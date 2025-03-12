Packers Have Eight Picks in 2025 NFL Draft; Here’s the History
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL announced the full draft order on Tuesday, including the awarding of compensatory picks. As expected, the Green Bay Packers have a total of eight selections for the draft they’ll host outside Lambeau Field.
Compensatory picks are awarded to teams who lose more and better free agents than they sign. After signing Josh Jacobs and Xavier McKinney but losing Jon Runyan, Darnell Savage and Yosh Nijman, the Packers were awarded a seventh-round pick for Nijman.
That leaves the Packers with eight draft picks – their selection in each of the first six rounds and two picks in the seventh round. The Packers lost a seventh-round pick for acquiring Malik Willis from the Titans at the end of training camp, gained a seventh-round pick by dealing Preston Smith to the Steelers at the trade deadline and then added the compensatory pick.
Here are the picks, with some quick-hit history.
First Round: No. 23 overall
Will this be the year the Packers use their first-round pick on a receiver? In 2024, the Jaguars selected Brian Thomas; in 2023, the Vikings drafted Jordan Addison. Both players are young stars.
The Packers selected right tackle Bryan Bulaga – from Iowa – at this spot in 2010. Bulaga started 122 games and was an anchor of the team’s line during the Super Bowl season. Lineman Mark Koncar in 1976 and back Irv Comp in 1943 were the team’s only other No. 23 selections. Koncar started 52 games while Comp is a Packers Hall of Famer and won the NFL’s passing title in 1944.
As you’d expect, a lot of quality players have come from this spot (with an asterisk). A total of 17 players started at least 100 games, led by offensive tackle Bruce Armstrong’s 212. The Patriots’ top pick in 1987 was a six-time Pro Bowler in 14 seasons. Jim Jeffcoat (Cowboys, 1983) had 102.5 sacks. Willis McGahee (Bills, 2003) rushed for 8,474 yards and Deuce McAllister (Saints, 2001) rushed for 6,096 yards.
Four Hall of Famers were picked 23rd: cornerback Ty Law, tight end Ozzie Newsome, punter Ray Guy and linebacker Bill George. There were eight first-team All-Pros, led by George with eight. Now, the asterisk: None of those All-Pros were drafted this century. Between 2008 and 2024, there were three Pro Bowlers: Thomas, tight end Evan Engram (Giants, 2017) and pass rusher Dee Ford (Chiefs, 2014).
Second Round: No. 54 overall
The best of the recent picks was safety Jessie Bates. Taken in 2018 by the Bengals, he has 24 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles in seven seasons. He was second-team All-Pro in 2023. The Chargers’ pick in 2023, Tuli Tuipulotu, had 8.5 sacks last season. The Colts’ pick in 2021, Dayo Odeyingbo, agreed to a big free-agent contract with the Bears on Monday.
A total of 13 players started at least 100 games, led by receiver Anquan Boldin (Cardinals, 2003), who caught 1,076 passes for 13,779 yards and 82 touchdowns during a prolific career in which he was a three-time Pro Bowler. Carlos Dunlap (Bengals, 2010) had 100 sacks, Simon Fletcher (Broncos, 1985) had 97.5 sacks and Lionel Aldridge (Packers, 1963) unofficially had 61.5.
Aldridge, defensive lineman Don Wells (1945) and tight end Joe Ethridge (1949) were Green Bay’s three picks. Wells played in 38 games in four seasons while Ethridge played in 12 games as a rookie.
No Hall of Famers were taken 54th. Fuzzy Thurston, who was drafted by the Eagles in 1956, was a five-time All-Pro, though. The only other All-Pro was defensive tackle Bill Pickel (Raiders, 1983).
Third Round: No. 87 overall
This pick has been a bit of a dry spot with no first-team All-Pros and only three Pro Bowlers – with none drafted in 50 years.
Linebacker Marist Liufau, the Cowboys’ pick in 2024, had 50 tackles, four tackles for losses and two forced fumbles as a rookie. Running back Damien Harris (Patriots, 2019) rushed for 2,188 yards and 21 touchdowns. Arden Key (Raiders, 2018) had 26.5 sacks. Eric Decker (Broncos, 2010) caught 439 passes for 5,816 yards and 53 touchdowns.
There are three 100-game starters on the list, led by Mike McKenzie. In response to Vikings phenom Randy Moss, the Packers drafted three cornerbacks in 1999: Antuan Edwards in the first round, Fred Vinson in the second round and McKenzie in the third. McKenzie was the best of the bunch with 28 interceptions in 11 seasons for the Packers and Saints.
The Packers also drafted receiver Fred Nixon in 1980 and lineman George Belotti in 1957. Nixon caught six passes for 105 yards in 23 career games for the Packers while Belotti opted for the AFL.
