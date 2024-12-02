Packers-Lions Injury Report: Romeo Doubs Remains in Concussion Protocol
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs remains in the concussion protocol but practiced for a second consecutive day and is trending toward playing against the Detroit Lions on Thursday night.
“We’ll see,” coach Matt LaFleur said after Monday’s practice. “But he’s in the protocol, so I don’t know all the nuances of that. They just tell me when he’s cleared.”
Doubs and cornerback Jaire Alexander, who missed the last two games with a knee injury, were limited participation on Monday. Linebacker Edgerrin Cooper, guard Elgton Jenkins and cornerback Corey Ballentine were the only players who did not practice.
Four players did not practice for the Lions, who have a staggering 18 players on injured reserve.
Doubs suffered a concussion during the second half of the game against San Francisco last Sunday. He was inactive for Thursday’s win over the Dolphins but returned to practice on Sunday.
In 10 games, Doubs is third on the team with 34 receptions, second with 483 receiving yards and first in third-down catches that produced a first down. While he has scored only two touchdowns, he is averaging a career-high 14.2 yards per catch.
Alexander practiced for a second consecutive day, as well.
“Progressing,” LaFleur said.
Alexander suffered a torn PCL on the final defensive snap of the Week 8 win at Jacksonville. Alexander was inactive for the Week 9 loss to the Lions, then got the Week 10 bye to get healthy but aggravated the injury early in the Week 11 win against the Bears.
While Green Bay beat the 49ers and Dolphins without Alexander, getting the team’s best cover man back to face Lions quarterback Jared Goff, who ranks first in yards per pass attempt and second in completion percentage and passer rating, would be huge.
That’s not guaranteed, though, no matter how good he feels at the end of the practice week.
It’s worth noting Alexander was inactive for the Week 4 game against the Vikings because of a groin injury. He practiced on the Thursday and Friday before the Week 5 game against the Rams but was inactive.
Given that Alexander aggravated the injury against Chicago, would the big-picture desire to not have another setback play a role in the team’s decision?
“I think that’s why the practice is so important. We’ve got to see it in practice before we go down that way,” LaFleur said.
The Lions’ defense has been hammered by injuries.
Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, who was the clear front-runner for NFL Defensive Player of the Year before suffering a broken leg, is on injured reserve. He was the team’s best pass rusher. The defensive tackle with the most quarterback hits, Levi Onwuzurike, did not practice (hamstring). Four linebackers are out, including Alex Anzalone (broken forearm), who led the team in tackles last season.
To help fill the voids, the Lions acquired former Packers star Za’Darius Smith at the trade deadline, then signed linebacker Kwon Alexander, defensive lineman Jonah Williams and safety Jamal Adams.
“I know the elephant in the room is all the injuries that have happened with us on the defensive side,” Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said on Monday. “Listen, it is what it is. Our personnel staff does a really good job of acquiring players that fit exactly who we are.
“I would say this: It’s not the playbook that’s the most important thing for these guys to come in and learn, it’s the style of play that we have and that’s easy to learn because once you see it and once we show it to them, they understand, listen, this is how we play. We can shrink the playbook down as much as we want, but it’s the way that you play that’s the most important. Most of the guys that we bring in, they understand that and we try to make sure that we emphasize that as much as possible.”
Green Bay Packers Injury Report
Did not participate: CB Corey Ballentine, LB Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring), LG Elgton Jenkins.
Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), DT Kenny Clark, WR Romeo Doubs (concussion), TE John FitzPatrick (back), RB Josh Jacobs, LB Isaiah McDuffie, C Josh Myers, LT Rasheed Walker (knee), DT Colby Wooden.
Detroit Lions Injury Report
Did not participate: LT Taylor Decker (knee), DT Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring), DE Josh Paschal (knee), DT D.J. Reader (shoulder).
Limited: CB Carlton Davis (knee), CB Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring).
Latest Green Bay Packers News
Jordan Love getting hot | The Packers’ YAC attack | Latest playoff probabilities after Week 13 | Two big injury updates | Quay Walker playing best football | Packers-Lions matchups | Packers sign two to practice squad | The most “annoying” penalties | Packers-Lions injury updates | Packers-Dolphins overreactions | Snaps, stud, dud, defining play | Packers-Dolphins report card