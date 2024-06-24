Packers Pick Ed Policy to Replace Mark Murphy as President
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Ed Policy, whose father, Carmen, helped build the San Francisco 49ers into five-time Super Bowl champions, was elected the Green Bay Packers’ next president and CEO by the franchise’s board of directors on Monday.
Policy will officially replace Mark Murphy in July 2025, when Murphy reaches the mandatory retirement age of 70.
“I am incredibly honored, excited and grateful to the search committee, the board, the shareholders and the entire organization for this treasured and one-of-a-kind opportunity,” Policy said in the official team announcement. “I am particularly grateful to Mark for 12 years of mentorship. I am looking forward to building on his leadership and considerable success on and off the field.”
With his background and credentials, including the past seven years as chief operating officer, Policy had been the presumptive replacement for Murphy. There had been a desire from the league for the Packers to hire a woman or minority – Washington Commanders President Jason Wright was an option, according to one source; indeed, according to CBS, he was a finalist – but Policy had been groomed for the job.
Monday’s vote, therefore, was practically a formality.
“This is the absolute best job in sports,” Policy said. “We are the stewards of the most iconic and unique organization in all of professional sports. I am excited to continue to work with so many talented teammates who have ensured the Packers' consistent success on and off the field. We are the people's team, and I love being a part of it.”
According to the team, the 53-year-old Policy was the recommendation by a search committee. In what was called “an inclusive search,” the committee reviewed more than 90 candidates.
“Ed brings incredible talents and skills to this role, as he has demonstrated throughout his career with the Packers,” search committee vice chairman Dan Ariens said.
Murphy has led the Packers since December 2007. During his lengthy tenure, the Packers were perennial Super Bowl contenders – though they won only one championship. He was at the helm through two rancorous but ultimately successful quarterback transitions, from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers in 2008 and Rodgers to Jordan Love in 2023.
The small-market Packers consistently ranked in the top 10 in revenue, giving the football operation the resources to compete. His final major accomplishment was getting the NFL to bring the draft to Green Bay next year.
“Congratulations to Ed on this well-deserved promotion to what I believe is the most unique and meaningful position in the world of professional sports,” Murphy said. “Ed has been a tremendous asset to the organization during his 12 years here and has been greatly instrumental in our success. His work on Titletown has been particularly impactful. He is highly respected – both in the building and within the NFL. I've enjoyed working with him and am confident he will be an excellent steward for the organization.
“In the coming year, he and I will continue to work closely together to ensure a smooth transition for our employees, players and fans.”
Policy has two decades of professional football experience, including nine years as an executive in the Arena Football League. In Green Bay, he played a lead role in the Titletown development.
No press conference has been set. It will be fascinating to know to what level Policy will be involved in the football side of the operation.
When general manager Brian Gutekunst was hired in 2018, Murphy changed the leadership structure so that the top faces on the football side – the general manager, salary-cap director (Russ Ball) and coach (Mike McCarthy at the time; Matt LaFleur now) would report to him.
It was a bold change – though not out of the ordinary league-wide from an ownership perspective. Murphy didn’t meddle in the day-to-day function of the football side of the operation, though.
Policy will inherit a team that continues to be a money-making machine and perhaps on the cusp of another sustained run as a championship contender.
"We will continue our relentless focus on building a winning culture that transcends the playing field,” he said. “The Lombardi Trophy will always be our North Star and ensuring a positive impact on our community will continue to be paramount in our decision-making. We have the greatest fans in sports and will never take their commitment to the Packers for granted.”
More Green Bay Packers News
Hot Reads: Rookie progress report | 53-man roster projection | First-time Pro Bowlers?
New kicker | More yards: Jacobs or Jones? | Two Packers in NFL’s To 100 | Sign this cornerback? | Could Keisean Nixon challenge record? | PFF doesn’t love Packers’ receivers | PFF loves Packers’ running backs | The staggering Jordan Love contract | Updated report card: Injuries | Updated report card: Coaching | Updated report card: Draft | Updated report card: Free agency