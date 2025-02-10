Packers Get Defensive in NFL.com Three-Round Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Offense, not defense, let the Green Bay Packers down during a three-game losing streak to end the season, which culminated in a lackluster loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the wild-card round.
Nonetheless, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter went defense, defense and more defense in a new three-round mock draft.
In the first round, the choice was Georgia edge defender Mykel Williams.
“Williams could go earlier in the draft,” Reuter wrote. “An exceptional NFL Scouting Combine workout would help in that regard, like it did for former Georgia lineman Travon Walker. However, the Packers would undoubtedly love it if the powerful pass rusher were still available at No. 23. Edge rushers Jermaine Johnson II, George Karlaftis and Greg Rousseau were picked in this range in recent years.”
Williams put up consistent production all three seasons at Georgia – consistent but not great – with 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for losses in 2022 and 2023 and five sacks and nine tackles for losses in 2024, when he was slowed by a high-ankle sprain.
In citing Williams’ “tremendous work ethic,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart praised Williams late in the season.
“He’s had the best camp he's ever had, and there's value in that. We have 10, 15 NFL scouts at practice. We have that many out there (Tuesday). We have that many out there in camp. So, the reps he's taken against really good players on our team, I think all that creates value for him. So, he's been really level-headed. He doesn't let things get him down. He's not real emotional. He doesn't take up highs and lows.”
Williams is Daniel Jeremiah’s 16th-ranked prospect at NFL.com because he “has game-changing tools.”
Williams also was the choice in a defense-centric mock draft at The Athletic.
Reuter addressed the big need at cornerback with one of the bigger corners in the class, East Carolina’s Shavon Revel.
Revel had an injury-plagued season, too. After starting the season with two interceptions in the first three games, Revel suffered a torn ACL at practice. The injury kept him out for the rest of the season but was so early in the year that he’ll be back for training camp.
If not for the injury, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler might have listed Revel as a top-10 prospect.
According to PFF, Revel allowed 19-of-43 passing in 2023 and 8-of-21 in his abbreviated 2024. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 193 pounds, he’d add needed size as part of a smallish-cornerback group led by Carrington Valentine and Keisean Nixon and slot Javon Bullard.
“I love Jaire Alexander,” Revel told Windy City Gridiron. “Jalen Ramsey definitely, because I feel like he got some of the attributes that I carry: he’s aggressive, he’s long, he’s fast, he’s aggressive. It’s really those two guys, because Jaire Alexander, I like his feet work at the line of scrimmage. I watch him all the time.”
Finally, a third-round choice was used on Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott. After three years at Arizona State, he tallied 9.5 sacks and 10 tackles for losses in two seasons with the Volunteers.
The No. 47 prospect at Pro Football Focus, Norman-Lott posted an elite pass-rush win rate in 2024.
As part of his NFL.com scouting report, Lance Zierlein wrote: “He’s a rangy run defender with a full tank of gas but will struggle against downhill rushing attacks aimed at him. Norman-Lott is an energetic pass rusher with a high pressure rate.”
Norman-Lott measured 6-foot-1 7/8 and 295 pounds at the Senior Bowl. He said he’ll be a three-down player but rushing the passer is what he does best.
“It’s lethal. I have a lethal pass-rush arsenal,” he told The Draft Network’s Justin Melo before the Senior Bowl. “I don’t necessarily have a go-to move. I like to feel things out. I take what the offensive line gives me. I don’t line up and say I’m about to do this move. I’ve never been that type of pass rusher.”
