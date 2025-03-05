Packers Make Huge Move in Aaron Rodgers Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers is not returning to the Green Bay Packers.
Right?
Oddly, the Packers made a huge move in the latest next-team odds at FanDuel Canada Sportsbook. After opening at +4800 and shortening to +3500, the Packers have moved all the way to +1500.
Those aren’t great odds – it’s an implied probability of 6.25 percent – but only nine teams have shorter odds.
The New York Giants are the new betting favorite at a commanding -110, or an implied probability of 52.4 percent. The Giants had been interested in Matthew Stafford. However, after he signed a new deal to stay with the Los Angeles Rams, Rodgers is considered the next option for the Giants.
Giants GM Joe Schoen at the Scouting Combine said he’d “look under every rock” to fix a quarterback depth chart that has only one player, Tommy DeVito, under contract.
“We're going to have to address the position somewhere,” Schoen said. “Even if you get a young quarterback, you'd like to have a vet in the room with him to show him the ropes and how to be a pro. We're looking at all different avenues. We're going to look at vets. We're going to look at the draft. We're going to look at trade candidates.”
The Pittsburgh Steelers, who were the early favorites, have the second-shortest odds, followed by the Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Rams.
The Packers are scheduled to play at the Steelers and Giants in 2025.
The CFL’s Toronto Argonauts have the longest odds.
Teams in need of a quarterback have options, whether it’s Rodgers, Minnesota Vikings free agent Sam Darnold or Miam Hurricanes prospect Cameron Ward, who is a huge favorite to be the No. 1 overall draft pick at FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Titans, led by new general manager Mike Borgonzi, have the No. 1 pick and a need at quarterback.
“The places I've been, we've always had older quarterbacks to kind of mentor the younger quarterback,” he said at the Combine. “It's almost like another coach in the room for them just to kind of show them how to be a pro, teach them all the little things about protection and how to study opponents. So, yeah, that would probably be a priority for us if we did end up drafting a quarterback.”
Latest Aaron Rodgers Next-Team Odds
These are the evolving Rodgers odds from FanDuel Canada.
New York Giants – Feb. 14: +1600. Feb. 23: +1400. March 5: -110.
Pittsburgh Steelers – Feb. 14: +150. Feb. 23: +164. March 5: +270.
Las Vegas Raiders – Feb. 14: +160. Feb. 23: +172. March 5: +440.
Indianapolis Colts – Feb. 14: +1400. Feb. 23: +1260. March 5: +490.
Los Angeles Rams – Feb. 14: +1600. Feb. 23: +1300. March 5: +490.
Tennessee Titans – Feb. 14: +900. Feb. 23: +920. March 5: +710.
Minnesota Vikings – Feb. 14: +850. Feb. 23: +880. March 5: +790.
San Francisco 49ers – Feb. 14: +2200. Feb. 23: +1800. March 5: +1120.
Cleveland Browns – Feb. 14: +380. Feb. 23: +410. March 5: +1200.
Green Bay Packers – Feb. 14: +4800. Feb. 23: +3500. March 5: +1500.
New Orleans Saints – Feb. 14: +1700. Feb. 23: +1500. March 5: +1500.
Jacksonville Jaguars – Feb. 14: +1800. Feb. 23: +1500. March 5: +1500.
Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots – Feb. 14: +1900. Feb. 23: +1500. March 5: +1500.
Carolina Panthers – Feb. 14: +1900. Feb. 23: +1600. March 5: +1600.
Miami Dolphins – Feb. 14: +2400. Feb. 23: +1800. March 5: +1800.
Denver Broncos, Houston Texans – Feb. 14: +3100. Feb. 23: +2500. March 5: +2500.
Arizona Cardinals – Feb. 14: +3200. Feb. 23: +2500. March 5: +2500.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Feb. 14: +4200. Feb. 23: +3000. March 5: +3000.
Dallas Cowboys – Feb. 14: +4500. Feb. 23: +3500. March 5: +3000.
Cincinnati Bengals, Washington Commanders – Feb. 14: +4800. Feb. 23: +3500. March 5: +3500.
Los Angeles Chargers – Feb. 14: +5000. Feb. 23: +3500. March 5: +3500.
Detroit Lions – Feb. 14: +5500. Feb. 23: +4000. March 5: +4000.
Chicago Bears, Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills – Feb. 14: +6000. Feb. 23: +4000. March 5: +4000.
Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets – Feb. 14: +9500. Feb. 23: +5500. March 5: +5500.
Toronto Argonauts – Feb. 14: +10000. Feb. 23: +7000. March 5: +7000.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.