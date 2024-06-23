Green Bay Packers Rookie Progress Report
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ last two rookie classes paid immediate dividends. How about the Class of 2024?
Here is a rookie progress report with the start of training camp about one month away, including each player’s realistic rookie-year outlook.
First Round: OL Jordan Morgan
Morgan played every spot on the offensive line but center during OTAs and minicamp. If standout veteran Zach Tom’s torn pectoral hasn’t completely healed, he’ll be in the mix with Andre Dillard to start at right tackle. If Tom is ready to roll, Morgan could challenge Sean Rhyan at right guard. He spent more time at those spots than at left tackle, where he was a three-year starter at Arizona.
“It’s a grind,” Morgan said at the end of minicamp of playing multiple positions. “It’s challenging, for sure, because in college I played left tackle. Being able to come out here and use my versatility and balancing right side, left side, guards and everything like that, it’s been a challenge but it’s also been good for me.”
Physically, coach Matt LaFleur said Morgan has “all the tools.” The mental side, however, has been a challenge as he moves from one spot to the next.
“Everybody has a different learning curve in terms of how fast they can acclimate themselves to how we play at this level,” LaFleur said, “but I think he’s approaching it the right way and we’re going to continue to push him.”
Realistic scenario: Week 1 starter … somewhere.
Second Round: S Javon Bullard
When the full group was together, Xavier McKinney and Anthony Johnson formed the starting safety tandem. It’ll be only a matter of time before Bullard replaces Johnson with the No. 1 defense. The pairing of McKinney and Bullard could provide an infinite upgrade over Darnell Savage and Jonathan Owens, who combined for four passes defensed all last season.
“He’s just a phenomenal skill-set,” defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley said of Bullard. “He can do a lot of different things. He’s smart, can pick it up quickly, very instinctive, and when he gets to the point of contact, he gets there with a chip on his shoulder.”
Bullard spent a year in the slot at Georgia and is in contention to be the next man up behind Keisean Nixon.
Realistic scenario: Week 1 starter and every-down player on defense.
Second Round: LB Edgerrin Cooper
Quay Walker was flanked by Eric Wilson and Isaiah McDuffie in the base defense throughout the offseason, but Cooper frequently replaced Wilson for a snap or three in every series. So, as is the case with Bullard, it probably won’t be long before Cooper moves to the top of the depth chart.
Of course, the Packers will continue to line up in their nickel defense on about 80 percent of the defensive snaps. So, the real question is if/when Cooper will replace McDuffie as the linebacker alongside Walker. A pairing of Walker and Cooper would provide rare athleticism, but McDuffie is a solid and experienced player.
“Just knowing the playbook more than I already do and being in physical shape,” Cooper said of his goal before training camp. “I know the athleticism’s there, so it’s just as far as just pursuing my techniques and knowing the playbook and staying in shape.”
Realistic scenario: Week 1 starter who grows into a full-time role as a rookie.
Third Round: RB MarShawn Lloyd
As a rookie in 2020, second-round pick AJ Dillon was buried on the depth chart behind the veteran tandem of Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. He played 97 offensive snaps all season, with more than 10 snaps in only two games.
As a rookie in 2023, it appears the Packers have much higher hopes for the explosive Lloyd even while behind the veteran tandem of Josh Jacobs and Dillon. Lloyd got a lot of action with Jordan Love and the No. 1 offensive line throughout the offseason. If he can pass protect – something he didn’t have to do often at USC – he could land a sizable role because he brings the extra gear that Jacobs and Dillon lack.
“I feel like they’ve been using me pretty good and in different ways,” Lloyd said. “I’m super-excited about the season. I’m just going to keep pushing throughout this whole break and just getting better and better each day.”
Realistic scenario: Change-of-pace back to start the season and a reliable No. 2 for the playoffs.
Third Round: LB Ty’Ron Hopper
Hopper will enter training camp as the fifth linebacker behind the aforementioned quartet of Walker, Cooper, McDuffie and Wilson.
For most of the offseason practices, coach Matt LaFleur split his team into two groups. On one side, it was the starters and key backups. On the other side, it was everyone else. Hopper spent every snap with “everyone else.”
The Packers don’t necessarily need Hopper to start or even play on defense this season. With McDuffie and Wilson playing under expiring contracts, they do need Hooper to develop over the course of the five-plus-month season so he can grab a starting assignment in 2025.
Realistic scenario: Core special-teamer.
Fourth Round: S Evan Williams
Williams will be a player to watch during the joint practices and preseason games after an impressive set of offseason practices. Will he continue trending in the right direction once the pads are on and hitting is real?