Fourth Round: No. 124 overall
The 49ers selected safety Malik Mustapha last year. He played in 16 games with 12 starts and recorded one interception and 72 tackles. Tight end John Bates (Commanders, 2021) has 61 receptions in 67 games (25 starts) in four seasons. Linebacker Kwon Alexander (Buccaneers, 2015) led the NFL in solo tackles in 2016 and was a Pro Bowler in 2017. Alex Webster (Washington, 1953) is first in rushing and tied for first in receptions.
There are only two 100-game starters, led by defensive tackle Barry Cofield (Giants, 2006), who started 129 games in 10 seasons. There are two first-team All-Pros, with Ben Coates (Patriots, 1991) and Buster Ramsey (Cardinals, 1943) being two-time selections. There were five Pro Bowlers, with Coates leading the way with five.
Green Bay’s only 124th pick was receiver Jeff Query, who averaged 21.7 yards on his 141 career receptions.
Fifth Round: No. 159 overall
This has been a surprisingly strong spot, thanks in no small part to the Packers. They have picked at this spot twice over the last 11 years, nabbing promising receiver Dontayvion Wicks in 2023 and defensive back Micah Hyde in 2013. Hyde was a real star; the two-time second-team All-Pro intercepted 24 passes with the Packers and Bills.
Bryce Paup, the Packers’ pick in 1990, was a star, as well. He had 75 career sacks and was the 1995 NFL Defensive Player of the Year with the Bills, where he led the NFL with 17.5 sacks. They weren’t nearly as successful with running back De’Mond Parker in 1999.
Including Paup and Hyde, there are six 100-game starters, led by defensive tackle Gary Walker (Oilers, 1995) starting 148 games and being a two-time Pro Bowler. Safety Jake Scott (twice) and Paup (once) were the only first-team All-Pros. There were seven Pro Bowlers, led by Scott (five) and Paup (four).
Sixth Round: No. 198 overall
Over the last seven drafts, only one player has started even one game: Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra, who has 33 receptions in three seasons. Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (Broncos, 2017) is 94 starts and counting as he enters Year 8. Former Wisconsin fullback Derek Watt (Chargers, 2016) played in 110 games.
The best player might have been receiver Troy Brown (Patriots, 1993), who finished with 557 receptions for 6,366 yards and 31 touchdowns. Brown and linebacker Cato June (Colts, 2003) were one-time Pro Bowlers. There were no first-team All-Pros.
The Packers picked here twice with tight end David Martin in 2001 and defensive tackle Jeff Drost in 1987. Martin had a 10-yard career, with 87 of his 159 catches coming during his six seasons with the Packers. Drost played in two games.
Seventh Round: No. 237 overall (from Steelers for Preston Smith)
Last year’s seventh-round pick, Bengals center Matt Lee, played in all 17 games with one start. You have to go to massive offensive tackle Seantrel Henderson (Bills, 2014) to find a player who started double-digits games. He started 29 games in six seasons, including all 16 at right tackle as a rookie.
The undisputed top pick was center Todd McClure (Falcons, 1999). He started 195 games, or 138 more than any other player. Kicker Ali Haji-Sheikh (Giants, 1983) was the only first-team All-Pro. Haji-Sheikh and punter Brian Hansen (Saints, 1984) were the only Pro Bowlers (one each).
The Packers picked here once with defensive end Charles Riggins in 1982. He had two sacks in three career games with the Buccaneers in 1987.
Seventh Round: No. 250 overall (compensatory)
Several quality starters have come from this spot. Just not recently. The last player with double-digits starts was quarterback Trevor Siemian (Broncos, 2015), who started 33 games and threw 44 touchdown passes for the Broncos, Jets, Saints, Bears and Jets again.
Guard Mackenzy Bernadeau (Panthers, 2008), running back Rashad Jennings (Jaguars, 2009) and running back Ahmad Bradshaw (Giants, 2007) all had successful careers. Bradshaw had two 1,000-yard seasons and won two Super Bowl rings, Jennings rushed for 3,772 yards and Bernadeau started 49 games at guard for the Panthers and Cowboys.
The starts leader is linebacker Scott Studwell (Vikings, 1977), a two-time Pro Bowler who started 160 games in 14 seasons. Before he was a super-agent, Tom Condon (Chiefs, 1974) started 131 games in 11 seasons for the Chiefs. There were three Pro Bowlers: Jim Fraser (Browns, 1959), a linebacker from Wisconsin (three times), Studwell (twice) and punter Dave Chapple (49ers, 1969). There were no All-Pros.
The Packers have never picked at No. 250.