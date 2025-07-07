Packers Highlighted in Top 25 Moments of First 25 Years of 2000s
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Where has the time gone? Twenty-five NFL seasons have been played since the turn of the millennium.
At CBS Sports, Cody Benjamin, picked the top 25 moments from the first 25 years of the 2000s. The Green Bay Packers are well represented in those magical moments.
At No. 14 was Brett Favre’s storybook performance in the wake of his father’s death. Under the primetime spotlight on Dec. 22, 2003, Favre destroyed the Oakland Raiders 41-7 on the strength of 22-of-30 passing for 399 yards and four touchdowns. The 154.9 passer rating was the highest in his Hall of Fame career.
Favre was No. 13 on the list, as well. This time, it was with the Minnesota Vikings and his memorable return to Lambeau Field. On Nov. 1, 2009, Favre was 17-of-28 passing for 244 yards and four touchdowns as the Vikings won 38-26. Twice in the second half Aaron Rodgers rallied the Packers to a one-score deficit. Twice Favre responded with a touchdown pass.
“Favre got a roaring chorus of boos by running onto the Lambeau Field grass representing the rival Minnesota Vikings,” Benjamin wrote. “How could No. 4 – our No. 4 – truly wear purple, Packers fans wondered in their jeers. Yet Favre unleashed an epic back-and-forth with successor Aaron Rodgers, lifting Minnesota on his old stomping grounds.”
At No. 10, it was Rodgers’ legendary Hail Maries in a 2015 playoff loss at the Arizona Cardinals. The undermanned Packers trailed 20-13 when Rodgers got the ball at the 14 with 1:50 to play. The situation went from bad to worse when Rodgers was sacked at the 4.
On fourth-and-20, Rodgers moved to his left and threw a bomb to Jeff Janis for a gain of 60 to the Cardinals’ 36. Finally, with 5 seconds left and the ball on the 41, Rodgers threw another Hail Mary, which Janis caught between two defenders for the tying touchdown.
In vintage Packers playoff fashion, overtime started with Larry Fitzgerald’s 75-yard catch and run and ended one play later on Fitzgerald’s 5-yard touchdown.
Here are several others that didn’t make the cut.
– An honorable mention for Benjamin was Antonio Freeman’s circus catch in overtime to beat the Vikings at Lambeau Field in 2000. “He did what?” Al Michaels said in disbelief.
– A week before fourth-and-26 in the 2003 playoffs, the Packers beat the Seahawks 33-27 in the wild-card game. Seattle won the overtime coin flip, with quarterback Matt Hasselbeck proclaiming for all the world to hear, “We want the ball and we’re going to score.” Instead, he threw a pick-six to Al Harris.
– In 2010, on the way to winning the Super Bowl, the Packers clobbered the Atlanta Falcons 48-21. Tramon Williams’ 70-yard pick-six put the Packers in front 28-14 at halftime.
– Clay Matthews’ forced fumble in the Super Bowl – with the stage set by Kevin Greene’s “It is time” conversation with Matthews – was among the defining plays in the victory over Pittsburgh.
– In the must-win 2013 finale at Chicago, Rodgers returned from a broken collarbone and threw a 48-yard touchdown pass to Randall Cobb on fourth-and-8 with 38 seconds to go for a 33-28 win.
– On Dec. 3, 2015, at Detroit, the Packers were about to lose for the fifth time in six games. On an untimed down from his 39, Rodgers’ bomb soared toward the roof of Ford Field and was caught by tight end Richard Rodgers for a game-winning, 61-yard touchdown.
– The Packers’ “run the table” streak in 2016 included a 30-27 win at Chicago in which Rodgers hit Jordy Nelson for 60 yards on third-and-11 to set up the winning field goal.
– In the 2016 playoffs, Green Bay stunned Dallas 34-31. Mason Crosby put the Packers in front with a 56-yard field goal with 1:33 to play, Dan Bailey tied the game on a 52-yard field goal with 35 seconds remaining and Crosby won the game with a 51-yard kick as time expired. Crosby’s winner was set up by Rodgers’ improbable 33-yard pass to Jared Cook on third-and-20.
– In the 2018 opener at home against Chicago, Rodgers was injured and Khalil Mack’s 27-yard pick-six of DeShone Kizer just before halftime put the Packers in a 17-0 hole. The Bears extended the lead to 20-0 to start the third quarter before Rodgers led a legendary comeback, punctuated by his 75-yard touchdown pass to Cobb with 2:13 to play.
– In 2021 at Chicago, Rodgers put a profanity-filled exclamation mark on Green Bay’s dominance over the Bears.
– Not all the moments are great moments. Another one of Benjamin’s honorable mentions is the infamous fourth-and-26 in the 2003 playoff loss at the Philadelphia Eagles.
– In the 2007 NFC Championship Game, the Packers lost to the Giants in the bitter cold. Favre’s interception on the second play of overtime led to a stunning 23-20 loss.
– Who can forget Green Bay’s incredible collapse in the 2014 NFC Championship Game at Seattle? A calamity of mistakes, including but certainly not limited to Brandon Bostick’s ill-fated attempt to field an onside kick, denied the Packers’ return to the Super Bowl.