-game offense won’t travel to the Frozen Tundra.”
This Week’s Opponent: Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins’ average ranking is 16.0.
SI.com’s Orr moved Miami from 23rd all the way to 12th. That’s the high-water mark of the eight rankings. Rookie outside linebacker Chop Robinson will be a player to watch for the Packers. He has 3.5 sacks and seven quarterback hits the last four games.
“Chop Robinson was an absolute menace in this game and by the midway point of the first quarter, the Patriots were straining to find ways to contain him,” Orr wrote.
Fox’s Helman moved the Dolphins up from No. 15 to No. 13 following a third consecutive win.
“In each of Mike McDaniel's first two seasons, Miami started hot and faded down the stretch. How ironic would it be if the 2024 Dolphins became the dreaded ‘team that no one wants to play’ in the final month of the season? They might make me a believer if they can win a cold weather game on Thanksgiving night in Green Bay.”
Packers on SI’s Consensus Top 10
1. Detroit Lions (8; all eight first-place votes); 2, Buffalo Bills (22); Philadelphia Eagles (23); Kansas City Chiefs (24); Minnesota Vikings (46); Baltimore Ravens (48); Green Bay Packers (51); Pittsburgh Steelers (64); Los Angeles Chargers (74); Denver Broncos (81).
