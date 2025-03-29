Packers Load Up on Defense in Seven-Round NFL Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Trey Amos listed Jaire Alexander among the cornerbacks he likes to watch. Could the Ole Miss cornerback replace Alexander in the Green Bay Packers’ lineup?
Amos was the Packers’ first-round pick in a seven-round mock draft by Pro Football Network’s Brentley Weissman.
“Trey Amos is a long corner with excellent athleticism and instincts. Look for Amos to develop quickly into a productive starter for this young, athletic Green Bay defense,” Weissman explained.
After three seasons at Louisiana Lafayette and one season at Alabama, Amos transferred to Ole Miss for his final season. He was excellent with three interceptions, 16 passes defensed and four tackles for losses. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed a 51.6 percent catch rate last season and 43.1 percent across five seasons.
At the Scouting Combine, he measured 6-foot 3/4 and ran his 40 in 4.43 seconds.
“My best skill is my man coverage, just getting hands on wide receivers and being able to just do my thing – just go out there and just compete,” Amos said at the Combine. “And I feel like I just need to improve tackling, just taking better angles. I feel like that’s how I can improve being a cornerback. I feel like my man coverage and my zone coverage have all gotten better.”
Defensive linemen Shemar Stewart, Derrick Harmon, Mike Green and Walter Nolen were among the final picks of the first round.
The Day 2 picks were spent on the defense, as well, with edge JT Tuimoloau of Ohio State and Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins.
Tuimoloau led the Big Ten with 12.5 sacks to help the Buckeyes win the national championship. He’s a “high-floor” player with three-down potential. At the Combine, he measured 6-foot-4 1/4 and 265 pounds with 33 3/4-inch arms.
Collins is a mountain of a man – a “physical freak,” Weissman said – at 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds with 35-inch arms. He set career highs with 55 tackles, six tackles for losses and seven passes defensed in 2024. He ended his career having played in 40 consecutive games.
What about receivers? After passing up Iowa State’s Jayden Higgins, Stanford’s Elic Ayomanor and Ole Miss’ Tre Harris in the second round, and TCU’s Savion Williams in the third round, the Packers wound up with two in Day 3 with Maryland’s Tai Felton in the fourth round and Auburn’s KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the seventh round.
Felton had a sensational senior year with 96 receptions for 1,124 yards (11.7 average) and nine touchdowns. He dropped a few too many passes (eight; 7.7 percent) but he forced 26 missed tackles and averaged 6.1 yards after the catch, according to PFF.
At 6-foot-1, Felton ran his 40 in 4.37 seconds with a 39.5 inch vertical. Lambert-Smith has similar tools at 6-foot 3/4 and 4.37 speed but a 34.5-inch vertical.
After four years at Penn State, Lambert-Smith transferred to Auburn for his final season. He caught 50 passes for 981 yards (19.6 average) and eight touchdowns. He had only three drops (5.7 percent) and caught 9-of-18 deep passes.
Green Bay rounded out the draft with a pass rusher in the fifth, a tight end in the sixth and a defensive tackle in the seventh.
In a fresh mock draft at CBS Sports, Kyle Stockpole created a reunion between Boston College pass rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku and Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. Ezeiruaku finished second in the nation in sacks in 2024.
“It’s an added bonus that Ezeiruaku developed for three years under former Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley, who is now Green Bay's defensive coordinator,” Stockpole wrote.
The Lions and Vikings selected offensive linemen. Two other touted edge defenders, Mykel Williams and Shemar Stewart, were long gone. Three receivers were off the board, as well.