If Bullard would be forced to move into the slot, Williams – a “well-rounded player, in the words of defensive backs coach Ryan Downard, with an enticing combination of size, athleticism and collegiate experience – has a shot to be the next man up.
“I think he can do a lot of different things, I really do,” Oregon co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chris Hampton told Packer Central. “He can be a big nickel, be able to cover the slot and support the run. I think that’s what he’s going to be able to do: be a good slot cover guy and also support the box and make tackles. I think he’ll be an NFL starter.”
Realistic scenario: Third safety and core special-teamer.
Fifth Round: C Jacob Monk
A five-year starter at Duke, Monk also will be a player to watch when training camp begins and he’s asked to block the likes of Kenny Clark. It’s impossible to measure interior offensive line play during the shorts-and-helmets practices of the spring. Monk’s “man strength” should come to the forefront when it’s time to play “real” football.
With free-agent-to-be Josh Myers seemingly cemented into the starting lineup, the key for Monk will be to improve his skill-set and master the offense so he can make a run at a starting job next year.
“He’s an O-lineman in heart, mind, body and soul. Everything about him screams O-lineman,” his college position coach, Adam Cushing, told Packer Central.
Realistic scenario: Backup center.
Fifth Round: S Kitan Oladapo
Oladapo sat out the offseason practices due to a broken toe sustained at the Scouting Combine. He was on the field taking mental reps throughout OTAs and minicamp in hopes of hitting the ground running for the start of training camp.
“Another smart guy,” Downard said. “We had the chance to have him in the building [for a predraft visit], got to know him and I think just his mental awareness and his intelligence, his football IQ, will help him stay engaged. As we can move him around more, the walk-throughs are going to become vital. You teach them what you can but until you go out and do it and walk through it, that’s to me where the real learning takes place.”
Given his place on the depth chart, special teams probably will have to be his ticket to early playing time.
Realistic scenario: Core special-teamer.
Sixth Round: OT Travis Glover
The Packers have good depth at offensive tackle, with Rasheed Walker and Zach Tom the returning starters and Jordan Morgan (first-round pick) and Andre Dillard (former first-round pick) added to the mix.
Glover will battle a trio of returning players, Luke Tenuta, Caleb Jones and Kadeem Telfort, for a roster spot. He certainly looks the part, even with mediocre testing numbers. He had a good week at the Senior Bowl; at some point during training camp, he’ll have to show he can block the likes of Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness.
Realistic scenario: NFL equivalent of a redshirt season on the 53-man roster.
Seventh Round: QB Michael Pratt
Pratt vs. incumbent backup quarterback Sean Clifford will be one of the marquee battles of training camp. In a perfect world, the backup quarterback won’t have to do anything but hand off the ball a few times to run out the clock. That was Clifford’s role last year. In the real world, the backup quarterback could be the difference between spending January playing football or playing golf.
Pratt outplayed Clifford during the five offseason practices open to reporters. For someone so new to the offense, he appeared comfortable in the pocket and knew where to go with the ball. Can he show that same poise under real pressure?
The slate will be wiped clean for the start of training camp for the 11th and final quarterback drafted.
“I don’t think that really matters to me. Obviously, the money that’s involved (matters),” he said to laughter. “Once you get your foot in the door, it’s up to you. Even if I went in the first round, second round, whatever it could’ve been, once I got to this position, I still have to make something happen.”
Realistic scenario: No. 2 quarterback.
Seventh Round: CB Kalen King
King went from All-American at Penn State in 2022 to the last cornerback selected in the 2024 draft. The Packers worked him at cornerback and nickel during the offseason practices.
There aren’t many players on the roster with such a wide spectrum of rookie-year possibilities, ranging from starter to toiling on the practice squad. One-on-ones during training camp will be his time to show he needs to move up the depth chart.
“Me and him talk all the time,” said cornerback Carrington Valentine, who went from seventh-round pick to 12-game starter as a rookie. “He comes up to me and asks me lots of questions. Love the boy to death.
“I basically told him, ‘I know where you’ve been at, the thoughts you had on draft day. I knew the thoughts you had when you first walked in here.’ Basically, I just told him to take advantage of every opportunity and, ‘If you have any questions, I’m always going to be here for you.’ We sit by each other in meetings. He wants to learn and I’m still learning so we’re just learning together.”
Realistic scenario: Makes the 53 and works his way into a top backup by season’s end.
More Green Bay Packers News
Hot Reads: 53-man roster projection | Five first-time Pro Bowlers
New kicker | More yards: Jacobs or Jones? | Two Packers in NFL’s Top 100 | Sign this cornerback? | Could Keisean Nixon challenge record? | PFF doesn’t love Packers’ receivers | PFF loves Packers’ running backs | The staggering Jordan Love contract