Packers Draft Prospect Isaiah Bond Files Complaint Against Accuser
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After turning himself into police last week on a sexual-assault warrant, receiver Isaiah Bond, a potential NFL Draft target for the Green Bay Packers, has filed a complaint against his accuser.
“Earlier this evening, Isaiah’s attorneys at Nesenhoff & Miltenberg, LLP filed the attached complaint in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas in response to the false allegation of sexual assault and defamatory statements made against him,” Bond’s agent, Damien Butler, said in a statement sent to all 32 teams and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
“Unlike the false narrative that has been amplified, the truth, once revealed in its entirety, will show that he was targeted by a woman eight years his senior, relentlessly pursued, enticed by explicit photos & videos and ultimately setup for financial gain.”
Bond had a predraft visit with the Packers, one of six receivers to come through Lambeau Field this spring. With Christian Watson set to miss the start of the season with a torn ACL, Bond’s speed could give the Packers a big-play element.
On April 10, Bond self-surrendered to Frisco, Texas, police. He posted bond and was released, calling the allegations “patently false.” He said he would provide “full cooperation” to authorities.
In the portion of the complaint posted by Rapoport, Bond accuses “Jane Roe” of “malicious, false allegations and coercion” as part of a “smear campaign” to “derail (Bond’s) future career prospects.”
The complaint calls the original allegations the latest in a “disturbing phenomena in which athletes and other high-profile individuals are targeted in a revenge scheme after a relationship gone wrong.”
Bond is the No. 88 overall prospect and No. 10 receiver in the class, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein, who has Bond at No. 9 in the class, compared him to Miami Dolphins star Jaylen Waddle.
“He’s well-suited to the NFL game and could become a very good pro within his first three seasons,” he wrote.
Bond started his career at Alabama before transferring to Texas for his final season. He caught 34 passes for 540 yards (15.5 average) and five touchdowns, with his production curtailed by an ankle injury that badly limited him in the Longhorns’ playoff run. He had six drops and 99 career receptions, according to Pro Football Focus.
At the Scouting Combine, Bond said he thought he could run his 40-yard dash in the 4.1s, which would be a record. Instead, he settled for a 4.39 at the Combine and a 4.37 at pro day.
“What separates me from the rest of the draft class is the sheer speed,” he said at the Combine. “There’s not a receiver that has the speed and capabilities that I have. It’s not just speed; I’m a complete wide receiver. I have amazing routes. If you watch the tape, you’ll see that.”
That speed should get Bond into the Day 2 conversation, so long as teams are comfortable with the alleged incident.
“Isaiah, like most twenty-one-year-olds, must show a higher level of discernment in social media interactions and access,” Butler wrote to Rapoport, “however, he is completely innocent of the allegations levied against him and will fight to clear his name. For Clubs that still feel his elite talent can help them win games for the next decade, he is eager to get back on the gridiron where he feels most at home.”