Packers Injury Updates Before Showdown at Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions are in much different shape physically following their grueling Sunday-Thursday gauntlet of games.
The Packers suffered only one significant injury during the Thanksgiving victory over the Miami Dolphins, with reserve cornerback Corey Ballentine sustaining a knee injury when Keisean Nixon started the game with an explosive kickoff return.
“I think we came out pretty nice,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday. “Corey’s not going to be long term.”
The Packers beat the 49ers on Sunday and Dolphins on Thursday and came out no worse for the wear. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (knee) and linebacker Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) missed both games and receiver Romeo Doubs (concussion) was injured against San Francisco and inactive vs. Miami.
Ballentine was the only announced injury on Thursday night.
“We came out pretty clean,” LaFleur said. “I didn’t get to see everybody today. We had everybody come in to get a flush workout and kind of check in with the trainers and whatnot. I feel like we’re in a pretty good spot, but I’ll know more when I get around these guys.”
Without Cooper on Thursday, Isaiah McDuffie stepped up big time. He suffered an ankle injury against the 49ers, would have missed the first two days of practice and was questionable on the injury report. He played 63 of the 71 defensive snaps and finished with 10 tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup.
“After the game on Sunday, we didn’t think he’d be able to play,” LaFleur said. “I think it speaks to the level of toughness that he has and his desire to be out there with his teammates. One thing you know that you’re always going to get from Isaiah McDuffie is 100 percent max effort. And I think it’s evident. It shows up on every snap.
“He is going to go full speed and you’re going to feel his presence out there, and I thought he played really physical. Obviously, he got a forced fumble but he also got a big hit on third-and-5 [late in the first half] where he ran through the receiver and knocked the ball out.”
It’s a different story in Detroit, where Lions defenders were dropping like leaves off an oak tree in late November during their Thanksgiving victory over the Chicago Bears.
The big injury was linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez’s torn ACL. Rodriguez had started six games this season and had two sacks among his 43 tackles.
He will become the fourth linebacker on injured reserve, a list led by standout Alex Anzalone, who suffered a broken forearm a couple weeks ago. He has 56 tackles and is tied for the team lead with seven tackles for losses.
Defensive end Josh Paschal, a former second-round pick, suffered a knee injury, as well. It is not serious but he might be out against Green Bay. Paschal had stepped in for their injured All-Pro, Aidan Hutchinson, and had two sacks and five tackles for losses in six starts.
Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, another former second-round pick, suffered a hamstring injury and also could be out against Green Bay. Onwuzurike has started six games and is second on the team with 10 quarterback hits.
“I feel like it’ll be OK. It could be a little bit,” Lions coach Dan Campbell said of Paschal and Onwuzurike. “They could be down for a little bit. Look, I’ll be honest with you, I think Rodrigo (Rodriguez) is the one that could be the worst.”
The Lions’ injured reserve list includes linebackers Anzalone, Derrick Barnes and Jalen Reeves-Maybin, defensive linemen Hutchinson and Marcus Davenport, and rookie cornerback Ennis Rakestraw.
“Does it really matter? Like, who cares?” Campbell said. “That’s what I go back to. It doesn’t matter. Either it is or it isn’t, and we get a guy back or we don’t get a guy back, but worrying about it and moaning about it and bitching about it – it’s like calls, right?
“I could sit there and throw a fit about it. What does it matter? It’s called, it’s done. So, I know this, whoever we have available, we’re going to get them ready to play and we expect them to hold the line, period. You’ve got to do your job, and everybody around you is looking for you to do your job. So, we’ll put you in the best position to have success, and we’ll go.”
Veteran cornerback Carlton Davis was inactive against the Bears due to a knee injury sustained on Sunday against the Colts. Emmanuel Moseley was supposed to start in his place against Chicago but “had something kind of pop up” pregame and was inactive.
To bolster the ranks, the Lions added defensive tackle Jonah Williams and veteran linebacker Kwon Alexander on Friday.
Those moves come on the heels of their recent signing of former Packers Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith. Smith had 1.5 sacks during the frantic final sequence vs. Chicago.
As for Ballentine, he is third on the team in special-teams snaps. He has four tackles and a forced fumble in that phase.
“Just judging by the tape, it looked like they just hit knees,” LaFleur said. “So, I don’t think it’s long term. But I don’t know as far as this week in terms of his availability. I think we’ll know more as the week progresses. I talked to him in the weight room today and he seemed relieved. So, that’s a good thing.
“I just told him you got to lower your pad level because usually the low man wins.”
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Packers-Dolphins overreactions | Snaps, stud, dud, defining play | Latest playoff probabilities | Packers-Dolphins report card | Jordan Love gets his turkey leg | Packers-Dolphins stock report | Fans in awe of Josh Jacobs | Packers rout Dolphins | Packers-Dolphins: Live updates | The return of old-school football | Three reasons why Packers will win | NFC North power rankings | Xavier McKinney and the NFL INT list | Xavier McKinney brings culture shift