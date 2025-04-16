Packers Get Premier Cornerback in Dane Brugler’s Seven-Round Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Michigan’s Will Johnson began the draft process as the consensus No. 1 cornerback prospect in the draft. Not anymore.
After an injury-plagued final season at Michigan and continuing with a disappointing offseason in which he didn’t perform at the Scouting Combine, was injured and missed pro day and didn’t run a 40 during Monday’s individual workout, Johnson was the Green Bay Packers’ selection in Dane Brugler’s seven-round mock draft at The Athletic.
“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Johnson go as high as No. 11 to the 49ers, but he might still be on the board in the 20s,” Brugler explained. While medicals will be a “major factor,” he said, “the tape shows a really good football player.”
The Packers have a need at cornerback. All signs point to the Packers eventually getting rid of Jaire Alexander. He would be the fourth cornerback out the door this offseason, with only Nate Hobbs added to the mix.
At 6-foot-1 3/4, Johnson would bring the height the Packers lack with Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine and Hobbs. And with nine interceptions in 32 games, he’s a premier playmaker.
The lack of a 40 time raised concerns about his speed, which is obviously an important part of playing the position. However, defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s zone scheme would limit that potential deficiency.
Former ESPN draft guru Todd McShay called Johnson a “sniper with his eyes forward” in zone.
There’s more than one way to improve a pass defense. Cornerback play is one and pass rush is the other. Brugler addressed both needs with Toledo defensive tackle Darius Alexander in the second round and Texas edge Barryn Sorrell in the fourth round.
Alexander had nine sacks, 22 tackles for losses and 11 passes defensed during his final three seasons at Toledo. At 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, he’s got 34-inch arms and 4.95 speed.
Wrote Brugler in part of a much more extensive scouting report in The Beast: “Overall, Alexander isn't yet the full sum of his impressive parts, but his blend of power, length and athletic body control give him the makings of a three-down, scheme-versatile NFL starter. He projects best in an attacking role, where he'd be able to maximize his disruptive traits. His peak plays are reminiscent of Leonard Williams.”
Said Alexander: “I think my best attribute is my whole game. I think there's areas I can work on all my game, but my best attribute is to go out there and play physical.”
Sorrell had 15.5 sacks and 24.5 tackles for losses during his final three seasons at Texas. He fits the Packers’ mold as a power-based pass rusher and edge setter.
What about receiver, a position in which the Packers hosted the top three prospects for predraft visits? Brugler picked Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor with the third-round pick.
Ayomanor was an All-American in 2023, when he caught 62 passes for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns. That season was highlighted when he piled up almost 300 receiving yards against a Colorado secondary featuring Travis Hunter. In 2024, he caught 63 passes for 831 yards and six more touchdowns. He has good size (6-1 3/4, 206 pounds) and athleticism (4.44 in the 40, 38.5-inch vertical).
While Ayomanor dropped too many passes – six in both 2023 and 2024, 8.7 percent – this quote should endear him to Packers coach Matt LaFleur:
“I’m not afraid to get dirty,” he said at the Scouting Combine. “I love blocking. It’s something I take pride in. If you get to the goal line, I’m not necessarily going to ask you to throw me a fade. If you want me to come down tight and lock off the edge, I’m going to do that. You’re going to get somebody that is not afraid to do the dirty work.”
After Sorrell in the fourth, the Day 3 choices were an interior lineman, tight end, linebacker and quarterback.
The quarterback was Indiana’s Kurtis Rourke, who incredibly played the entire 2024 season with a torn ACL and led the Hoosiers to the College Football Playoffs. After transferring from Ohio, he completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 3,042 yards with 29 touchdowns vs. only five interceptions in 2024.
After surgery, he should be ready for training camp.
“I like to explain the stories and say to (NFL teams) truthfully, but also in a way to show that I only missed one game and I had a torn ACL and a broken thumb,” Rourke said at pro day. “(Toughness) was a talking point, for sure, because a lot of them didn't really understand or know I did that. You know that you could even play with those injuries, but it's a fun story to tell.”