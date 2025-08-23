Packers-Seahawks Preseason: How to Watch, Five Things to Watch
The Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks concluded their final joint practice of the season on Thursday at Ray Nitschke Field. It was an eventful practice, to say the least, filled with explosive plays and explosive tempers.
Emotions should be much more in check when these teams battle in the preseason finale at 3 p.m. Saturday at Lambeau Field, with the race for roster spots at the forefront of the game.
Here is how to watch or listen to the game as well as five things to watch.
How to Watch Packers-Seahawks
The game will be broadcast on the 22-station Packers TV network, which includes WGBA-TV Channel 26 in Green Bay and WTMJ-TV Channel 4 in Milwaukee. Kevin Harlan will be joined by former Packers fullback John Kuhn in the booth, with Ashley Washburn of WTMJ-TV on the sideline.
The game will be nationally televised on NFL Network, and it can be streamed online at NFL+.
The game will be broadcast on the 54-station Packers Radio Network, with 27-year broadcasting duo Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren on the call.
The Packers are three-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Five Things to Watch in Packers-Seahawks
1. Seahawks Rookie QB to Play Full Game
Seahawks third-round pick Jalen Milroe, who finished sixth in Heisman Trophy voting at Alabama in 2023, will start at quarterback and most likely will play the entire game, coach Mike Macdonald said after Thursday’s practice.
Milroe threw for 2,844 yards and 16 touchdowns as a senior, but his biggest asset as a quarterback, and one that the Packers are going to have to try to stop, is his legs.
He ran for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns on 168 carries last season and, according to reports from Seahawks camp, has looked good operating run-pass options. The Packers will look to their linebackers and defensive line to keep him contained in the pocket and force him to beat them in the air.
While he has looked good in some aspects of the game in camp, he has struggled with decision-making and accuracy, as he did in college. It could end up being a long day for Milroe if he is forced to be a pocket passer, and the Packers’ young secondary could have opportunities to make plays on the ball.
2. Secondary Struggled Against Seahawks’ No. 1 Offense
It was a tough practice for the cornerbacks against Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who the Packers could have drafted in the first round in 2023 and was a Pro Bowler in 2024. Whether it was scoring touchdowns during a red-zone period or moving the chains on third down, Green Bay’s secondary struggled to contain him all day.
The lone big play made against Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold was an interception by Evan Williams, who swooped in from his post position and picked the ball off before Smith-Njigba could get his hands on it during a 2-minute drill.
Green Bay is expected to play its starters, at least a little, on Saturday. It must play a lot better against rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe and what almost certainly will be a young supporting cast.
3. Malik Willis Continues to Impress
Malik Willis had a good day in practice, routinely targeting and completing passes to the Packers’ top two tight ends. He showed off good accuracy down the field on passes to Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave.
After going 6-of-14 passing in last week’s preseason game against the Colts, Willis will be looking to have a better day against the Seahawks as he gets what could be his final bit of playing time for a while as long as Jordan Love stays healthy.
Willis, who will lead what’s left of Green Bay’s injury-plagued starting unit, logged only 5.9 yards per attempt last week, so he’ll be looking to bring some of that deep-ball accuracy from joint practice into Lambeau.
A key factor in Willis’ success will be the play of the offensive line. It’s a beat-up unit, and that’s impacted the battle to determine who will start at left tackle between Rasheed Walker and Jordan Morgan. With left guard Aaron Banks nursing a back, Walker presumably will start at left tackle and Morgan will line up at left guard.
“It’s a competition,” offensive line coach Luke Butkus said this week. “Like we’ve always talked about, whoever’s going to play the best, whoever’s playing the best will have a chance to play at left tackle.”
4. Final Chance For the QB3 Battle
A fifth-round pick by the Packers in 2023, Sean Clifford spent his rookie season as Jordan Love’s backup. Last year, though, a disappointing training camp led to the acquisition of Malik Willis and resulted in Clifford dropping down to the practice squad.
This year, he has some competition for the third quarterback spot in the form of Canadian rookie Taylor Elgersma.
While it was Clifford’s touchdown run that ended up being the deciding score in the comeback win over the Colts, it was Elgersma that led the charge in bringing the Packers to a tie game.
Elgersma has the arm talent to be an NFL quarterback, showcased by an absolute rocket of a pass to tight end Ben Sims between two defenders that would've been a touchdown if not for a penalty. He also showcases the ability to read NFL defenses and has great intelligence on and off the field.
With this being both players’ last chance to showcase their abilities before roster cuts on Tuesday, Clifford and Elgersma will be looking to put on a show.
5. Special Teams or Bust
For those who are on the bubble when it comes to making the 53-man roster, playing well on special teams can be the deciding factor.
Two of those players are cornerback Bo Melton and linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who find themselves lower on the depth chart at their position but have carved out spots in one of the most important positions on the punt-coverage team.
Melton and Simmons have been the go-to gunners – special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia calls them fliers – on the punt team. A flier is almost always the first one down the field to make a tackle or down the ball, making it one of the more important spots on special teams.
Melton appears to be a lock to make the roster based on how well he’s transitioned from receiver to cornerback. “We think he’s going to become an elite special teams player,” Bisaccia said recently.
Simmons’ spot on the roster is more precarious. He’ll need to play better at linebacker than he did the first two games, but his performance on special teams could be the deciding factor on whether he makes the 53-man roster.