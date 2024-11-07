Packers NFL Playoffs Update: Standings, Wild-Card Matchup, Latest Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 6-3 at the bye. At the official midpoint of the 18-week NFL season, they are well on their way to returning to the playoffs.
If the NFC standings were to remain steady, the Packers would be the seventh seed in the playoffs and play a wild-card game at the Washington Commanders.
NFC Standings
1. Detroit Lions: 7-1 (first place, NFC North)
2. Washington Commanders: 7-2 (first place, NFC East)
3. Atlanta Falcons: 6-3 (first place, NFC South)
4. Arizona Cardinals: 5-4 (first place, NFC West)
5. Minnesota Vikings: 6-2 (second place, NFC North)
6. Philadelphia Eagles: 6-2 (second place, NFC East)
7. Green Bay Packers: 6-3 (third place, NFC North)
---
8. Chicago Bears: 4-4 (last place, NFC North)
9. Los Angeles Rams: 4-4 (second place, NFC West)
10. San Francisco 49ers: 4-4 (third place, NFC West)
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 4-5 (second place, NFC South)
12. Seattle Seahawks: 4-5 (last place, NFC West)
13. Dallas Cowboys: 3-5 (third place, NFC East)
14. Carolina Panthers: 2-7 (third place, NFC South)
15. New Orleans Saints: 2-7 (last place, NFC South)
16. New York Giants: 2-7 (last place, NFC East)
NFL Trade Deadline Fallout
Three NFC teams made key moves that could impact Green Bay in the playoffs.
In response to Aidan Hutchinson suffering a broken leg, the Lions acquired former Packers star Za’Darius Smith in a trade with the Browns. Smith has five sacks this season.
To improve one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, the Commanders acquired cornerback Marshon Lattimore in a trade with the Saints. Lattimore has battled hamstring issues this season but has allowed only one touchdown catch since the start of the 2021 season, according to Pro Football Focus.
In response to Christian Darrisaw’s torn ACL, the Vikings acquired left tackle Cam Robinson from the Jaguars last week. He started for the Vikings on Sunday against the Colts.
While the Packers, didn’t add anyone at the trade deadline, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst thinks his team remains a Super Bowl contender.
“I think a lot of the moves you saw (on Tuesday) were reactions to injuries and things like that where you’re missing things,” Gutekunst said. “But I really like our group. We’ve got to continue to come together as a football team and play better football at times, but we’re 6-3. I think we’re in a good spot. I’m excited about the second half of the season and to see how these guys grow together.”
Super Bowl Odds
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are +2200 to win the Super Bowl. Those are the ninth-shortest odds.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are +2100 to win the Super Bowl, tied with the Vikings for the seventh-shortest odds.
According to BetMGM, the Packers are +2000 to win the Super Bowl, tied with the Texans for the eighth-shortest odds.
At all sportsbooks, the Chiefs are favored to win the Super Bowl, with the Lions right on their heels.
NFC Playoff Chances
According to Pro Football Network, the Packers have a 77.1 percent chance of reaching the playoffs. Those are the fifth-best odds in the NFC behind the Lions (98.8 percent), Commanders (92.7 percent), Vikings (89.4 percent), Eagles (78.9 percent). The South-leading Falcons are next (65.5 percent), and the 49ers (51.3 percent) are the only other team at 50 percent.
Green Bay has a 46.8 percent chance to reach the divisional round, 14.6 percent chance to reach the NFC Championship Game, 10.3 percent chance to reach the Super Bowl and 2.7 percent chance to win the Super Bowl, according to PFN.
At DraftKings, Green Bay is -240 to reach the playoffs, an implied probability of 70.6 percent. Its over/under win total is 10.5.
