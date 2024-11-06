Week 10 On SI NFL Power Rankings: Ravens Rebound, Commanders Climb

🗒️🗒️ 11.5 Tuesday Notes 🗒️🗒️



📝 @Saints/@Commanders trade places.

📝 New Orleans’ reset for now, later.

📝 @Steelers get aggressive.

📝 Deadline not that big a deal.

📝 @WhiteTredavious’ decline.

📝 @DeAndreHopkins comes alive in KC.

📝 and a LOT more.https://t.co/B9JeSPWx4b