Packers Legends Part of NFL Draft Festivities, Announcing of Picks
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Several Green Bay Packers legends will bring additional green-and-gold flavor to the 2025 NFL Draft, which will be staged outside Lambeau Field beginning on Thursday, April 24.
The NFL on Thursday announced the legends and active players who will represent all 32 teams in announcing the second- and third-round picks.
First, the draft will open for business on Thursday night with Mason Crosby, Ahman Green, James Jones, Clay Matthews and Jordy Nelson joining Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage for the first draft held in Wisconsin since Milwaukee was home of the 1940 Player Selection Meeting.
As is custom, players will announce the Day 2 selections on Friday. For the Packers, that will be Hall of Famers Jerry Kramer and Dave Robinson.
For more Wisconsin flavor, 13 of the Day 2 announcers played at the University of Wisconsin. That includes Hall of Fame offensive tackle Joe Thomas (Browns), running backs Jonathan Taylor (Colts), Melvin Gordon (Chargers), Montee Ball (Broncos) and James White (Patriots), as well as receiver Lee Evans (Bills).
Others are offensive linemen Travis Frederick (Cowboys) and Ryan Ramczyk (Saints), tight ends Owen Daniels (Texans) and Stu Voigt (Vikings), fullback Alec Ingold (Dolphins), and defensive tackles Tim Krumrie (Bengals) and Beau Allen (Eagles).
Frederick, Gordon, Ingold, Krumrie, Ramczyk, Thomas and Voigt are from Wisconsin, with Ingold playing at nearby Bay Port High School.
Kramer, Robinson, Thomas and Lynn Swann will be Hall of Famers onsite.
Additionally, 2024 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Arik Armstead will join Goodell in introducing the Jacksonville Jaguars’ first-round pick.
Also, seven players who were selected in the 2000 NFL Draft will be present to mark the 25th anniversary of being drafted and announce their clubs’ selections: John Abraham (Jets), Shaun Alexander (Seahawks), Keith Bulluck (Titans), Dante Hall (Chiefs), Julian Peterson (49ers), T.J. Slaughter (Jaguars) and Dez White (Bears).
Five active players will help announce Day 2 selections, with Ingold, Ramczyk and Taylor joined by Terrion Arnold (Lions) and Chuba Hubbard (Panthers).
“I think it’ll be a three-day commercial, not just for Green Bay but for the entire state,” Packers President Mark Murphy said recently. “So many different things that are unique and special to Wisconsin. You’ll see that as a part of it.”
After all the picks have been made, Paisley will take the stage at the Draft Theater outside Lambeau Field for a free concert. A winner of multiple Grammy Awards during a career that’s spanned more than two decades, he will kick off his “Truck Still Works World Tour on May 21.
“There’s nothing like football to bring people together, and the NFL Draft is where it all begins,” Paisley said. “As a lifelong fan, I can’t wait to help close out an unforgettable weekend with a little music and one heck of a party.”
After Friday’s third round, there will be a drone show featuring more than 500 drones flying in choregraphed formations above the stadium.