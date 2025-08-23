Packers Beating Seahawks in Final Preseason Game
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers lead the Seattle Seahawks 20-7 in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s preseason finale at sunny Lambeau Field.
Starting at quarterback in place of Jordan Love, Malik Willis started poorly, missing an easy pass to Luke Musgrave on second down and throwing into triple coverage for a third-down interception.
He was much sharper on the second possession, using his arm and legs to lead a 96-yard touchdown drive. Willis ran for 6 on fourth-and-2, completed a pass to Malik Heath for 10 on third-and-6 and ran for 13 more on third-and-7. On first-and-goal at the 1, it was an easy slant to Romeo Doubs against Shaq Griffin for the touchdown.
The only nitpicking was Green Bay’s running game. Even with four starting linemen – Rasheed Walker, Jordan Morgan, Sean Rhyan and Zach Tom – on the field, the ground attack was ineffective against Seattle’s No. 2 defense.
After two possessions for Green Bay’s offense and one for the defense, it was backups vs. backups the rest of the way.
Green Bay’s No. 2 defense started with a bang. On third-and-7, Brenton Cox stormed around the right end for the sack and strip, which Kingsley Enagbare recovered at the Seahawks’ 30. With Sean Clifford directing the offense, Israel Abanikanda’s fumble and 5-yard loss doomed the drive and Brandon McManus made a 48-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 37 seconds remaining in the quarter.
The defense stayed hot. On fourth-and-1, quarterback Jalen Milroe easily gained the first down on a sneak but linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper forced a fumble, which cornerback Kalen King recovered at Seattle’s 47.
The Packers turned that turnover into a touchdown. This time it was Taylor Elgersma at the controls. On third-and-goal at the 3, Will Sheppard ran a crossing route from left to right, broke clear from his defender by maneuvering through the second level of Seattle’s defense and caught an easy pass to make it 17-0 with 9 minutes left in the half. Emanuel Wilson did most of the dirty work with four carries for 27 yards and Mecole Hardman added 14 on a jet sweep.
Seattle got into scoring position on the ensuing possession, with Jacardia Wright’s 61-yard run to the 4, but Brenton Cox stopped Wright for minus-2, Kalen King made an excellent play on a designed run and Deslin Alexandre deflected a pass on fourth down.
Seattle got into scoring position again on its next drive, with former Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling starting things with a catch for 27. However, on fourth-and-2, Milroe scrambled to his right but couldn’t outrun linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper, who showed speed and physicality for the big stop.
After the Seahawks muffed a punt, Brandon McManus kicked a 52-yard field goal with 48 seconds left in the half. Holding on center Lecitus Smith and a false start by right tackle Anthony Belton (left tackle Kadeem Telfort was probably guilty, as well) were part of a four-play scoring drive that lost 10 yards.
Green Bay led only 162-132 in yards at halftime but the Packers had three takeaways and held Seattle to 0-for-6 on third down.
“We talk about playing complementary football and I thought we did that. Our guys are playing with a lot of energy and enthusiasm. We need to keep it up,” coach Matt LaFleur said at halftime.
“I want to see our team play harder than their team. I think we’re doing that up to this point but you’ve got to finish it.”
Seattle finally scored with 11:59 remaining in regulation on Jalen Milroe’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Cody White. Cornerback Corey Ballentine tried to make a play on the ball, but Milroe’s well-placed pass resulted in the score.