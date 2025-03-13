Packers Might Be Interested in Cooper Kupp; Here Are Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Los Angeles Rams have released record-setting receiver Cooper Kupp. With the Green Bay Packers’ need at receiver and coach Matt LaFleur’s experience with Kupp, it’s not surprising that the Packers are interested.
The Packers “make a lot of sense” for potential Kupp landing spots, according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
However, for what it’s worth, the Packers are not listed among the favorites in the next-team odds for Kupp at FanDuel Canada Sportsbook.
Denver Broncos: +410
Dallas Cowboys: +490
Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks: +520
New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars: +610
Kansas City Chiefs: +790
Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Chargers: +920
Cincinnati Bengals: +980
Buffalo Bills: +1120
Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, New York Giants: +1400
Also: Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings: +3500
By implied probability, the Packers have been given a 6.67 percent chance of signing Kupp.
Green Bay’s receivers underperformed last season after being hyped 12 months earlier.
Jayden Reed led the unit with 55 receptions for 857 yards (15.6 average) and six touchdowns but somehow became a forgotten man down the stretch. He had less than 35 yards in six of the final eight games, including a combined one catch for 6 yards in losses at Detroit and Minnesota.
Romeo Doubs caught 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns. In three seasons, he has zero 100-yard games (other than the playoffs vs. Dallas), hasn’t had a 700-yard season and is neither a deep threat nor run-after-catch threat.
Wicks caught 39 passes for 415 yards and five touchdowns. His yards per catch went from 14.9 as a rookie to 10.6 and his catch percentage went from 67.2 to 51.3.
So, perhaps Kupp, despite his age and injury history, could give a needed lift to the Jordan Love-led passing attack.
“Next chapter starts now. Best is yet to come,” Kupp wrote at the conclusion of a lengthy X post after being released on Wednesday.
In 12 games last season, Kupp caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns. He missed four early-season games – including a matchup against the Packers – with an ankle injury and sat out the Week 18 game with various other key players.
Still, after playing in 48 of a possible 49 games from 2019 through 2021, he has played in only 33 of a possible 51 games the last three seasons. Taking his 2024 stats over 17 games, he would have caught 95 passes for 1,006 yards and 8.5 touchdowns.
According to Sports Info Solutions, Kupp dropped one pass (1.3 percent) in 2024, two passes in 2023 (2.9 percent) and two passes in 2022 (2.4 percent). For his career, his drop rate is 3.8 percent. By contrast:
Wicks: eight drops (13.1 percent) in 2024; two-year drop rate of 11.1 percent.
Reed: eight drops (11.8 percent) in 2024; two-year drop rate of 7.6 percent.
Doubs: six drops (9.7 percent) in 2024; three-year drop rate of 7.9 percent.
Christian Watson, who will miss a big chunk of the season with a torn ACL, has shown the best hands on the team with one drop (2.7 percent) each of the last two seasons. He’s also the team’s best field-stretching threat because of his size and speed.
Kupp won’t replace that ability but, on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield, he caught 7-of-12 in 2024, 7-of-13 in 2023, 6-of-10 in 2022 and 15-of-23 in 2021, when he led the NFL in receptions, yards and touchdowns.
That speed receiver will have to come in the draft. Texas’ Matthew Golden, the fastest receiver at the Scouting Combine, is co-favorite with Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan to be the first receiver selected at FanDuel Sportsbook.
