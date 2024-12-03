Packers-Lions Injury Updates: Romeo Doubs, Jaire Alexander
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With Sir Charles Jones’ “It’s Friday” playing inside the Don Hutson Center, Jaire Alexander and Romeo Doubs went through the pre-practice stretch on Tuesday to presumably complete 3-for-3 practice weeks ahead of the Green Bay Packers’ NFC North showdown at the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.
As usual for the final practice of the week – the equivalent of a Friday practice before a Sunday game – reporters only got to see the team go through its warmup routine. It appeared the only players who were not going to practice were linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and cornerback Corey Ballentine (knee).
They did not practice this week and presumably will not play against the Lions.
Left guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), who did not practice on Monday, returned to practice on Tuesday.
This is an odd week from an injury report and scheduling perspective.
Last week, after the Packers beat the 49ers on Sunday, they had to produce injury reports on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday for the Thursday night game against the Dolphins.
Even though going from one Thursday game to another means this was a normal seven-day workweek, the NFL oddly doesn’t change the reporting structure.
So, even though the teams’ Sunday practice was the equivalent of a typical Wednesday, the teams did not have to produce an injury report. They posted injury reports on Monday (a typical Thursday practice) and will again on Tuesday (a typical Friday practice), but the questionable, doubtful and out designations will wait until Wednesday, when neither team will practice and the Packers will be on a flight to Detroit.
Alexander missed the last two games with a knee injury originally sustained at Jacksonville and aggravated after the bye at Chicago. He was limited participation on Sunday and Monday.
“When they tell me he’s good to go,” Alexander will return, coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday. “Obviously, the player has a part in that if he has the confidence to go out there and perform.
“So, when it all checks out, I think as coaches, we’re not going to put somebody out there that we don’t feel can go out there and get the job done. There’s an assessment that we make in terms of how they look at practice, whether or not they can go out there and get the job done.”
Doubs suffered a concussion against San Francisco and was inactive against Miami. He was limited participation on Sunday and Monday but in the concussion protocol as of Monday afternoon.
Doubs is 30th in the NFL with nine third-down receptions that were turned into first downs. Three of those were against the 49ers before the concussion.
The Lions have 18 players on injured reserve and a few more key defenders who did not practice on Monday. To plug some holes, the Lions traded for former Packers star Za’Darius Smith and signed linebacker Kwon Alexander, defensive lineman Jonah Williams and safety Jamal Adams.
Can they help on a short week?
“Here’s a saying that we say in our defense room, ‘It’s not what we play, it’s how we play,’” Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn told reporters on Monday.
“So, if I can go in with four or five calls and they can play fast, they can play physical, they can play violent, that overcomes a lot of scheme. You can have as much scheme as you want, but players make the scheme. Actually, players make the style of play better than the scheme, if you think about it the right way, and our guys do a good job of that.”
With the teams practicing on Tuesday, here are the injury reports from Monday.
Green Bay Packers Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Corey Ballentine (knee), LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), LG Elgton Jenkins (knee).
Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), DT Kenny Clark (rest), WR Romeo Doubs (concussion), TE John FitzPatrick (back), RB Josh Jacobs (calf), LB Isaiah McDuffie (ankle), C Josh Myers (pectoral), LT Rasheed Walker (knee), DT Colby Wooden (shoulder).
Full: DE Arron Mosby (gameday concussion protocol evaluation).
Detroit Lions Injury Report
Did not participate: LT Taylor Decker (knee), DT Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring), DE Josh Paschal (knee), DT D.J. Reader (shoulder).
Limited: CB Carlton Davis (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring).
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Consensus NFL Power Rankings | Robert Rochell plays for slain friends | Packers-Lions Monday injury report | Jordan Love getting hot | The Packers’ YAC attack | Latest playoff probabilities after Week 13 | Two big injury updates | Quay Walker playing best football | Packers-Lions matchups | Packers sign two to practice squad | The most “annoying” penalties | Packers-Lions injury updates | Packers-Dolphins overreactions | Snaps, stud, dud, defining play | Packers-Dolphins report card