Packers-Seahawks Inactives: Injuries Sideline Most of No. 1 Offense
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are going to have to rely on practice reps to get their No. 1 offense ready for Week 1 against the Detroit Lions, because the preseason was a lost cause.
Quarterback Jordan Love is part of a large group of players who will not play in Saturday’s preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.
To help get the team off to a strong start with season-opening home games against the Lions, who have won the last two NFC North championships, and the Washington Commanders, who reached the NFC Championship Game last season, coach Matt LaFleur planned on playing his starters on Saturday.
Instead, the team has been slammed by injuries. Fortunately for the Packers, most of them are relatively minor – there are no torn ACLs in the bunch – but the goal of building toward the regular season was sent limping into the ditch and will impact who’s on the field against Seattle.
19 Packers Players Out Due to Injuries
WR Christian Watson (knee), QB Jordan Love (thumb), WR Jayden Reed (foot), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), S Xavier McKinnney (calf), RB MarShawn Lloyd (hamstring), S Zayne Anderson (knee), S Omar Brown (chest/lung), DE Collin Oliver (hamstring), G/C Jacob Monk (hamstring), G Aaron Banks (back), OL John Williams (back), C Elgton Jenkins (back), WR Savion Williams (hamstring), DE Barryn Sorrell (knee).
Also listed as out are LB Jared Barlett, DT Devonte Wyatt and DT Kenny Clark. Wyatt missed most of Thursday’s practice. The new injuries to Jenkins, Wyatt and Clark are not serious.
Injuries Impact Packers’ Offense
Love sustained an injured left thumb during the preseason loss to the Jets and has been limited to seven-on-seven drills.
“It’s one of those things we’re going to be taking week by week, day by day so there’s no real timetable,” Love said this week.
Two of the top returning receivers, Jayden Reed (foot) and Dontayvion Wicks (calf), didn’t practice this week and missed the entire preseason. So did rookie third-round pick Savion Williams. Combined with Christian Watson coming back from a torn ACL, that’s four of the top six receivers in street clothes.
“That’s one of those things you hate to see,” Love said. “Injuries and guys missing time, that’s a part of it. That sucks, but it is part of it. I think those guys have been doing a great job staying locked in on the side. Obviously, they’re missing a lot of reps, which isn’t great, but I think once they get back out there, we’ll be able to hit the ground running. I think they have got a lot of playing time under their belts, so not like it’s their first camp or things like that.
“I think they’ll be in a great position when they get back. It does suck missing time for anybody, no matter what position you’re at. It’s one of those things that when they get back, I think we’ll be able to hit the ground running, and they got the right mindset about it to be able to handle things. They have experience and reps and they’re staying locked in right now, which is great.”
Williams, who missed time early in camp with a concussion, is out with a hamstring injury. He’s been unable to put together a sustained run of practices, which could limit his early-season impact.
“He’s been pretty limited in the practice settings,” LaFleur said. “I would say he’s done a great job being engaged, and then when he’s been out there, we really like what we see, but it’s been very limited. So, I think you’d feel a lot more comfortable if he had a full week of practice with a game plan and seeing how that looks before you’re going to just unleash him.”
Continuity on the offensive line will have to be built at practice, as well. Center Elgton Jenkins, the team’s former starter at left guard, and Aaron Banks, the team’s biggest free-agent addition and the new starting left guard, were sidelined for the start of camp due to injuries and are out again.
Banks hasn’t practiced since last Thursday in Indiana because of the back. That injury has put the big battle at left tackle between Rasheed Walker and Jordan Morgan on the back burner. Walker, the returning starter, has returned from his groin injury, but Banks’ injury means Morgan has been at left guard all week.
With Jenkins dropping out of the practice against Seattle after getting hit in the back, the No. 1 line against Seattle will be Walker at left tackle, Morgan at left guard, Sean Rhyan shifting from right guard to center, Donovan Jennings stepping in at right guard and Zach Tom at right tackle.
Safety Xavier McKinney, who went through individual drills in his return to practice from a calf injury on Thursday, went through an extensive program workout.
“I’ll be ready to go,” he said on Thursday. “Right now, I’m just trying to make sure that my wind is where it needs to be and just continuing to sharpen up while I’m not actually out there practicing. That’s really all I need.”
Of Green Bay’s eight draft picks, Savion Williams, Barryn Sorrell, Collin Oliver and John Williams are out due to injuries.